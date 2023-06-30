Corporate
Presentation
Positive Results from Phase III ELATIVE ® Trial of elafibranor in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis
JUNE 2023
Disclaimer & Looking Forward Statement
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to GENFIT, including, but not limited to statements about GENFIT's corporate strategy and objectives, the potential sizes of the markets for PBC, cholangiocarcinoma, ACLF, hepatic encephalopathy (HE) and urea cycle disorder (UCD), commercial certainty within these markets and the outcome of the ELATIVE® phase 3 trial of elafibranor in PBC, development plans for our pipeline programs and expected timing for potential regulatory approvals.
30/06/2023
2
About GENFIT
Mission & Expertise
GENFIT is a French late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and/or severe liver diseases.
SKILLS
Expertise bringing early-stage assets into late development stages
(Phase 3, pre-commercialization)
More than 20 years of expertise early stage to phase 3, with a strong
track record to develop long term collaboration:Ipsen, Genoscience
Pharma, LabCorp, Seal Rock Therapeutics, Terns Pharmaceuticals
Financials
- Listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT).
- In 2021,IPSEN became one of GENFIT's largest shareholders, acquiring 8% of the company's share capital.
- Cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets of$128.6M as of March 31, 2023
Key information
• Facilities in Lille and Paris, France, Zurich, Switzerland, and
800+
100+
Cambridge, MA, USA
150+
•
Committed continuous improvement of our CSR performance
patents &
posters, abstracts, reviews,
employees
applications
and articles published*
30/06/2023
*in the last 7 years
3
Our Mission
Our mission is to remain a pioneer in the+
+
+
field of liver diseases,i.e., identify high
potential assets to bring them from discovery or early stages up to late development stages, typically the end of Phase 3.
We capitalize on our scientific, clinical and
regulatory expertise in the field of liver
disease to build and expand a pipeline
+
of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic
solutions targeting rare and severe liver
diseases with high unmet medical needs
and representing a significant market potential
+
+
in order to finance innovation to enable us to
sustain excellence in medical innovation,
research and development over time.
30/06/2023
4
Our Purpose & Core Values
OUR PURPOSE
Our purpose supports our long-term commitment with regards to the role we want to play in society, not only as an economic player seeking to create long-term value for its ecosystem and partners but also as an innovative biotechnology company working to improve people's quality of life, and finally as a civic company striving to promote professional and personal development for its employees.
OUR CORE VALUES
Our employees are driven by common principles that shape their actions.
INNOVATION
RESPECT
ETHICS
TO SERVE PATIENTS
& DIVERSITY
We intend to create general public benefit by generating a positive and significant social, societal and environmental impact through our activities. As part of this approach, our Board of Directors commits to taking into consideration (i) the social, societal and environmental consequences of its decisions on all the Company's stakeholders, and (ii) the consequences of its decisions on the environment.
GENFIT 2023 EXTRA-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE REPORT
- 2022 ACTIVITY -
In 2023, we published our Extra Financial Performance Reportto provide insight to our shareholders on our CSR policy and strategy, how we plan to meet our CSR objectives and the results obtained so far.
Click here to download the report
30/06/2023
5
