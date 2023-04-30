GeNeuro : 2022 Universal Registration Document

Advanced search
A Swiss joint stock company (société anonyme) with share capital of 1,249,951.40 Swiss francs

Registered and principal office: 3 chemin du Pré-Fleuri - 1228 Plan-les-Ouates - Geneva - Switzerland

CHE-112.754.833Registre du commerce (commercial register) of Geneva

2022

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

including the Annual Financial Report

This Universal Registration Document was filed on April 28, 2023 with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of the said Regulation.

This Universal Registration Document may be used for the purpose of an offer to the public of securities or the admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a securities note and, if applicable, by a summary and any amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. These documents are being together approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

Copies of this Universal Registration Document are available at no cost at the headquarters of GeNeuro SA (3 chemin du Pré-Fleuri - 1228 Plan-les-Ouates / Geneva - Switzerland), as well as electronically on the GeNeuro website (www.geneuro.com) or on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

Luc Schulthess

Adelina Todorova

Licensed audit expert

Auditor in charge

Geneva, Switzerland, April 28 2023

1

GENERAL OBSERVATIONS

Unless otherwise indicated, in this universal registration document (the "Universal Registration Document") the terms "Company" or "GeNeuro" mean GeNeuro SA and the term "Group" means the Company and its subsidiaries GeNeuro Innovation SAS ("GeNeuro Innovation"), in France.

This Universal Registration Document was prepared pursuant to Annex 1 and Annex 2 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2019/980 of the Commission of 14 March 2019 which complements Regulation (EU) 2017/2019 of the European Parliament and Counsel and, pursuant to article 19 of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, incorporates by reference (i) the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the auditors' report related thereto presented in section 18.3 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 27, 2022 and (ii) the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the auditors' report related thereto presented in section 18.3 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 30, 2021.

This Universal Registration Document contains statements about the Group's objectives. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense, and expressions with forward-looking character, such as "think," "has as an objective," "expects," "intends," "should," "with the ambition of," "consider," "believe," "wish," "could," etc. This information is based on data, assumptions, and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. They may change or be changed because of uncertainties related to any business as well as to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment.

Furthermore, the achievement of the Group's objectives assumes the success of its strategy, which is set forth in Section 5.1.2 of the Universal Registration Document. The Company can make no commitment or give any assurance that the objectives set forth in this Universal Registration Document will be achieved.

Investors are urged to give consideration to the risk factors set forth in Chapter 3 "Risk Factors" of this Universal Registration Document before making their investment decision. The occurrence of such risks could have a negative effect on the Group's business, financial condition, results of operations, or prospects. Furthermore, other risks, not presently identified or not considered material by the Company, could have the same negative effect, and investors could lose all or part of their investment.

This Universal Registration Document also contains information about the markets in which the Group competes, some of which information was obtained from sources external to the Company. Unless otherwise indicated, the information relating to the markets in which the Group competes or its competitive position contained in this Universal Registration Document comes from the Company's internal estimates. These internal estimates are based on reports of analysts, specialized studies, industry publications, any and all information published by market survey companies, and public and governmental sources, as well as internal knowledge of the market by the Company. Even though such information is considered reliable, it has not been independently verified by the Company. Furthermore, in light of the very rapid changes occurring in France, in the world, and in the industry in which the Group competes, it is possible that such information may prove erroneous or not be up to date. The Group's business, accordingly, could evolve in a different way from the one described in this Universal Registration Document. The Company has not committed or agreed to publish any update of the information contained herein, except in connection with any legal or regulatory obligation that may apply to it.

A glossary that contains definitions of certain technical terms used in this Universal Registration Document, as well as an index of abbreviations used, are set forth in Appendix of this Universal Registration Document.

A reconciliation table with the Annual Financial Report is located at the end of this Universal Registration Document.

This Universal Registration Document has been prepared on the basis of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the financial years ending December 31, 2021 and 2022.

2

GeNeuro SA - 2022 Universal Registration Document

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1.

PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

5

1.1

Person Responsible For The Universal Registration Document

5

1.2

Certificate Of The Person Responsible For The Universal Registration Document

5

1.3

Information From Third Parties, Experts' Statements or Reports

5

1.4

Declaration relating to the registration document

5

1.5

Person Responsible For The Financial Information

5

1.6

Indicative Timetable for Financial Communication

5

CHAPTER 2.

STATUTORY AUDITORS OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

6

2.1

Principal Statutory Auditor

6

2.2

Subsidiary Statutory Auditor

6

CHAPTER 3.

RISK FACTORS

7

3.1 Risks Related To The Development and Potential Future Commercialization of The Group's Product

Candidates

8

3.2

Risks Related To The Company's Financial Situation and Capital Needs

15

3.3

Risks Related To The Company, Its Operations and Organization

19

3.4

Risks Related To The Company's Dependency on Third Parties

20

3.5

Risks Relating To The Company's Intellectual Property Rights

22

CHAPTER 4. INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND THE GROUP

24

4.1

History And Development Of The Company And The Group

24

CHAPTER 5. DESCRIPTION OF THE GROUP'S BUSINESS

29

5.1

General Presentation

29

5.2

Temelimab: Clinical Development as of the Date Hereof

36

5.3

Continued Clinical Development in MS

49

5.4

Long-COVID

49

5.5

The HERV Platform in other indications

51

5.6

Research And Development and Intellectual Property

57

5.7

Organization of the Company

75

5.8

Material Events having an Impact on the Information set forth in Sections 5.1 to 5.3

77

5.9 Degree of the Company's Dependence on Patents, Licenses, Manufacturing and Commercial or Financial

Agreements or new Manufacturing Processes

77

5.10

Factual Basis for any Statement by the Company about its Competitive Position

77

5.11

Investments

77

CHAPTER 6. ORGANIZATION CHART

78

6.1

Organization

78

6.2

Subsidiaries And Equity Stakes

78

6.3

Restructurings

78

CHAPTER 7. ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS

79

7.1

Financial Condition

79

7.2

Comparison Of The Financial Statements For The Two Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

83

7.3

Group's Market Risks

88

CHAPTER 8. CASH AND EQUITY

89

8.1

Information About Equity, Liquidity, And Sources Of Funds

89

8.2

Description Of The Group's Cash Flows

91

8.3

Borrowing Conditions And Financing Structure

92

8.4 Information About Any Restriction On The Use Of Funds Significantly Influencing, Or Potentially Influencing,

The Group's Business, Directly Or Indirectly

92

8.5

Sources Of Funds Expected For Future Investments

92

8.6

Off-Balance Sheet Commitments

93

CHAPTER 9. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

94

9.1

In the United States

94

9.2

In the European Union

100

9.3

Registration procedures outside of Europe and the United States

101

9.4

Reimbursement

101

9.5

Other Healthcare Laws and Compliance Requirements in the United States

103

9.6

Data protection Rules in Europe

104

CHAPTER 10. INFORMATION ON TRENDS

105

3

GeNeuro SA - 2022 Universal Registration Document

10.1

Recent Changes Since The End Of Financial Year 2022

105

10.2 Known Trends, Uncertainties, Requests For Commitment Or Event Reasonably Likely To Influence The

Company's Prospects

105

CHAPTER 11.

FORECASTS OR ESTIMATES OF PROFIT OR LOSS

106

CHAPTER 12.

ADMINISTRATIVE, MANAGEMENT, SUPERVISORY, AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT BODIES

107

12.1

Members Of The Administration, Management, And Supervisory Bodies

107

12.2

Conflicts Of Interest In The Administration, Management, And Supervisory Bodies

113

CHAPTER 13.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

114

13.1 Compensation And Benefits Of Any Kind Granted To Executive Officers And Members Of The

Administrative, Management, And Supervisory Bodies

114

13.2 Amounts Provisioned By The Company And Its Subsidiary For Payment Of Pensions, Retirement, Or Other

Benefits To Executives

118

13.3

Loans And Guarantees Granted To Executives

118

13.4

Legal Framework Relating To Compensation

119

13.5

2022 Remuneration Report

123

CHAPTER 14. OPERATION OF ADMINISTRATION AND MANAGEMENT BODIES OF THE COMPANY

132

14.1

Organization And Operation Of The Company's Management And Administrative Bodies

132

14.2 Agreements Between Members Of Administration Or Management Bodies And The Company Or Any Of

Its Subsidiaries

134

14.3

Operation Of Committees

134

14.4

Statement Regarding Company Governance

137

14.5

Internal Control And Company Governance

139

CHAPTER 15. EMPLOYEES

141

15.1

Human Resources

141

15.2

Profit Sharing And Participation Of Employees

141

CHAPTER 16. PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDERS

142

16.1

Identification Of Shareholders

142

16.2

Shareholder Voting Rights

143

16.3

Shareholders' Agreements, Lock-Up Obligations, And Concerted Action

143

16.4

Control Of The Company

143

16.5

Agreements That Could Cause A Change Of The Company's Control

143

CHAPTER 17. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

144

17.1

Intragroup Agreements

144

17.2

Transactions With Related Parties

144

17.3

Special Reports Of Auditors

144

CHAPTER 18. INFORMATION REGARDING THE COMPANY'S

ASSETS,

FINANCIAL SITUATION AND

RESULTS

145

18.1

Historical Financial Information

145

18.2

Pro Forma Financial Information

145

18.3

Financial Statements

145

CHAPTER 19. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

186

19.1

Equity Capital

186

19.2

Articles Of Association

188

CHAPTER 20. MATERIAL AGREEMENTS

194

CHAPTER 21. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC

195

CHAPTER 22. INFORMATION ON INVESTMENTS

195

CHAPTER 23. ANNUAL ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

196

CHAPTER 24. RESOLUTIONS TO BE SUBMITTED TO THE

JUNE 14,

2023,

ANNUAL GENERAL

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

213

Appendix

.................................................................................................................................................................

214

Annual Financial Report Cross-reference Table

216

4

GeNeuro SA - 2022 Universal Registration Document

CHAPTER 1.

PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

1.1 Person Responsible For The Universal Registration Document

Mr. Jesús Martin-Garcia, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of GeNeuro.

1.2 Certificate Of The Person Responsible For The Universal Registration Document

I certify that, to my knowledge, the information contained in this Universal Registration Document is in accordance with the facts and contains no omission likely to affect its import.

I certify that, to my knowledge, the financial statements of GeNeuro have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and give a fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and results of the Company and all the subsidiaries included in the scope of consolidation, and that the management report of the board of directors, as referenced in the cross reference list included on page 241 gives a true and fair view of the business trends, results and financial position of the Company and its subsidiaries included in the scope of consolidation and describes the main risks and uncertainties with which they have to contend.

Mr. Jesús Martin-Garcia, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of GeNeuro.

1.3 Information From Third Parties, Experts' Statements or Reports

Certain market information set forth in CHAPTER 5, "Description of the Group's Business" of this Universal Registration Document, come from third-party sources. The Company certifies that such information has been faithfully reproduced and that, to the Company's knowledge, on the basis of data published or provided by such sources, no fact has been omitted that would make the information reproduced inaccurate or misleading.

1.4 Declaration relating to the registration document

Not applicable.

1.5 Person Responsible For The Financial Information

Mr. Miguel Payró

Group Chief Financial Officer

3 chemin du Pré-Fleuri,CH-1228Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland

Telephone: +41 22 552 4800 info@geneuro.com www.geneuro.com

1.6 Indicative Timetable for Financial Communication

April 5, 2023

2023 annual results

April 17, 2023

Q1 2023 cash position

June 14, 2023

Annual general meeting of shareholders

July 25, 2023

Q2 2023 cash position

September 29, 2023

1H 2023 results

October 18, 2023

Q3 2023 cash position

  • This timetable is indicative and the Company reserves the right to amend the above-mentioned dates should it deem it necessary to do so.

5

GeNeuro SA - 2022 Universal Registration Document

