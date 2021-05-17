Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Genex Power Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNX   AU000000GNX5

GENEX POWER LIMITED

(GNX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genex Power Ltd Appointment of Kenichi Seshimo as a Director

05/17/2021 | 11:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Appointment of Kenichi Seshimo as a Director

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Genex Power Limited (ASX:GNX) is pleased to advise of the appointment of Mr Kenichi Seshimo as a Director of the Company effective today pursuant to the approval of shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 29 April 2021.

Mr Seshimo has worked in the electric power development and energy industry, in different countries, for more than 30 years. He commenced his career with a leading Japanese trading company and held roles in which he was involved in various international overseas electric power projects. This included a period in which he was based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam where he was project manager for a Gas Combined Cycle corporation.

Kenichi has been working at Electric Power Development Co., Ltd (J-POWER) since 2004.

During his time at J-POWER, Kenichi has been involved in a number of project development and management roles including as a non-Executive Director with CBK (750MW), a Pumped Storage Hydro Power Project Company based in the Philippines, a non-Executive Director of Chia Hui Gas Fired Power Project Company (450MW) in Taiwan, CEO of PT Bhimansena Power Indonesia for 2 x 1,000MW Ultra Super Critical (USC) Coal Thermal Power Projects (project cost $4 billion) in Indonesia and more recently as Chief Operating Officer of J-POWER Australia Pty Limited.

The Board welcomes Kenichi as a Director and looks forward to the benefit of the significant experience he brings in his role as a non-executive director.



About Genex Power Ltd:

Genex Power Limited is focused on developing a portfolio of renewable energy generation and storage projects across Australia. The Company's flagship Kidston Clean Energy Hub, located in north Queensland, will integrate large-scale solar generation with pumped storage hydro. The Kidston Clean Energy Hub is comprised of the operating 50MW stage 1 Solar Project (KS1) and the 250MW Kidston Pumped Storage Hydro Project (K2-Hydro) with potential for further multi-stage wind and solar projects. The 50MW Jemalong Solar Project (JSP) is located in NSW and provides geographical diversification to the Genex Power Limited portfolio. JSP was energised in early December 2020 and commissioning is now underway. Genex is further developing its energy storage portfolio via the early stage development of a 50MW/75MWh standalone battery energy storage system at Bouldercombe in Queensland. With over 400MW of renewable energy and storage projects in development, Genex is well placed as Australia's leading renewable energy and storage company.



Source:
Genex Power Ltd



Contact:

Simon Kidston
Executive Director
Tel: +61 2 9048 8850
Email: sk@genexpower.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2021
All news about GENEX POWER LIMITED
05/17Genex Power Ltd Appointment of Kenichi Seshimo as a Director
AW
04/29PRESS RELEASE : ANDRITZ to supply electro-mechanical equipment and maintenance s..
DJ
04/28Genex Power Ltd EGM Approves JPower Investment - Timeline to Financial Close
AW
04/28GENEX POWER LTD (ASX : GNX) Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports
AQ
04/27Genex Power Ltd Construction Commences at Kidston Hydro Project
AW
04/19GENEX POWER  : Completes Retail Entitlement Offer, Raising $15 Million
MT
04/19GENEX POWER LTD (ASX : GNX) Results of Entitlement Offer
AQ
04/14GENEX POWER LTD (ASX : GNX) Reaches Finance Document Contractual Close for Hydro
AQ
03/30GENEX POWER LTD (ASX : GNX) Reaches Project Document Contractual Close for Hydro
AQ
03/25GENEX POWER  : Raises Nearly $43 Million from Institutional Placement, Entitleme..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14,8 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net income 2021 -5,32 M -4,14 M -4,14 M
Net Debt 2021 110 M 85,6 M 85,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 226 M 176 M 176 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,7x
EV / Sales 2022 26,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart GENEX POWER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genex Power Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENEX POWER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,33 AUD
Last Close Price 0,24 AUD
Spread / Highest target 53,2%
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Harding Chief Executive Officer
Ben Guo Executive Director & Finance Director
Ralph Howard Craven Non-Executive Chairman
McGhie Arran Chief Operating Officer
Michael John Addison Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENEX POWER LIMITED0.00%176
ENERGY ABSOLUTE21.32%7 106
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-14.70%4 248
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.69%3 927
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.66%3 707
BORALEX INC.-25.91%2 967