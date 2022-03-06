Log in
    GNX   AU000000GNX5

GENEX POWER LIMITED

(GNX)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 06:14:33 pm
0.1425 AUD   +1.79%
05:59pGENEX POWER : Energy Storage Presentation
PU
05:34pGENEX POWER LTD (ASX : GNX) Bouldercombe Battery Project Webinar and Presentation
AQ
03/02GENEX POWER : Share Purchase Plan Booklet and Application
PU
Genex Power : Energy Storage Presentation

03/06/2022 | 05:59pm EST
only

Energy Storage Presentation

use

Webinar details

Date: Tuesday, March 8th 2022

time: 2pm Sydney time (AEDT).

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cbAApqrWS4OY5NP0rK9Q6A

ersonal

Approved by the Board of Genex Power Limited

Diverse renewable energy project portfolio

By 2025 our portfolio of renewable energy and storage projects will provide clean

KIDSTON CLEAN ENERGY HUB

50MW Kidston Solar Project (Operating)

250MW/2000MWh Kidston Pumped Storage Hydro Project (Construction)

Up to 200MW Kidston Wind Project (Development)

Up to 270MW Kidston Stage 2 Solar Project (Feasibility)

energy to over 350,000 homes

use

offsetting up to 2mtpa of CO2

BOULDERCOMBE BATTERY PROJECT (BBP)

emissions

50MW/100MWh Large-Scale Battery Energy

emissions

Storage System "BESS" (Construction)

JEMALONG SOLAR PROJECT (JSP)

50MW Jemalong Solar Project (Operating)

G n x | Green Energy, On Demand | Presentation

2

Renewable energy growth

The need for storage

only

Generation capacity forecast for NEM

90%

80%

70%

% of generation

60%

50%

40%

%

30%

2030

2031

2032

2033

2036

2037

2040

2043

2044

2045

2046

2047

2048

2049

2050

20%

20%

10%

0%

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2034

2035

2038

2039

2041

2042

2051

2052

2053

2054

2055

Solar

Wind

Coal

Source: Genex estimates

G n x | Green Energy, On Demand | Presentation

Renewable energy is expected to increase to 83% of NEM total power supply in 2055

Growing penetration of renewable generation underpins the business case for storage

Large-scale storage will maximise renewable energy availability (particularly solar)

3

Delivering a portfolio of renewable energy generation and storage projects

Renewable Energy Generation

Energy Storage

Genex Power

Challenges of intermittent renewable energy:

The benefits of batteries:

Genex's diverse portfolio of renewable energy

Oversupply of power in prime generation

Stores energy for use in peak time

generation and storage projects provides:

only

Increased renewable energy availability to the

conditions (irradiation and wind)

Balances out the pricing dynamic

grid

Leading to volatile pricing

Quick release of power when required

The ability to optimise energy sales revenue

Decreasing system stability

Increase system stability

Enables shareholder value accretion as the

Solar not available in peak demand times

NEM transitions

use

Maximise power prices received from energy

sales

G n x | Green Energy, On Demand | Presentation

4

ersonal

Australian's operational large-scalebattery landscape

Batteries have the ability to operate in all 9 markets (energy market + 8 FCAS markets)

Currently only one large-scale battery generating in the Queensland market

Genex set to leverage the strong arbitrage

Genex set to leverage the strong arbitrage

business case due to growing solar generation in the electricity market

BESS have the capability to address system security issues caused by rapid deployment of intermittent generation

G n x | Green Energy, On Demand | Presentation

Site: Wandoan (2021)

Supplier: Doosan GridTech

Capacity: 100MW/150MWh

Site: Hornsdale (2017)

Supplier: Tesla

Capacity: 100MW/129MWh

Site: Ballarat (2018)

Supplier: Fluence

Capacity: 52MW/25MWh

Site: Lake Bonney (2018)

Supplier: Tesla

Capacity: 52MW/25MWh

Site: Gannawarra (2018)

Supplier : Tesla

Capacity: 30MW/30MWh

Site: Dalrymple (2018)

Supplier: ABB & Samsung

Capacity: 8MW/30MWh

Site: VBB (2021)

Supplier: Tesla

Capacity: 300MW/450MWh

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genex Power Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 22:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21,9 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net income 2022 -3,11 M -2,28 M -2,28 M
Net Debt 2022 409 M 300 M 300 M
P/E ratio 2022 -36,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 187 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2022 27,2x
EV / Sales 2023 36,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,9%
Technical analysis trends GENEX POWER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,14 AUD
Average target price 0,34 AUD
Spread / Average Target 140%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Harding Chief Executive Officer
Craig Francis Chief Financial Officer
Ralph Howard Craven Non-Executive Chairman
McGhie Arran Chief Operating Officer
Simon R. Kidston Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENEX POWER LIMITED-30.00%137
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION5.84%13 963
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.25%10 265
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED0.25%4 326
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.99%4 001
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.57%3 958