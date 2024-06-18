PRESS RELEASE

GENFIT: New EASL-EASD-EASO Clinical Practice Guidelines for MASLD Include NIS2+® as Key Tool for Detecting At-Risk MASH

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland), June 17, 2024

GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT) , a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announced the inclusion of NIS2+® as a key tool for detecting at-risk MASH 1

The guidelines were developed as a joint effort by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), and the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO), and provide healthcare providers an update on prevention, screening, diagnosis, follow-up and treatment for MASLD. The new guidelines were presented during the EASL congress 2024, and were released in the Journal of Hepatology2.

"The inclusion of NIS2+® in the EASL-EASD-EASO clinical guidelines is a major scientific recognition based on solid evidence that NIS2+® could play an important role in identifying patients that may benefit from emerging treatments for MASH," commented Dean Hum, Chief Scientific Officer at GENFIT. "Additionally, GENFIT's diagnostic technology featured as a monitoring treatment response in a Phase 2 study on tirzepatide's safety and efficacy for MASH, and was recently presented during the Late Breaking session at EASL and jointly published in the New England Journal of Medicine3," he added.

In the new guidelines, NIS2+® is included for the first time as a non-invasive tool to detect at-risk MASH, and is the only blood-based panel mentioned for this condition. With the recent U.S Food and Drug Administration approval of resmetirom in the US, and given that liver biopsy will be used sparingly in routine clinical practice due to its invasiveness and procedure-related limitations, alternative non-invasive panels with high predictive value validated for the detection of at-risk MASH such as NIS2+®, could play an important role in selecting individuals able to benefit from pharmacotherapy.

The new Clinical Practice Guidelines on the management of MASLD can be found at: https://www.journal-of-hepatology.eu/article/S0168-8278(24)00329-5/fulltext