South Korea's Genexine signs COVID-19 vaccine candidate manufacturing deal with Hanmi

Hanmi will begin producing 10 million doses of Genexine's experimental COVID-19 vaccine in its biotech plant in Pyeongtaek, with an aim to gradually ramp up production capacity to millions of doses by 2022, Genexine said in a statement.

Hanmi said in a separate statement that the contract was worth 24.5 billion won ($22 million) and will be followed by additional supply deals.

Genexine is running a Phase 2a clinical trial of the experimental vaccine in South Korea on 150 healthy participants and plans global trials starting in Indonesia, the company said.

The company's GX-19N COVID-19 vaccine candidate is a DNA based vaccine and showed no severe side effects.

In April, the vaccine developer signed a deal to supply 10 million doses of its vaccine to private Indonesian pharmaceutical firm Kalbe Farma.

Shares in Genexine were up 15% and Hanmi Pharm was up 5.3% as of 0250 GMT, outperforming a 1.1% rise in the wider market.

($1 = 1,131.6400 won)

