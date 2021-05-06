Log in
    GNRO   CH0308403085

GENEURO SA

(GNRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

GeNeuro : Availability of documents and information for the annual shareholders' meeting of May 27, 2021

05/06/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
Press release

Availability of documents and information

for the annual shareholders' meeting of May 27, 2021

Geneva, Switzerland, May 6, 2021 - 6:00pm CEST - GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 - GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurologic and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, informs its shareholders that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday May 27, 2021 at 9.30am at its head office, 3, chemin du Pré-Fleuri,1228 Plan-les-Ouates, Geneva, Switzerland.

Based on article 27 of Ordinance 3 on Measures to combat the Coronavirus of 19 June 2020 (COVID- 19 Ordinance 3, status as of May 1st, 2021), the Board of Directors has decided that shareholders of the Company may exercise their rights at this Ordinary General Meeting exclusively through the Independent Proxy. This measure allows the Company to hold the Ordinary General Meeting as planned despite the pandemic. The conduct of the Ordinary General Meeting remains subject to additional measures issued by the Swiss authorities.

The notice for the meeting, including the agenda of the day as well as the motions put to the vote, has been published today in the Feuille Officielle Suisse du Commerce.

The documents and preliminary information concerning this meeting are being made available to the shareholders and can be consulted on the website of the Company: www.geneuro.com, under the section Investors / Documentation / Shareholders meeting.

It is also possible to consult the documents at the Company's headquarters, chemin du Pré-Fleuri 3, 1228 Plan-les-Ouates. Each shareholder has the right to request a hard copy of those documents.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Contacts:

GeNeuro

NewCap (France)

Halsin Partners

LifeSci Advisors

Jesús Martin-Garcia

Louis-Victor Delouvrier /

Mike Sinclair (media)

Chris Maggos (investors)

Mathilde Bohin (investors)

Chairman and CEO

+33 1 44 71 98 52

+44 20 7318 2955

+41 79 367 6254

+41 22 552 48 00

Arthur Rouillé (media)

msinclair@halsin.com

chris@lifesciadvisors.com

investors@geneuro.com

+33 1 44 71 00 15

geneuro@newcap.eu

1

Disclaimer

GeNeuro SA published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
