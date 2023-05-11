Genflow names US non-exec as Chair as readies for US listing

Genflow Biosciences - London-based biotechnology company focused on longevity, with research & development facilities in Belgium - Names Tamara Joseph, a US-based non-executive director, as new chair. Points out Joseph has an impressive track record in public and private financings, having supported Nasdaq financings in excess of USD800 million.

In April, Genflow submitted an application for trading of its shares on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US. Genflow says Yassine Bendiabdallah, will remain a non-executive Director. Further, appoints Vera Gorbunova as Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board and says Dr Sven Francque is joining the SAB.

Current stock price: 3.05 pence, down 2.4% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 61%

