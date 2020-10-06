Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Genetic Technologies Limited    GTG   AU000000GTG7

GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(GTG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/06
0.008 AUD   -5.88%
05:46pGENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/01GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Update on COVID-19 Risk Test
AQ
10/01Genetic Technologies Provides Update on COVID-19 Risk Test
GL
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genetic Technologies : Change in substantial holding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

604 page 1/2 15July2001

Form604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme -

Genetic Technologies Limited

ACN/ARSN

009 212 328

1. Detailsofsubstantialholder(1)

NameThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNYMC) and each Group Entity listed in Annexure A (Group Entity), (together BNYMC Group)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There wasachangein theinterestsof the

Substantial holder on

05 October 2020

Thepreviousnoticewasgiventothecompanyon

25 August 2020

The previous notice wasdated

24 August 2020

2. Previous and present voting power

Thetotal number of votesattachedtoall thevotingsharesinthecompanyor votinginterestsintheschemethat thesubstantial holder or anassociate(2)hadarelevant interest (3) inwhenlast required, andwhennow required, togiveasubstantial holdingnoticetothecompanyor scheme, areasfollows:

Classof securities(4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Votingpower (5)

Person's votes

Votingpower (5)

Ordinary shares

6,039,567,511

73.10%

5,955,887,311*

72.09%*

  • See Note 1 in Annexure C

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particularsof eachchangein, or changeinthenatureof, arelevant interest of thesubstantial holder or anassociateinvotingsecuritiesof thecompanyor scheme, sincethe substantial holder waslast requiredtogiveasubstantial holdingnoticetothecompanyor schemeareasfollows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change(6)

giveninrelation

number of

affected

changed

tochange(7)

securities

affected

See Annexure B

4. Present relevant interests

Particularsof eachrelevant interest of thesubstantial holder invotingsecuritiesafter thechangeareasfollows:

Holder of

Registered

Person

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

holder of

entitled to

relevant

number of

interest

securities

be

interest (6)

securities

registered

See Annexure C

604 page 2/2 15 July2001

5. Changes in association

Thepersonswhohavebecomeassociates(2)of, ceasedtobeassociatesof, or havechangedthenatureof their association(9)with, thesubstantial holder inrelationtovoting interestsinthecompanyor schemeareasfollows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

BNYMC and each Group Entity

Each Group Entity is an associate of BNYMC pursuant to section 12(2)(a) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as each entity is directly or indirectly owned and

controlled by BNYMC.

6. Addresses

Theaddressesof personsnamedinthisform areasfollows:

Name

Address

The Bank of New York Mellon

240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA

Corporation

Each Group Entity

240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA

Signature

print name

KevinLockhart

capacity

Attorney-In-Fact

sign here

Date 06 October 2020

Annexure A

This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is the ultimate parent company of a corporate group comprised of a large number of operating and holding companies. Details of the entities directly owned and controlled by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are listed below.

  • The Bank of New York Mellon

print name Kevin Lockhart

capacity

Attorney-In-Fact

sign here

date

___06 October 2020

________

Annexure B

This is Annexure B of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate

Changes in relevant interest

Person whose relevant interest

Consideration given

Class and number of

Person's votes

Date of change

Nature of Change

securities affected

changed

in relation to change

affected

(Ordinary Shares)

26-Aug-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of Securities

N/A

1,468,800

1,468,800

27-Aug-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(3,600,000)

(3,600,000)

27-Aug-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of Securities

N/A

9,000,000

9,000,000

31-Aug-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(7,800,000)

(7,800,000)

1-Sep-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(9,000,000)

(9,000,000)

2-Sep-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(10,800,000)

(10,800,000)

3-Sep-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(1,800,000)

(1,800,000)

8-Sep-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(12,690,000)

(12,690,000)

15-Sep-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(3,273,000)

(3,273,000)

16-Sep-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(1,800,000)

(1,800,000)

21-Sep-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(10,986,000)

(10,986,000)

22-Sep-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(3,600,000)

(3,600,000)

24-Sep-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(1,800,000)

(1,800,000)

28-Sep-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(12,600,000)

(12,600,000)

29-Sep-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(1,200,000)

(1,200,000)

30-Sep-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(1,800,000)

(1,800,000)

1-Oct-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(4,200,000)

(4,200,000)

5-Oct-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(7,200,000)

(7,200,000)

Print Name - Kevin Lockhart

Capacity - Attorney - In - Fact

Sign Here

Date - 06 October 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genetic Technologies Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 21:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
05:46pGENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/01GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Update on COVID-19 Risk Test
AQ
10/01Genetic Technologies Provides Update on COVID-19 Risk Test
GL
09/18GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09/18GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
09/16GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Investor Presentation
PU
09/15Genetic Technologies Provides Update on COVID-19 Disease Severity Test Develo..
GL
09/15GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Update on COVID-19 Disease Severity Test Develop..
AQ
09/11GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Announces US Sales Have Commenced via Online Health Platf..
AQ
09/11Genetic Technologies Announces US Sales Have Commenced via Online Health Plat..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2020 -6,10 M -4,33 M -4,33 M
Net cash 2020 13,7 M 9,75 M 9,75 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 66,1 M 47,3 M 46,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 609x
EV / Sales 2020 2 417x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genetic Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jerzy Muchnicki Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Rubinstein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stan Sack Chief Operating Officer
Phillip Allen Hains Chief Financial Officer
Richard Allman Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED45.45%50
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-20.65%77 148
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-11.93%44 002
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA9.22%24 862
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS14.12%18 804
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS8.05%15 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group