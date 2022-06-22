GENFIT : 2021 Extra-Financial Performance Report

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ABOUT THIS REPORT

This 2021 Extra-Financial Performance Report provides a detailed account of GENFIT's Corporate Social Responsibility activities during 2021, and includes some elements relating to the beginning of 2022.

For this second edition, the format of the report has changed compared to the previous version (inaugural published in 2021), both in terms of structure and content. Our aim is to progressively increase the amount of information shared with our stakeholders so that they can be informed as precisely as possible about our CSR policy and strategy, the means used to achieve these objectives, and the concrete results obtained. The aim is to enable each stakeholder to assess the efforts made to ensure that the impact of our CSR commitment is tangible. The scope of the report covers our sites in Loos, Paris and Cambridge, MA.

The publication of this document is not an obligation. It is part of a voluntary and proactive approach on our part, as we believe that environmental, social, societal and governance issues are essential to the sustainability of our core ecosystem.

METHODOLOGICAL NOTE - SCOPE OF REPORTING

In most cases, the performance indicators presented in this document cover the entire Company. They therefore include information relating to GENFIT SA (based in France) as well as to GENFIT Corp (based in the United States). This is particularly the case for social and governance indicators.

However, in order to improve representativeness on an ad hoc basis there are a few exceptions to this. This is notably the case for environmental impact indicators, which are mainly evaluated for GENFIT SA, given the relative size of the team and the relative size of the premises. Finally, in order to respect the confidentiality of personal data, certain social indicators cannot be shared for GENFIT Corp employees, in order to avoid identifying the employees concerned.