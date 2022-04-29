GENFIT : Report of the Board of Directors to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2022

CONFIDENTIAL - PROJECT

English version for information purposes only

This report has been translated into English for information purposes only. In the event of any differences between the text in French and the text in English, the French language version shall supersede.

GENFIT

French corporation (Société Anonyme) governed by a Board of Directors with share capital of €12,453,872.25

Registered Office: 885 avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos, France 424 341 907 R.C.S. Lille Métropole

(the "Company")

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TO THE COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF MAY 25, 2022

Dear Shareholders of GENFIT S.A. (the «Company»),

You are convened to a Combined Shareholders' General Meeting (the "Shareholders' Meeting") at the Faculté de Pharmacie of Lille located Parc Eurasanté, 3 rue du Professeur Laguesse in Lille (59000), on May 25, 2022 at 10 a.m., to deliberate on the following agenda.

Should the Shareholders' Meeting not be able to validly deliberate for lack of necessary quorum on first convening, the Shareholders' Meeting will be re-convened with the same agenda, for Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 10 a.m.

The description of the procedures which will allow shareholders to participate in the Shareholders'

Meeting is set out in the second part of the conveying notice published in the French Official Legal

Announcement publication "BALO" n° 47 on April 20, 2022, which is available on the Company's website (www.genfit.com). We have convened this Shareholders' Meeting, pursuant to the provisions of the French Commercial Code and the Company's articles of association, to deliberate on the

following agenda:

I.

AGENDA AND RESOLUTIONS TO BE SUBMITTED TO THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING:

- Presentation of the Board of Directors' management report on the Company's activity and on the financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021, the Statutory Auditors' general report on the accounts for the year ended on December 31, 2021;

- Presentation of the Group's management report by the Board of Directors and reading of the Statutory Auditors' general report on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021;

- Presentation of the Board of Directors' corporate governance report;

- Approval of the annual financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021 (Resolution n°1);

- Approval of the consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021 (Resolution n°2);

- Allocation of the results for the year ended on December 31, 2021 (Resolution n°3);

- Statutory Auditors' special report on the regulated agreements (Resolution n°4);

- Reading of the Board of Directors' special report on the options to subscribe or purchase Company's shares in accordance with article L.225-184 of the French Code de commerce;

- Reading of the Board of Directors' special report on the granting of free shares in accordance with article L.225-197-4 of the French Code de commerce;

- Reading of the table summarizing the delegations of authority and powers granted by the shareholders' meeting to the Board of Directors in respect of capital increases, in accordance with articles L.225-129-1, L.225-129-2, L.225-129-5, L.225-129-6 et L.22-10-49 et seq. of the French Code de commerce;

- Reading of the Board of Directors' supplementary report on the use of delegations of powers granted by the shareholders' meeting, in accordance with article R.225-116 of the French Code de commerce;

- Renewal of the appointment of Mr. Jean-François MOUNEY as a member of the Board of Directors (Resolution n°5);

- Renewal of the appointment of Mr. Jean-François TINE as a member of the Board of Directors (Resolution n°6);

- Renewal of the appointment of Mr. Xavier GUILLE DES BUTTES as a member of the Board of Directors (Resolution n°7);

- Renewal of the appointment of Ms. Anne-Hélène MONSELLATO as a member of the Board of Directors (Resolution n°8);

- Renewal of the appointment of Ms. Catherine LARUE as a member of the Board of Directors (Resolution n°9);

- Renewal of the appointment of BIOTECH AVENIR as a member of the Board of Directors, with Ms. Florence SEJOURNE as a permanent representative (Resolution n°10);

- Appointment of IPSEN as a member of the Board of Directors, with Mr. Steven HILDEMANN as a permanent representative (Resolution n°11);

- Approval of the information relating to the components of overall compensation paid during the 2021 financial year, or allocated for the same financial year, to all of the Company's corporate officers (Resolution n°12);

- Approval of the components of overall compensation paid during the 2021 financial year, or allocated for the same financial year, to Mr. Jean-François MOUNEY, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (Resolution n°13);

- Approval of the components of overall compensation paid during the 2021 financial year, or allocated for the same financial year, to Mr. Pascal PRIGENT, Chief Executive Officer of the Company (Resolution n°14);

- Approval of the compensation policy for financial year 2022 applicable to all of the Company's corporate officers (Resolution n°15);

- Approval of the compensation policy for financial year 2022 applicable to Mr. Jean-François MOUNEY, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (Resolution n°16);

- Approval of the compensation policy for financial year 2022 applicable to Mr. Pascal PRIGENT, Chief Executive Officer of the Company (Resolution n°17);

- Approval of the compensation policy for financial year 2022 applicable to the Directors of the Company (Resolution n°18); and

- Authorization for the Company's purchase of its own shares (Resolution n°19).

II.

POINTS AND RESOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING:TOBESUBMITTEDTOTHEEXTRAORDINARY

- Recognition of the reconstitution of the Company's equity (Resolution n°20);

- Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors concerning the issuance of ordinary shares of the Company and/or of securities giving access to the share capital of the Company, with removal of shareholders' preferential subscription rights to the benefit of certain categories of individuals (Resolution n°21);

- Overall cap applicable to the authorizations provided for in resolutions n°16 to 18 and n°20 to 23 previously approved during the Shareholder's Meeting on June 30, 2022 and resolution n°22 of this Shareholder's Meeting (Resolution n°22);

- Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of issuing autonomous share subscription warrants reserved for the consultants of the Company (Resolution n°23);

- Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to grant options to subscribe and/or purchase shares (Resolution n°24);

- Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to grant existing or new free shares (Resolution n°25);

- Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the share capital of the Company for the benefit of the members of a company savings plan (Resolution n°26);

- Delegation of power granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of cancelling all or part of the treasury shares of the Company, pursuant to the authorization to repurchase shares (Resolution n°27);

- Modification of the bylaws of the Company in order to adopt a raison d'être pursuant to article 1835 of the French Civil Code (Resolution n°28).

III.

POWERS FOR FORMALITIES:

-

Powers to carry out formalities (Resolution n° 29).

The purpose of this report is to present the draft resolutions submitted by your Board of Directors to the

Shareholders' Meeting. It is intended to present to you the important points of the draft resolutions, in accordance with the regulations in force. It does not purport, therefore, to be exhaustive; you are advised to read the text of the draft resolutions carefully before exercising your right to vote.

You are also invited to consult the financial position, the activity and the results of the Company during the past financial year, as well as the various information required by the legal and regulatory provisions in force, are also included in the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed on April 29, 2022 with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under number D.22-0400 which is available on the Company's website (www.genfit.com) and on the website of the AMF(www.amf-france.org).1

1 Throughout this document, where reference is made to the 2021 Universal Registration Document, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange

Commission on April 29, 2022 the "2021 Form 20-F") for English-language information.

TABLE OF CONTENTSI.

POINTS AND RESOLUTIONS TO BE SUBMITTED TO THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

II. POINTS AND RESOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

1. 2. ended on December 31, 2021 (Resolutions n°1, 2 and 3) -page 5- 3. Related-party transactions (Resolution n°4) -page 6- 4. Renewal of the appointment of several Directors (Resolution n°5 to 10) -page 6- 5. Appointment of a new Director (Resolution n°11) -page 7- 6. Compensation of Directors (Resolutions n°12 to 18) -page 7- 7. Share buyback program (Resolution n°19) -page 9- EXTRAORDINARY Business

-page 5-

Approval of the financial statements, reports and allocation of earnings for the financial year

TOBESUBMITTEDTOTHE

1. Reconstitution of the Company's equity in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 225-248 of the French Commercial Code (Resolution n°20) -page 11-

2. Financial authorizations to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital (Resolutions n°21 and 22) -page 12-

3. Incentive instruments for Senior Management, Employees and Consultants (Resolutions n°25 à 28) -page 13-

4. Cancellation of shares under the share buyback program (Resolution n°27) -page 22-

5. Modification of the bylaws of the Company in order to adopt a raison d'être pursuant to

article 1835 of the French Civil Code (Resolution n°28) -page 22- III. POWERS FOR FORMALITIES -page 23- IV. APPENDICES -page 24-

1.

POINTS AND RESOLUTIONS TO BE SUBMITTED TO THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING:

1. Business

The Board of Directors reports on the progress of the business during the 2021 financial year and since the beginning of 2022 in the management report included in the 2020 Universal Registration Document filed on April 29, 2022 with the French Financial Markets Authority under number D.22-0400 and made available to you in accordance with legal and regulatory provisions, in particular on the Company's website(www.genfit.com) and the AMF's website(www.amf-france.org) (the "2021 Universal Registration Document").

We invite you to refer to it.

2. Approval of the financial statements, reports and allocation of earnings for the financial year ended on December 31, 2021 (Resolutions n°1, 2 and 3)

a. Financial statements for the financial year ended on December 31, 2021

(Resolution n°1)

The financial statements submitted to your approval as resolution n°1, including, notably, the balance sheet, income statement and the notes to the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and approved by the Board of Directors on April 6, 2022, have been established pursuant to the presentation rules and evaluation methods set forth by regulations in force in France.

The Board of Directors presents this set of financial statements for your approval, for the approval of the operations reflected in these statements and discharge to give to the members of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors of the Company from their duties for said year.

The financial statements highlight a net profit of 70,069,416 Euros under the financial year ended on December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of 97,223,483 Euros under the financial year ended on 31 December 2020.

In accordance with articles 233 quater and 223 quinquies of the French General Tax Code, you are requested to acknowledge that there are no expenditures or charges deductible from the Company's taxable income as referred to in article 39.4 of the French General Tax Code.

For commentary on these financial statements, please refer to the management report of the Board of Directors and Statutory Auditors report, included in the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

b. Consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on December 31, 2021 (Resolution n°2)

The consolidated financial statements submitted to your approval in resolution n°2, including, notably, the balance sheet, income statement, statement of cash flows and statement of changes in equity and the notes for the year ended December 31, 2021 approved by the Board of Directors on April 6, 2022, have been established pursuant to the IFRS standards.

The Board of Directors presents this set of financial statements for your approval and for the approval of the operations reflected in these statements or summarized in these reports and discharge to give to