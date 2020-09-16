Log in
GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(GTG)
Genetic Technologies : Investor Presentation

09/16/2020 | 12:00am EDT

ASX Market Announcement

Investor Presentation

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2020 Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG;

NASDAQ: GENE) (the "Company"), a leader in the development of genetic risk assessment tests, is pleased to announce that the Company is presenting at the prestigious HC Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference attended by some of the leading institutional investors in the health care space and this year conducted by virtual conference.

Please see attached Investor Presentation for the HC Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Dr George Muchnicki Acting CEO and Justyn Stedwell Company Secretary Authorised by the Board of Directors

Genetic Technologies Limited +61 3 8412 7000

Investor Relations and Media (US)

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

Office: 1 800 RED CHIP (733 2447)

Cell: US 407 491 4498 dave@redchip.com

Australia

Trevor Chappell

WE Communications

Email: tchappell@we-worldwide.com

T: +61 407 933 437

Genetic Technologies Limited

60-66 Hanover Street

www.gtglabs.com

Fitzroy Victoria 3065

info@gtglabs.com

Australia

ABN 17 009 212 328

+61 3 8412 7000

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company's lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class.

Genetic Technologies has capacity for COVID-19 testing and is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products.

For more information, please visit www.gtglabs.com.

Genetic Technologies Limited

60-66 Hanover Street

www.gtglabs.com

Fitzroy Victoria 3065

info@gtglabs.com

Australia

ABN 17 009 212 328

+61 3 8412 7000

NASDAQ: GENE

HC Wainwright & Co

22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

14-16 September 2020

Forward looking statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to the financial condition, results and business achievements/performance of Genetic Technologies Limited (ACN 009 212 328) and certain of the plans and objectives of its management. These statements are statements that are not historical facts.

Words such as "should", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes" or similar expressions, as they relate to Genetic Technologies Limited, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect Genetic Technologies' current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. Any changes in such assumptions or expectations could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genetic Technologies Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 03:59:00 UTC
