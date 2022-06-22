Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. GENFIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNFT   FR0004163111

GENFIT

(GNFT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-22 am EDT
3.134 EUR   -0.82%
12:45pGENFIT : 2021 Extra-Financial Performance Report
PU
06/21European ADRs Rise Sharply in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/15European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GENFIT : 2021 Extra-Financial Performance Report

06/22/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021

EXTRA-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE REPORT

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1

ABOUT THIS REPORT

This 2021 Extra-Financial Performance Report provides a detailed account of GENFIT's Corporate Social Responsibility activities during 2021, and includes some elements relating to the beginning of 2022.

For this second edition, the format of the report has changed compared to the previous version (inaugural published in 2021), both in terms of structure and content. Our aim is to progressively increase the amount of information shared with our stakeholders so that they can be informed as precisely as possible about our CSR policy and strategy, the means used to achieve these objectives, and the concrete results obtained. The aim is to enable each stakeholder to assess the efforts made to ensure that the impact of our CSR commitment is tangible. The scope of the report covers our sites in Loos, Paris and Cambridge, MA.

The publication of this document is not an obligation. It is part of a voluntary and proactive approach on our part, as we believe that environmental, social, societal and governance issues are essential to the sustainability of our core ecosystem.

METHODOLOGICAL NOTE - SCOPE OF REPORTING

In most cases, the performance indicators presented in this document cover the entire Company. They therefore include information relating to GENFIT SA (based in France) as well as to GENFIT Corp (based in the United States). This is particularly the case for social and governance indicators.

However, in order to improve representativeness on an ad hoc basis there are a few exceptions to this. This is notably the case for environmental impact indicators, which are mainly evaluated for GENFIT SA, given the relative size of the team and the relative size of the premises. Finally, in order to respect the confidentiality of personal data, certain social indicators cannot be shared for GENFIT Corp employees, in order to avoid identifying the employees concerned.

2 CSR, a Pillar of

3 Our Purpose and Values

GENFIT's Responsible

Development

P.3

P.4

5 Our Social and Societal Commitment

6 Our Commitment to Governance

7 Our Environmental Commitment

4Our CSR Strategy

P.5

P.11

8

and 2022 Roadmap

P.36

Conclusion

P.43

P.51

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

CSR, A PILLAR OF GENFIT'S REPSONSIBLE DEVELOPMENT

Message from GENFIT's CEO

"GENFIT's priority is associated with patients and healthcare professionals for whom we are seeking to develop safe and effective therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our objective is to not only treat patients suffering from severe pathologies for which therapeutic options are non-existent or limited, but also to identify patient populations eligible for such future treatments. Our approach consists of capitalizing on our experience in clinical development, in particular in the field of severe liver diseases, to develop strategies which will enable us to meet those medical needs which, today, are not being addressed.

For the past few years, we have become an innovative player in the field of medical research and clinical development. We have led two clinical programs on an international scale which progressed from very early stages to Phase 3, the final stage of development before regulatory approval and drug commercialization. We also led a large diagnostic program allowing patients, at present, to be diagnosed for their illness before they reach critical stages. This expertise is a strength which will provide the foundation to build the future.

Our positioning in the healthcare sector is a central element of our social policy, which we complement with a proactive social and environmental policy that

is reflected in several specific initiatives carried out throughout the year by our teams. All of this is coordinated by a system of corporate governance that meets demanding criteria in terms of ethics, responsibility and fairness. With this in mind, we have put anESG Committee in place during the second half of 2021, whose mission is to ensure that our actions are consistent with societal, social and environmental issues. We have also defined a purpose that reiterates our line of conduct, and makes explicit our ambition in terms of corporate responsibility."

Pascal Prigent

Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors

"Since its creation, GENFIT has demonstrated its sense of ethics and responsibility, which continues to be reflected today at every level of the company. This is both a motivating factor for the teams, and a solid basis for cooperation and partnership with the various stakeholders"

Jean-François Mouney

Co-founder of GENFIT

A word from the Chair of the ESG Committee of the Board of Directors

"A company can create value for its shareholders while integrating a social and environmental dimension into its objectives and its mode of governance. All of GENFIT's employees and directors are committed to this approach which reinforces the company's growth dynamic. CSR initiatives - which help to materialize the company's social and environmental responsibility - contribute to the improvement of its overall performance and the motivation of its employees."

Catherine Larue

3

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

OUR PURPOSE AND VALUES

Our Purpose

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients affected by severe chronic liver diseases that are characterized by high unmet medical needs.

Our purpose supports our long-term commitment with regards to the role we want to play in society, not only as an economic player seeking to create long-term value for its ecosystem and partners but also as an innovative biotechnology company working to improve people's quality of life, and finally as a civic company striving to promote professional and personal development for its employees.

We intend to create general public benefit by generating a positive and significant social, societal and environmental impact through our activities. As part of this approach, our Board of Directors commits to taking into consideration (i) the social, societal and environmental consequences of its decisions on all of the Company's stakeholders, and (ii) the consequences of its decisions on the environment.

As part of this commitment, we have created a dedicated ESG Committee of the Board of Directors which meets at least bi-annually, to measure and track our extra-financial performance and communicate to the public through an annual extra-financial performance report.

Our Founding Vales and Principles

Our employees are driven by common principles that shape their actions:

INNOVATION TO SERVE PATIENTS

We are deeply committed to improving the health and quality of life of patients affected by severe chronic liver diseases. We seek new ways to advance science and medicine, with the goal of optimizing care for patients. With a strong desire to leverage our agility and responsiveness, we and our employees are striving

to move our scientific and medical approaches forward, and improve patient management in terms of diagnostics, prevention and care.

RESPECT AND DIVERSITY

ETHICS

We bring together talented employees with unique perspectives and experiences, we recognize and value diversity as a great strength, and ensure that all employees and third parties are treated fairly, with dignity and respect.

We deliver true and accurate information to our partners and stakeholders and build our business relationships with honesty and transparency. We demand of ourselves and others the highest ethical standards and we conduct our business in a socially and environmentally sustainable manner.

4

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

PRESENTATION OF OUR CSR STRATEGY AND IMPLEMENTATON PRINCIPLES

Our business model

P

U

RPOSE

R

O

U

To improve the quality of life of patients

with severe liver disease by providing new

therapeutic and diagnostic solutions

4

1

Funding to advance our existing programs

A strategy built on our strengths

and launch new ones

and serving our purpose

Obtaining and capitalizing on extra resources

Organizing the work of our 120 employees

to continue to innovate through a dynamic R&D

according to their skills in R&D and capitalizing on our network

and strategic alliances with other innovation players

of experts and partners of quality

Results designed to generate confidence and credibility, to ensure the company's sustainability

Leaning on our successes to create favorable conditions to finance innovation and research and development

3

Rigorous execution of our strategy to deliver results

in line with our commitments

Meeting stakeholder, internal (employees) and external (patients, associations, KOLs, partners, etc.) expectations

2

5

Disclaimer

Genfit SA published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 16:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENFIT
12:45pGENFIT : 2021 Extra-Financial Performance Report
PU
06/21European ADRs Rise Sharply in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/15European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
06/14European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/13European ADRs Fall Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
06/09European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
06/08European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
06/07European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/02European ADRs Nudge Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
06/01European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENFIT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 29,0 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net income 2022 -49,5 M -52,4 M -52,4 M
Net cash 2022 150 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 157 M 166 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart GENFIT
Duration : Period :
GENFIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENFIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,16 €
Average target price 10,60 €
Spread / Average Target 235%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Prigent CEO & EVP-Marketing & Development
Thomas Baetz Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Mouney Chairman
Dean W. Hum Chief Scientific Officer
Carol L. Addy Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENFIT-26.78%166
MODERNA, INC.-48.82%51 705
LONZA GROUP AG-35.73%37 662
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-29.55%37 623
SEAGEN INC.9.97%31 295
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.02%16 796