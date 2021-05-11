GENFIT : Provides Pipeline Update and Launch of New Clinical Programs

R&D effort refocused on two therapeutic areas with significant unmet medical needs: ACLF and c holestatic d iseases

GENFIT well positioned to leverage its experience from discovery to late development stages in these severe liver diseases

These t wo new franchises will focus on develop ing NTZ, elafibranor and GFT1575 drug-candidates

Three new clinical trials to be launched in 4Q21 in ACLF, PSC and PBC, with data expected in 2022

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; May 11, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced a refocus of its R&D on acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF) and cholestatic diseases.

ACLF

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF), a syndrome in patients with chronic liver disease and cirrhosis characterized by acute hepatic decompensation resulting in liver failure and/or one or more extrahepatic organ failures, is associated with increased risk for short-term mortality. There are no approved drugs to treat patients and therefore a need exists for a therapy that helps them to survive without transplantation.

GENFIT is launching a clinical program with nitazoxanide (NTZ) in this disease. A Phase 1 study to evaluate pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in patients with varying degrees of hepatic impairment is expected to start in 4Q21 with clinical data expected end of 2022. GENFIT will also explore the potential of proprietary compounds elafibranor and GFT1575 in ACLF.

Cholestatic diseases

Chronic cholestatic diseases are characterized by defective bile acid transport from the liver to the intestine, which is caused by primary damage to the biliary epithelium in most cases1. GENFIT is already present in this therapeutic area with ELATIVETM, its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the potential of its lead drug-candidate elafibranor in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC).

In 2021, GENFIT also plans to initiate an exploratory study to evaluate the potential benefit of elafibranor in newly diagnosed patients with PBC, with data expected end of 2022. Given that patients with PBC have significant unmet needs as it pertains to quality of life and fatigue, this study will evaluate biochemical markers of PBC along with indices of quality of life, including sleep data collection. In the fourth quarter 2021, GENFIT also plans to launch a Phase 2 proof of concept study to evaluate elafibranor in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), with clinical data expected end of 2022. Lastly, a preclinical research program has been initiated to evaluate potential candidates for other rare cholestatic pediatric diseases.

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT, commented “We are excited to announce new developments in our pipeline and look forward to moving some programs into the clinic as early as the fourth quarter of 2021. With these novel programs our goal is to take a first step aimed at bringing to the market new therapeutic options that may help patients suffering from the debilitating consequences of ACLF and cholestatic diseases. This represents some hope for patients as there are currently no treatment options for these life-threatening diseases”.

Dr. Jonel Trebicka, MD, PhD, Professor for Translational Hepatology at Goethe University of Frankfurt (Germany), added: “The science continues to emerge regarding ACLF and the potential mechanisms that contribute to the underlying pathophysiology of this condition for which mortality rates are very high and for which treatment options are limited to supportive care and/or, in a minority, liver transplant. It is clear, however, that systemic inflammation is a major driver for poor outcomes, which supports the clinical evaluation of development candidates such as NTZ, which has demonstrated notable anti-inflammatory effects in a pre-clinical model of ACLF.”

Dr. Kris V. Kowdley, Director, Liver Institute Northwest, Clinical Professor Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, Washington State University, added: "Progress continues to be made in identifying new therapies for the treatment of cholestatic liver diseases, however considerable unmet needs remain, especially for patients with PSC for whom there are currently no approved therapies. There is solid scientific rationale to support the evaluation of elafibranor in PSC, given its mechanism of action as a PPARα/δ agonist and the anti-cholestatic effects that were observed in a Phase 2 trial of patients with PBC, which are now being further assessed in a Phase 3 pivotal trial."

