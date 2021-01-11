Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  GeNeuro SA    GNRO   CH0308403085

GENEURO SA

(GNRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GeNeuro: Cash position at December 31, 2020, Business Update and Outlook for 2021

01/11/2021 | 01:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Net Cash position of €6.8 million at December 31, 2020 with financial visibility to Q2 2022
  • Phase 2 Clinical trial of temelimab in multiple sclerosis (MS) with Karolinska Institutet / Academic Specialist Center of Stockholm:
    • Recruitment expected to be completed in February 2021
    • Top line results now expected for Q1 2022

Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 - GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced its cash position at December 31, 2020, issued a business update and provided an outlook on its 2021 activities.

“Despite the numerous challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, GeNeuro has continued to make significant progress in 2020,” said Jesús Martin-Garcia, CEO of GeNeuro. “Early in Q1 2020 we had decided to delay the launch of our new clinical trial of temelimab in MS with clinical researchers of the Karolinska Institutet and the Academic Specialist Center (ASC) in Stockholm, Sweden, to safeguard the wellbeing of MS patients and to prioritize treatment of COVID-19 patients. Thanks to the Karolinska Institutet, the trial resumed at the end of June 2020, as soon as the situation allowed. Despite the ongoing challenges of recruitment in a continuing pandemic, we expect to complete recruitment in February, with only a few weeks of delay, which is a major achievement in the circumstances.”

The trial is conducted at the Center for Neurology of ASC, the largest MS center in Sweden, which treats approximately 2,400 patients. The one-year trial will enroll initially 40 patients whose disability progresses without relapses and will document the safety and tolerability of temelimab following higher doses (up to 54mg/Kg/month), as well as efficacy based on the latest biomarkers associated with disease progression. Results are now expected in Q1 2022.

“In these difficult times, securing our runway is a priority and we have continued our cost containment efforts, largely by reducing our headcount by 30%. Our cash balance at year-end 2020 covers our needs into Q2 2022 providing sufficient financial visibility until the Phase 2 results, and we will continue our efforts to optimize our runway further,” said Miguel Payró, Chief Financial Officer at GeNeuro.

Cash position at December 31, 2020

At December 31, 2020, GeNeuro had €6.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt. Based on its planned activities and operations, the Company estimates that its financial resources are sufficient to cover its upcoming deadlines, operational expenses and investments into Q2 2022 (including the completion of the Karolinska Institutet/ASC Phase 2 trial).

Continuing the trend observed during the 2020 financial year, the cash consumption related to GeNeuro’s operating and investing activities was reduced to €1.75 million in Q4 2020 compared to €2.0 million in Q3 2020 and Q4 2019. Cash consumption is expected to further decrease during 2021 as a result of the completion of pre-clinical programs and of the cost-cutting measures that have been implemented.

Development of temelimab in Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”)

Temelimab’s new Phase 2 trial in MS with the Karolinska Institutet: following the successful 96-week results of its extension Phase 2b clinical trial, ANGEL-MS, which confirmed the neuroprotective effect of temelimab in MS and demonstrated its potential against progression of the disease, the Company announced in November 2019 a collaboration for a new clinical trial of temelimab in MS with clinical researchers of the Karolinska Institutet and the Academic Specialist Center (ASC), Stockholm, Sweden. The one-year Phase 2 trial will enroll initially 40 patients whose disability progresses without relapses and will document the safety and tolerability of temelimab following higher doses, as well as efficacy based on the latest biomarkers associated with disease progression. The study started enrolling patients in June 2020 and recruitment completion is expected during Q1 2021, with results now expected in Q1 2022.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (“ALS”)

Beyond MS, GeNeuro continues to advance its preclinical program in ALS, in partnership with the NINDS (National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health). Following COVID-19 related delays, the Company‘s preclinical development program for its pHERV-K Env antibody in this indication aims to initiate clinical trials in 2022.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning GeNeuro’s financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words, such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “objective,” “should,” or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management’s current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company’s control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of GeNeuro or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GENEURO SA
01:31aGENEURO : Cash position at December 31, 2020, Business Update and Outlook for 20..
BU
2020GENEURO : financial information and business update for the third quarter 2020
AQ
2020GENEURO : Financial Information and Business Update for the Third Quarter 2020
BU
2020GENEURO SA : 3rd quarter results
CO
2020GENEURO : Reports 2020 Half-Year Results and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
2020GENEURO : Reports 2020 Half-Year Results And Provides Corporate Update
BU
2020GENEURO SA : Half-year results
CO
2020GENEURO : and the Karolinska Institutet's Academic Specialist Center Present Tem..
AQ
2020GENEURO : and the Karolinska Institutet's Academic Specialist Center (ASC) Prese..
BU
2020GENEURO : and the Karolinska Institutet's Academic Specialist Center to Present ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -12,8 M -15,6 M -15,6 M
Net Debt 2020 15,4 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,35x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55,5 M 68,0 M 67,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart GENEURO SA
Duration : Period :
GeNeuro SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENEURO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,55 €
Last Close Price 2,71 €
Spread / Highest target 162%
Spread / Average Target 142%
Spread / Lowest Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jesús Martin-Garcia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Miguel Payro Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Perron Chief Scientific Officer
David Leppert Chief Medical Officer
Jean-Jacques Laborde Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENEURO SA-3.21%68
LONZA GROUP AG3.55%49 472
CELLTRION, INC.-1.53%45 792
MODERNA, INC.7.93%44 616
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.65%36 635
SEAGEN INC.1.44%32 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ