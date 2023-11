Geneva Finance Limited is a New Zealand-based finance company that provides finance and financial services to the consumer credit markets. The Company’s segments include New Business, Insurance, Old Business, Invoice Factoring and Overseas. New Business segment includes the lending of money to individuals, companies and other entities and has a wholesale funding arrangement with Westpac New Zealand Limited (Westpac) under which it securitized loan receivables. Insurance segment issues temporary insurance contracts covering death, disablement and redundancy risks and short-term motor vehicle contracts covering comprehensive, third party, mechanical breakdown risk and guaranteed asset protection. Old Business segment includes the collection and management of money lent to individuals, companies and other entities. Invoice Factoring segment is engaged in providing debtor finance to companies and collection and management of trade receivables factoring.

Sector Consumer Lending