Genex Power : Energy Storage Presentation

Energy Storage Presentation
Webinar details
•
Date: Tuesday, March 8th 2022
time: 2pm Sydney time (AEDT).
Approved by the Board of Genex Power Limited
Diverse renewable energy project portfolio
onlyBy 2025 our portfolio of renewable energy and storage projects will provide clean
KIDSTON CLEAN ENERGY HUB
50MW Kidston Solar Project (Operating)
250MW/2000MWh Kidston Pumped Storage Hydro Project (Construction)
Up to 200MW Kidston Wind Project (Development)
Up to 270MW Kidston Stage 2 Solar Project (Feasibility)
energy to over 350,000 homes
offsetting up to 2mtpa of CO2
BOULDERCOMBE BATTERY PROJECT (BBP)
emissions
50MW/100MWh Large-Scale Battery Energy
Storage System "BESS" (Construction)
JEMALONG SOLAR PROJECT (JSP)
50MW Jemalong Solar Project (Operating)
G n x | Green Energy, On Demand | Presentation
2
Renewable energy growth
The need for storage
Solar
Wind
Coal
Source: Genex estimates
G n x | Green Energy, On Demand | Presentation
Renewable energy is expected to increase to 83% of NEM total power supply in 2055
Growing penetration of renewable generation underpins the business case for storage
Large-scale storage will maximise renewable energy availability (particularly solar)
3
Delivering a portfolio of renewable energy generation and storage projects
Renewable Energy Generation
Energy Storage
Genex Power
Challenges of intermittent renewable energy:
The benefits of batteries:
Genex's diverse portfolio of renewable energy
• Oversupply of power in prime generation
Stores energy for use in peak time
generation and storage projects provides:
• Increased renewable energy availability to the
conditions (irradiation and wind)
Balances out the pricing dynamic
grid
• Leading to volatile pricing
Quick release of power when required
The ability to optimise energy sales revenue
• Decreasing system stability
Increase system stability
Enables shareholder value accretion as the
• Solar not available in peak demand times
NEM transitions
• Maximise power prices received from energy
sales
G n x | Green Energy, On Demand | Presentation
4
Australian's operational large-scalebattery landscape
onlyBatteries have the ability to operate in all 9 markets (energy market + 8 FCAS markets)
Currently only one large-scale battery usegenerating in the Queensland market
Genex set to leverage the strong arbitrage
business case due to growing solar generation ersonalin the electricity market
BESS have the capability to address system security issues caused by rapid deployment of intermittent generation
Site: Wandoan (2021)
Supplier: Doosan GridTech
Capacity: 100MW/150MWh
Site: Hornsdale (2017)
Supplier: Tesla
Capacity: 100MW/129MWh
Site: Ballarat (2018)
Supplier: Fluence
Capacity: 52MW/25MWh
Site: Lake Bonney (2018)
Site: Gannawarra (2018)
Supplier : Tesla
Capacity: 30MW/30MWh
Site: Dalrymple (2018)
Supplier: ABB & Samsung
Capacity: 8MW/30MWh
Site: VBB (2021)
Capacity: 300MW/450MWh
5
