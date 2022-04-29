GENFIT : Use of authorizations for capital increases (extract from 2021 Universal Registration Document)

Extract from Genfit 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marches financiers on April 29, 2022

6.5.4 Authorized capital

Use of authorizations granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of June 30, 2021:

Validity Maximum Date and Procedures for Aggregate maximum nominal amount (in Euros)

nominal amount conditions of use by the Board of Directors determining the issue / exercise price

Authorization to issue ordinary shares and/or securities given access to she share capital, with shareholders' preferential subscription rights (Resolution n°16) 26 months 3 750 000 € (15 000 000 shares) 3 750 000 € (15 000 000 shares)

Authorization to issue ordinary shares and/or securities given access to she share capital, without shareholders' preferential subscription rights (Resolution n°17) 26 months 3 750 000 € (15 000 000 shares) the issuance price of the shares issued pursuant to this delegation will be set at least equal to the minimum value set forth by law and applicable regulations at the time this delegation is used, which currently corresponds to the weighted average of the price of the share during the last three stock market trading days preceding the beginning of the offer to the public (within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) of the shares issued under this delegation, minus, as the case may be, a maximum discount of 10% of this amount(1) 3 750 000 € (15 000 000 shares)

Authorization to issue ordinary shares and/or securities given access to she share capital, without shareholders' preferential subscription rights, within the framework of an offering as referred to in paragraph 1° of Article L.411-2 of the French Code Monétaire et Financier (Resolution n°18) 26 months 3 750 000 € (15 000 000 shares) (2) The issuance price of the shares issued pursuant to this delegation will be at least equal to the minimum value set forth by law and applicable regulations at the time this delegation is used, which currently corresponds to the weighted average of the price of the share during the last three stock market trading days preceding the beginning of the offer to the public (within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) of the shares issued under this delegation, minus, as the case may be, a maximum discount of 10% of this amount (1) 3 750 000 € (15 000 000 shares)

Authorization to issue ordinary shares and/or securities given access to she share capital, without shareholders' preferential subscription rights, and for the benefit of a category of persons (Resolution n°20) 18 months 3 750 000 € (15 000 000 shares) On December 16, 2021, the Chief Executive Officer, on delegation from the Board of Directors, increased the share capital by €996,309.75, by issuance of 3,985,239 shares with a par value of 0.25. The shares were issued at a price of €7.026 per share, i.e., a par value of €0.25 and an issuance premium of €6.776, for a total share captal increase of €28.000.289,21, to IPSEN PHARMA SAS. The sum received or to be received by the Company for each share issued under this delegation shall be at least equal to the volume-weighted average (in the central order book and excluding off-market block trades) of the Company's share price quotation selected from a period comprising between five and thirty stock market trading days in a row consecutive sessions among the last thirty stock market trading days preceding the date upon which the issuance price is set, it being specified that this average could be adjusted, if necessary, to account for the different dividend entitlement date (date de jouissance) and potentially be discounted by a maximum amount of 15% 3 750 000 € (15 000 000 shares)

Authorization to issue ordinary shares and/or securities given access to she share capital, as compensation for contributions in kind comprised of equity securities or securities giving access to the share capital (Resolution n°22) 26 months within 10% of the share capital per annum at the time of the issuance (shall apply to the share capital as adjusted according to the transactions affecting it after Shareholders Meeting of June 30, 2021) 3 750 000 € (15 000 000 shares)

Authorization to issue ordinary shares and/or securities given access to she share capital, as compensation for contributions in the event of a public exchange offer initiated by the Company (Resolution n°23) 26 months 3 750 000 € (15 000 000 shares) 3 750 000 € (15 000 000 shares)