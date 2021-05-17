Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Genexine, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    A095700   KR7095700001

GENEXINE, INC.

(A095700)
  Report
South Korea's Genexine signs COVID-19 vaccine candidate manufacturing deal with Hanmi

05/17/2021 | 11:51pm EDT
SEOUL (Reuters) - Genexine Inc has signed a manufacturing deal for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd as it prepares to seek emergency use approval of the shot in South Korea and Indonesia, Genexine said on Tuesday.

Hanmi will begin producing 10 million doses of Genexine's experimental COVID-19 vaccine in its biotech plant in Pyeongtaek, with an aim to gradually ramp up production capacity to millions of doses by 2022, Genexine said in a statement.

Hanmi said in a separate statement that the contract was worth 24.5 billion won ($22 million) and will be followed by additional supply deals.

Genexine is running a Phase 2a clinical trial of the experimental vaccine in South Korea on 150 healthy participants and plans global trials starting in Indonesia, the company said.

The company's GX-19N COVID-19 vaccine candidate is a DNA based vaccine and showed no severe side effects.

In April, the vaccine developer signed a deal to supply 10 million doses of its vaccine to private Indonesian pharmaceutical firm Kalbe Farma.

Shares in Genexine were up 15% and Hanmi Pharm was up 5.3% as of 0250 GMT, outperforming a 1.1% rise in the wider market.

($1 = 1,131.6400 won)

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENEXINE, INC. -0.62% 96100 End-of-day quote.-22.69%
HANMI PHARM. CO., LTD. -5.32% 329000 End-of-day quote.-10.23%
PT KALBE FARMA TBK. -1.70% 1445 End-of-day quote.-2.36%
Financials
Sales 2020 18 543 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net income 2020 27 570 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
Net Debt 2020 20 441 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 142x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 459 B 2 165 M 2 162 M
EV / Sales 2019 128x
EV / Sales 2020 167x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 78,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yu-Seok Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yong-MIn Won Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Young-Chul Sung Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mi-Jung Ahn Independent Director
Tae-Yong Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENEXINE, INC.-22.69%2 121
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.63%85 949
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.13.72%57 931
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-8.46%56 197
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS6.94%53 499
BIONTECH SE143.25%46 558