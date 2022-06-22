GENFIT : 2021 Extra-Financial Performance Report

This 2021 Extra-Financial Performance Report provides a detailed account of GENFIT's Corporate Social Responsibility activities during 2021, and includes some elements relating to the beginning of 2022.
For this second edition, the format of the report has changed compared to the previous version (inaugural published in 2021), both in terms of structure and content. Our aim is to progressively increase the amount of information shared with our stakeholders so that they can be informed as precisely as possible about our CSR policy and strategy, the means used to achieve these objectives, and the concrete results obtained. The aim is to enable each stakeholder to assess the efforts made to ensure that the impact of our CSR commitment is tangible. The scope of the report covers our sites in Loos, Paris and Cambridge, MA.
The publication of this document is not an obligation. It is part of a voluntary and proactive approach on our part, as we believe that environmental, social, societal and governance issues are essential to the sustainability of our core ecosystem.
METHODOLOGICAL NOTE - SCOPE OF REPORTING
In most cases, the performance indicators presented in this document cover the entire Company. They therefore include information relating to GENFIT SA (based in France) as well as to GENFIT Corp (based in the United States). This is particularly the case for social and governance indicators.
However, in order to improve representativeness on an ad hoc basis there are a few exceptions to this. This is notably the case for environmental impact indicators, which are mainly evaluated for GENFIT SA, given the relative size of the team and the relative size of the premises. Finally, in order to respect the confidentiality of personal data, certain social indicators cannot be shared for GENFIT Corp employees, in order to avoid identifying the employees concerned.
2 CSR, a Pillar of
3 Our Purpose and Values
GENFIT's Responsible
Development
P.3
P.4
5 Our Social and Societal Commitment
6 Our Commitment to Governance
7 Our Environmental Commitment
4Our CSR Strategy
P.5
P.11
8
and 2022 Roadmap
P.36
Conclusion
P.43
P.51
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
CSR, A PILLAR OF GENFIT'S REPSONSIBLE DEVELOPMENT
Message from GENFIT's CEO
"GENFIT's priority is associated with patients and healthcare professionals for whom we are seeking to develop safe and effective therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our objective is to not only treat patients suffering from severe pathologies for which therapeutic options are non-existent or limited, but also to identify patient populations eligible for such future treatments. Our approach consists of capitalizing on our experience in clinical development, in particular in the field of severe liver diseases, to develop strategies which will enable us to meet those medical needs which, today, are not being addressed.
For the past few years, we have become an innovative player in the field of medical research and clinical development. We have led two clinical programs on an international scale which progressed from very early stages to Phase 3, the final stage of development before regulatory approval and drug commercialization. We also led a large diagnostic program allowing patients, at present, to be diagnosed for their illness before they reach critical stages. This expertise is a strength which will provide the foundation to build the future.
Our positioning in the healthcare sector is a central element of our social policy, which we complement with a proactive social and environmental policy that
is reflected in several specific initiatives carried out throughout the year by our teams. All of this is coordinated by a system of corporate governance that meets demanding criteria in terms of ethics, responsibility and fairness. With this in mind, we have put anESG Committee in place during the second half of 2021, whose mission is to ensure that our actions are consistent with societal, social and environmental issues. We have also defined a purpose that reiterates our line of conduct, and makes explicit our ambition in terms of corporate responsibility."
Pascal Prigent
Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors
"Since its creation, GENFIT has demonstrated its sense of ethics and responsibility, which continues to be reflected today at every level of the company. This is both a motivating factor for the teams, and a solid basis for cooperation and partnership with the various stakeholders"
Jean-François Mouney
Co-founder of GENFIT
A word from the Chair of the ESG Committee of the Board of Directors
"A company can create value for its shareholders while integrating a social and environmental dimension into its objectives and its mode of governance. All of GENFIT's employees and directors are committed to this approach which reinforces the company's growth dynamic. CSR initiatives - which help to materialize the company's social and environmental responsibility - contribute to the improvement of its overall performance and the motivation of its employees."
Catherine Larue
3
OUR PURPOSE AND VALUES
Our Purpose
GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients affected by severe chronic liver diseases that are characterized by high unmet medical needs.
Our purpose supports our long-term commitment with regards to the role we want to play in society, not only as an economic player seeking to create long-term value for its ecosystem and partners but also as an innovative biotechnology company working to improve people's quality of life, and finally as a civic company striving to promote professional and personal development for its employees.
We intend to create general public benefit by generating a positive and significant social, societal and environmental impact through our activities. As part of this approach, our Board of Directors commits to taking into consideration (i) the social, societal and environmental consequences of its decisions on all of the Company's stakeholders, and (ii) the consequences of its decisions on the environment.
As part of this commitment, we have created a dedicated ESG Committee of the Board of Directors which meets at least bi-annually, to measure and track our extra-financial performance and communicate to the public through an annual extra-financial performance report.
Our Founding Vales and Principles
Our employees are driven by common principles that shape their actions:
INNOVATION TO SERVE PATIENTS
We are deeply committed to improving the health and quality of life of patients affected by severe chronic liver diseases. We seek new ways to advance science and medicine, with the goal of optimizing care for patients. With a strong desire to leverage our agility and responsiveness, we and our employees are striving
to move our scientific and medical approaches forward, and improve patient management in terms of diagnostics, prevention and care.
RESPECT AND DIVERSITY
ETHICS
We bring together talented employees with unique perspectives and experiences, we recognize and value diversity as a great strength, and ensure that all employees and third parties are treated fairly, with dignity and respect.
We deliver true and accurate information to our partners and stakeholders and build our business relationships with honesty and transparency. We demand of ourselves and others the highest ethical standards and we conduct our business in a socially and environmentally sustainable manner.
4
PRESENTATION OF OUR CSR STRATEGY AND IMPLEMENTATON PRINCIPLES
Our business model
P
U
RPOSE
R
O
U
To improve the quality of life of patients
with severe liver disease by providing new
therapeutic and diagnostic solutions
4
1
Funding to advance our existing programs
A strategy built on our strengths
and launch new ones
and serving our purpose
Obtaining and capitalizing on extra resources
Organizing the work of our 120 employees
to continue to innovate through a dynamic R&D
according to their skills in R&D and capitalizing on our network
and strategic alliances with other innovation players
of experts and partners of quality
Results designed to generate confidence and credibility, to ensure the company's sustainability
Leaning on our successes to create favorable conditions to finance innovation and research and development
3
Rigorous execution of our strategy to deliver results