Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. GeNeuro SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNRO   CH0308403085

GENEURO SA

(GNRO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:00:13 2023-05-03 am EDT
1.880 EUR    0.00%
03:31aGeneuro : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
04/30Geneuro : 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
04/28Geneuro : 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GeNeuro : Inside Information / Other news releases

05/03/2023 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

New study published in Cell Press demonstrates that SARS-CoV-2 awakens ancient retroviral genes and the expression of proinflammatory HERV-W envelope protein in COVID-19 patients

  • SARS-CoV-2induces endogenous retrovirus envelope in cultured lymphocytes from a subset of healthy donors
  • Results achieved with successive variants of SARS-CoV-2 until Omicron waves
  • HERV-WENV (W-ENV) is detected on lymphocytes, in serum and tissues of COVID-19 patients. W-ENV expression is also seen in endothelial cells within blood vessels of lung, heart and brain tissues
  • W-ENVprotein in serum and lymphocytes correlates with COVID-19 severity

Geneva, Switzerland, May 3, 2023 - 8:00am CEST - GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 - GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and the severe consequences of COVID-19,(PASC, post-COVIDor Long-COVID),announced today the publication in the leading open science journal iScience from "Cell Press" of the new results from the collaboration between GeNeuro and the CIRI, Centre International de Recherche en Infectiologie, in Lyon, France, on the link between SARS-CoV-2and the pathogenic HERV-Wproinflammatory envelope protein (W-ENV).

The publication (SARS-CoV-2awakens ancient retroviral genes and the expression of proinflammatory HERV-Wenvelope protein in COVID-19patients- Charvet et al.) evidences that in vitro exposure to SARS-CoV-2 (from the original strain to successive SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the Omicron), activates the expression of the human endogenous retrovirus (HERV) HERV-W proinflammatory envelope protein (W-ENV) in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) from a subset of healthy donors, in ACE2 receptor and infection-independent manner. It is detected in blood lymphocytes and serum, from about 20% of all positive individuals at PCR diagnosis to 100% of severe cases hospitalized in intensive care unit. W-ENV was also found in post-mortem tissues of lungs, heart, gastrointestinal tract, brain olfactory bulb and nasal mucosa from COVID-19 patients. Altogether, results from this comprehensive study demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 could induce W-ENV expression and suggest its involvement in the immunopathogenesis of certain COVID-19-associated syndromes and thereby its relevance in the development of personalized treatment of patients.

Cell publishes findings of unusual significance in any area of experimental biology, including but not limited to cell biology, molecular biology, neuroscience, immunology, virology and microbiology, cancer, human genetics, systems biology, signaling, and disease mechanisms and therapeutics. Its 2022 impact factor is 66.85.

"Our research suggests that HERV-W ENV does not simply represent a biomarker of COVID-19 severity or evolution but is also likely to be a superimposed pathogenic player that contributes to the disease severity and may help to explain the inter-individual variability in COVID-19 manifestations. In addition, it may play a role in the clinical evolution with possible long-term pathology as seen with the now emerging Long-COVID secondary pandemic, representing millions of patients suffering from various symptoms and long-term disabling pathology for which no rationalized understanding nor therapeutic perspective can be proposed to date. In the face of this challenging situation, data from the present study strongly suggest W-ENV as a marker of severity and as a potential therapeutic target for personalized medical approaches

in COVID-19associated syndromes," said Dr Branka Horvat, INSERM Research Director who heads

1

the "Immunobiology of Viral Infections" team at the CIRI, International Center for Infectiology Research. This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation program under grant agreement No 101057302.

As a reminder, GeNeuro launched a Phase 2 trial at the end of 2022 that is evaluating the clinical efficacy of a six-month treatment with temelimab, the anti-W-ENV antibody developed by GeNeuro, on the improvement of cognitive impairment and/or fatigue in long-COVID patients who are positive for the presence of W-ENV protein in their blood. The W-ENV protein was observed in more than 25% of patients

with persistent syndromes after having had COVID, as evidenced in amade available on MedRxiv.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It owns rights to 18 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Contacts:

GeNeuro

NewCap

Jesús Martin-Garcia

Louis-Victor Delouvrier / Mathilde Bohin (investors)

Chairman and CEO

+33 1 44 71 98 52

+41 22 552 4800

Arthur Rouillé (media)

investors@geneuro.com

+33 1 44 71 94 98

geneuro@newcap.eu

Disclaimer:

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning GeNeuro's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words, such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of GeNeuro or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

Disclaimer

GeNeuro SA published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GENEURO SA
03:31aGeneuro : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
04/30Geneuro : 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
04/28Geneuro : 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
04/28GENEURO SA : Universal registration document
CO
04/28Geneuro : Document Universel d'Enregistrement 2022 (en anglais)
PU
04/14GeNeuro, financial information for the first quarter 2023
AQ
04/13GENEURO SA : 1st quarter turnover
CO
04/06GeNeuro Reports 2022 Full-Year Results and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
04/05GENEURO SA : Annual results
CO
03/08The EIB and GeNeuro sign a EUR 25 million credit line backed by InvestEU to support cli..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -7,28 M -7,98 M -7,98 M
Net cash 2022 1,99 M 2,19 M 2,19 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46,6 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart GENEURO SA
Duration : Period :
GeNeuro SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENEURO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,88 €
Average target price 5,55 €
Spread / Average Target 196%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesús Martin-Garcia Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Miguel Payró Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Perron Chief Scientific Officer
David Leppert Chief Medical Officer
Michel Dubois Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENEURO SA25.33%51
MODERNA, INC.-26.85%51 449
LONZA GROUP AG22.14%45 895
SEAGEN INC.55.58%37 343
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-9.41%35 254
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.06%25 077
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer