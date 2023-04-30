GeNeuro : 2022 Universal Registration Document

A Swiss joint stock company (société anonyme) with share capital of 1,249,951.40 Swiss francs
Registered and principal office: 3 chemin du Pré-Fleuri - 1228 Plan-les-Ouates - Geneva - Switzerland
CHE-112.754.833Registre du commerce (commercial register) of Geneva
2022
UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
including the Annual Financial Report
This Universal Registration Document was filed on April 28, 2023 with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of the said Regulation.
This Universal Registration Document may be used for the purpose of an offer to the public of securities or the admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a securities note and, if applicable, by a summary and any amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. These documents are being together approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
Copies of this Universal Registration Document are available at no cost at the headquarters of GeNeuro SA (3 chemin du Pré-Fleuri - 1228 Plan-les-Ouates / Geneva - Switzerland), as well as electronically on the GeNeuro website (www.geneuro.com) or on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).
Luc Schulthess
Adelina Todorova
Licensed audit expert
Auditor in charge
Geneva, Switzerland, April 28 2023
1
GENERAL OBSERVATIONS
Unless otherwise indicated, in this universal registration document (the "Universal Registration Document") the terms "Company" or "GeNeuro" mean GeNeuro SA and the term "Group" means the Company and its subsidiaries GeNeuro Innovation SAS ("GeNeuro Innovation"), in France.
This Universal Registration Document was prepared pursuant to Annex 1 and Annex 2 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2019/980 of the Commission of 14 March 2019 which complements Regulation (EU) 2017/2019 of the European Parliament and Counsel and, pursuant to article 19 of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, incorporates by reference (i) the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the auditors' report related thereto presented in section 18.3 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 27, 2022 and (ii) the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the auditors' report related thereto presented in section 18.3 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 30, 2021.
This Universal Registration Document contains statements about the Group's objectives. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense, and expressions with forward-looking character, such as "think," "has as an objective," "expects," "intends," "should," "with the ambition of," "consider," "believe," "wish," "could," etc. This information is based on data, assumptions, and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. They may change or be changed because of uncertainties related to any business as well as to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment.
Furthermore, the achievement of the Group's objectives assumes the success of its strategy, which is set forth in Section 5.1.2 of the Universal Registration Document. The Company can make no commitment or give any assurance that the objectives set forth in this Universal Registration Document will be achieved.
Investors are urged to give consideration to the risk factors set forth in Chapter 3 "Risk Factors" of this Universal Registration Document before making their investment decision. The occurrence of such risks could have a negative effect on the Group's business, financial condition, results of operations, or prospects. Furthermore, other risks, not presently identified or not considered material by the Company, could have the same negative effect, and investors could lose all or part of their investment.
This Universal Registration Document also contains information about the markets in which the Group competes, some of which information was obtained from sources external to the Company. Unless otherwise indicated, the information relating to the markets in which the Group competes or its competitive position contained in this Universal Registration Document comes from the Company's internal estimates. These internal estimates are based on reports of analysts, specialized studies, industry publications, any and all information published by market survey companies, and public and governmental sources, as well as internal knowledge of the market by the Company. Even though such information is considered reliable, it has not been independently verified by the Company. Furthermore, in light of the very rapid changes occurring in France, in the world, and in the industry in which the Group competes, it is possible that such information may prove erroneous or not be up to date. The Group's business, accordingly, could evolve in a different way from the one described in this Universal Registration Document. The Company has not committed or agreed to publish any update of the information contained herein, except in connection with any legal or regulatory obligation that may apply to it.
A glossary that contains definitions of certain technical terms used in this Universal Registration Document, as well as an index of abbreviations used, are set forth in Appendix of this Universal Registration Document.
A reconciliation table with the Annual Financial Report is located at the end of this Universal Registration Document.
This Universal Registration Document has been prepared on the basis of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the financial years ending December 31, 2021 and 2022.
2
GeNeuro SA - 2022 Universal Registration Document
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1.
PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
5
1.1
Person Responsible For The Universal Registration Document
5
1.2
Certificate Of The Person Responsible For The Universal Registration Document
5
1.3
Information From Third Parties, Experts' Statements or Reports
5
1.4
Declaration relating to the registration document
5
1.5
Person Responsible For The Financial Information
5
1.6
Indicative Timetable for Financial Communication
5
CHAPTER 2.
STATUTORY AUDITORS OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
6
2.1
Principal Statutory Auditor
6
2.2
Subsidiary Statutory Auditor
6
CHAPTER 3.
RISK FACTORS
7
3.1 Risks Related To The Development and Potential Future Commercialization of The Group's Product
Candidates
8
3.2
Risks Related To The Company's Financial Situation and Capital Needs
15
3.3
Risks Related To The Company, Its Operations and Organization
19
3.4
Risks Related To The Company's Dependency on Third Parties
20
3.5
Risks Relating To The Company's Intellectual Property Rights
22
CHAPTER 4. INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND THE GROUP
24
4.1
History And Development Of The Company And The Group
24
CHAPTER 5. DESCRIPTION OF THE GROUP'S BUSINESS
29
5.1
General Presentation
29
5.2
Temelimab: Clinical Development as of the Date Hereof
36
5.3
Continued Clinical Development in MS
49
5.4
Long-COVID
49
5.5
The HERV Platform in other indications
51
5.6
Research And Development and Intellectual Property
57
5.7
Organization of the Company
75
5.8
Material Events having an Impact on the Information set forth in Sections 5.1 to 5.3
77
5.9 Degree of the Company's Dependence on Patents, Licenses, Manufacturing and Commercial or Financial
Agreements or new Manufacturing Processes
77
5.10
Factual Basis for any Statement by the Company about its Competitive Position
77
5.11
Investments
77
CHAPTER 6. ORGANIZATION CHART
78
6.1
Organization
78
6.2
Subsidiaries And Equity Stakes
78
6.3
Restructurings
78
CHAPTER 7. ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS
79
7.1
Financial Condition
79
7.2
Comparison Of The Financial Statements For The Two Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
83
7.3
Group's Market Risks
88
CHAPTER 8. CASH AND EQUITY
89
8.1
Information About Equity, Liquidity, And Sources Of Funds
89
8.2
Description Of The Group's Cash Flows
91
8.3
Borrowing Conditions And Financing Structure
92
8.4 Information About Any Restriction On The Use Of Funds Significantly Influencing, Or Potentially Influencing,
The Group's Business, Directly Or Indirectly
92
8.5
Sources Of Funds Expected For Future Investments
92
8.6
Off-Balance Sheet Commitments
93
CHAPTER 9. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
94
9.1
In the United States
94
9.2
In the European Union
100
9.3
Registration procedures outside of Europe and the United States
101
9.4
Reimbursement
101
9.5
Other Healthcare Laws and Compliance Requirements in the United States
103
9.6
Data protection Rules in Europe
104
CHAPTER 10. INFORMATION ON TRENDS
105
3
GeNeuro SA - 2022 Universal Registration Document
10.1
Recent Changes Since The End Of Financial Year 2022
105
10.2 Known Trends, Uncertainties, Requests For Commitment Or Event Reasonably Likely To Influence The
Company's Prospects
105
CHAPTER 11.
FORECASTS OR ESTIMATES OF PROFIT OR LOSS
106
CHAPTER 12.
ADMINISTRATIVE, MANAGEMENT, SUPERVISORY, AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT BODIES
107
12.1
Members Of The Administration, Management, And Supervisory Bodies
107
12.2
Conflicts Of Interest In The Administration, Management, And Supervisory Bodies
113
CHAPTER 13.
COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS
114
13.1 Compensation And Benefits Of Any Kind Granted To Executive Officers And Members Of The
Administrative, Management, And Supervisory Bodies
114
13.2 Amounts Provisioned By The Company And Its Subsidiary For Payment Of Pensions, Retirement, Or Other
Benefits To Executives
118
13.3
Loans And Guarantees Granted To Executives
118
13.4
Legal Framework Relating To Compensation
119
13.5
2022 Remuneration Report
123
CHAPTER 14. OPERATION OF ADMINISTRATION AND MANAGEMENT BODIES OF THE COMPANY
132
14.1
Organization And Operation Of The Company's Management And Administrative Bodies
132
14.2 Agreements Between Members Of Administration Or Management Bodies And The Company Or Any Of
Its Subsidiaries
134
14.3
Operation Of Committees
134
14.4
Statement Regarding Company Governance
137
14.5
Internal Control And Company Governance
139
CHAPTER 15. EMPLOYEES
141
15.1
Human Resources
141
15.2
Profit Sharing And Participation Of Employees
141
CHAPTER 16. PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDERS
142
16.1
Identification Of Shareholders
142
16.2
Shareholder Voting Rights
143
16.3
Shareholders' Agreements, Lock-Up Obligations, And Concerted Action
143
16.4
Control Of The Company
143
16.5
Agreements That Could Cause A Change Of The Company's Control
143
CHAPTER 17. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES
144
17.1
Intragroup Agreements
144
17.2
Transactions With Related Parties
144
17.3
Special Reports Of Auditors
144
CHAPTER 18. INFORMATION REGARDING THE COMPANY'S
ASSETS,
FINANCIAL SITUATION AND
RESULTS
145
18.1
Historical Financial Information
145
18.2
Pro Forma Financial Information
145
18.3
Financial Statements
145
CHAPTER 19. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
186
19.1
Equity Capital
186
19.2
Articles Of Association
188
CHAPTER 20. MATERIAL AGREEMENTS
194
CHAPTER 21. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC
195
CHAPTER 22. INFORMATION ON INVESTMENTS
195
CHAPTER 23. ANNUAL ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
1.1 Person Responsible For The Universal Registration Document
Mr. Jesús Martin-Garcia, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of GeNeuro.
1.2 Certificate Of The Person Responsible For The Universal Registration Document
I certify that, to my knowledge, the information contained in this Universal Registration Document is in accordance with the facts and contains no omission likely to affect its import.
I certify that, to my knowledge, the financial statements of GeNeuro have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and give a fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and results of the Company and all the subsidiaries included in the scope of consolidation, and that the management report of the board of directors, as referenced in the cross reference list included on page 241 gives a true and fair view of the business trends, results and financial position of the Company and its subsidiaries included in the scope of consolidation and describes the main risks and uncertainties with which they have to contend.
Mr. Jesús Martin-Garcia, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of GeNeuro.
1.3 Information From Third Parties, Experts' Statements or Reports
Certain market information set forth in CHAPTER 5, "Description of the Group's Business" of this Universal Registration Document, come from third-party sources. The Company certifies that such information has been faithfully reproduced and that, to the Company's knowledge, on the basis of data published or provided by such sources, no fact has been omitted that would make the information reproduced inaccurate or misleading.
1.4 Declaration relating to the registration document
Not applicable.
1.5 Person Responsible For The Financial Information
Mr. Miguel Payró
Group Chief Financial Officer
3 chemin du Pré-Fleuri,CH-1228Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland