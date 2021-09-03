Log in
    GTH   US37186H1005

GENETRON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GTH)
  Report
Genetron Added to FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series

09/03/2021 | 11:08am EDT
BEIJING, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), today announced that Genetron will be added to the below FTSE Global Equity Index Series ("GEIS"), following FTSE's most recent quarterly review. These inclusions will become effective after the market close on Friday, September 17, 2021:

  • FTSE Global Small Cap Index – 富时全球小盘股指数
  • FTSE Global All-Cap Index (LMS) – 富时全市场指数（大中小型）
  • FTSE Global Total-Cap Index (LMSµ) – 富时完整全市场指数

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. FTSE GEIS provides a robust global equity index framework. The series includes over 16,000 large, mid, small, and micro-cap securities across 49 developed and emerging markets globally, with a wide range of modular indexes available to target specific markets and market segments. For more information, please refer to the Index page on FTSE's website at https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/geisac.

"We are very honored to be included in the FTSE indices, which are one of the most reputable index families in the world," commented Mr. Sizhen Wang, CEO and co-founder of Genetron Health. "This inclusion marks another significant capital market milestone since Genetron’s Nasdaq IPO debut in June 2020. Since our inception, we are dedicated in providing broader and better healthcare options globally. We are also pleased with our recent financial results, which continues to highlight our leading position in the precision oncology sector in China.”

About Genetron Holdings Limited
Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact
Hoki Luk
Email: hoki.luk@genetronhealth.com
Phone: +1 (408) 891-9255

Media Relations Contact
Yanrong Zhao
Genetron Health
Email: yanrong.zhao@genetronhealth.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
