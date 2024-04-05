Genfit: net loss widens in 2023
The biopharmaceutical company's revenues rose to 38.2 million euros from 26.6 million in 2022, but its operating expenses increased to 64.8 million due to a 10.7 million increase in R&D costs.
Genfit expects its cash and cash equivalents to be sufficient to finance its operating and capital expenses until approximately the fourth quarter of 2025.
