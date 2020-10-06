Genetic Technologies : Change in substantial holding

This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is the ultimate parent company of a corporate group comprised of a large number of operating and holding companies. Details of the entities directly owned and controlled by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are listed below.
The Bank of New York Mellon
print name Kevin Lockhart
capacity
Attorney-In-Fact
sign here
date
___06 October 2020
________
Annexure B
This is Annexure B of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate
Changes in relevant interest
Person whose relevant interest
Consideration given
Class and number of
Person's votes
Date of change
Nature of Change
securities affected
changed
in relation to change
affected
(Ordinary Shares)
26-Aug-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Deposit of Securities
N/A
1,468,800
1,468,800
27-Aug-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(3,600,000)
(3,600,000)
27-Aug-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Deposit of Securities
N/A
9,000,000
9,000,000
31-Aug-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(7,800,000)
(7,800,000)
1-Sep-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(9,000,000)
(9,000,000)
2-Sep-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(10,800,000)
(10,800,000)
3-Sep-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(1,800,000)
(1,800,000)
8-Sep-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(12,690,000)
(12,690,000)
15-Sep-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(3,273,000)
(3,273,000)
16-Sep-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(1,800,000)
(1,800,000)
21-Sep-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(10,986,000)
(10,986,000)
22-Sep-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(3,600,000)
(3,600,000)
24-Sep-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(1,800,000)
(1,800,000)
28-Sep-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(12,600,000)
(12,600,000)
29-Sep-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(1,200,000)
(1,200,000)
30-Sep-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(1,800,000)
(1,800,000)
1-Oct-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(4,200,000)
(4,200,000)
5-Oct-20
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(7,200,000)
(7,200,000)
Print Name - Kevin Lockhart
Capacity - Attorney - In - Fact
Sign Here
Date - 06 October 2020
