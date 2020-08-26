Log in
GENFIT : Announces Two Oral Presentations at the Digital International Liver Congress™ 2020

08/26/2020 | 04:10pm EDT

Lille, France; Cambridge, M.A.; August 26, 2020 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, announced two oral presentations on new non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) data, at the Digital International Liver Congress 2020, the 55th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), to be held virtually August 27-29, 2020.

The first presentation will highlight and support the role of biomarker, miR-34a - a key component of NIS4™ technology - in ruling out NAFLD and its role in the identification of patients with at-risk NASH.

The second presentation will discuss the positive, pre-clinical data of GENFIT’s lead compound, elafibranor, in combination with semaglutide, in reducing liver inflammation.

The full scientific program for The Digital International Liver Congress™ 2020 is available through the Digital International Liver Congress website.

Oral Presentations:

Title: Serum levels of miR-34a to rule-out NAFLD in healthy subjects and identify NAFLD patients with active NASH (NAS≥4) and significant liver fibrosis (F≥2)

Presentation Number: AS102

Presenter: Arun J. Sanyal

Authors: Stephen A. Harrison et al.

Session: August 27, 2020 – 12:15-12:30 CET – Channel 3

Title: The combination of elafibranor and semaglutide drastically improves fibrosing steatohepatitis and distinctly modulates liver inflammatory signature

Presentation Number: AS014

Presenter: Robert Walczak

Authors: Vanessa Legry et al.

Session: August 28, 2020 – 15:45-16:00 CET – Channel 3

ABOUT NIS4™

NIS4™ is GENFIT’s non-invasive, blood-based diagnostic technology, which was developed to identify patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and significant to advanced fibrosis (F>2), also referred to as at-risk NASH. In January 2019, GENFIT signed a licensing agreement with LabCorp® to make NIS4™ technology available for use in clinical research through their drug development subsidiary, Covance. GENFIT also continues to explore opportunities to obtain formal marketing authorization of an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) version of NIS4™ in both the U.S. and European markets. For more information, please visit: https://nis4.com.

ABOUT NASH

NASH is a liver disease characterized by an accumulation of fat (lipid droplets), along with inflammation and degeneration of hepatocytes. The disease is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease along with long-term risk for progression to cirrhosis, leading to liver insufficiency and potential progression to liver cancer. NASH is a serious disease that often carries no symptoms in its early stages, but if left untreated can result in cirrhosis, cancer, and the need for liver transplant. The prevalence of NASH is rapidly increasing as a result of the growing obesity and diabetes epidemics and is believed to affect as much as 12 percent of people in the U.S. and six percent worldwide.

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases. GENFIT is a pioneer in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. GENFIT plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial of elafibranor in patients with PBC. As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with liver disease, the Company is also developing NIS4™, a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic technology which, if approved, could enable easier identification of patients with at-risk NASH. With facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA, the Company has approximately 200 employees. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to GENFIT, including statements about the performance of NIS4™ in the identification of NAFLD patients at risk of NASH and the potential benefits of a combination of elafibranor and semaglutide in the reduction of hepatic inflammation.    The use of certain words, including “believe,” “potential,” “expect” and “will” and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including related to safety, biomarkers, progression of, and results from, its ongoing and planned clinical trials, review and approvals by regulatory authorities of its drug and diagnostic candidates and the Company’s continued ability to raise capital to fund its development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”), including those listed in Section 2.1 “Main Risks and Uncertainties” of the Company’s 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on May 27, 2020 under n° D.20-0503, which is available on GENFIT’s website (www.genfit.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and public filings and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s 20-F dated May 27, 2020. In addition, even if the Company’s results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GENFIT CONTACT

GENFIT | Investors

Naomi EICHENBAUM – Investor Relations | Tel: +1 (617) 714 5252 | investors@genfit.com

PRESS RELATIONS | Media

Hélène LAVIN – Press Relations | Tel: +3 33 2016 4000 | helene.lavin@genfit.com

  GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com       

 

Attachment

