    GENF   GB00BP2C3V08

GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC

(GENF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
3.075 GBX   -1.60%
11:40aGenflow names US non-exec as Chair as readies for US listing
AN
05/02Genflow Biosciences now "actively increasing" its presence in the US
AQ
04/19Genflow Biosciences Seeks Listing on OTCQB in US; Shares Surge 24%
MT
Genflow names US non-exec as Chair as readies for US listing

05/11/2023 | 11:40am EDT
Genflow Biosciences - London-based biotechnology company focused on longevity, with research & development facilities in Belgium - Names Tamara Joseph, a US-based non-executive director, as new chair. Points out Joseph has an impressive track record in public and private financings, having supported Nasdaq financings in excess of USD800 million.

In April, Genflow submitted an application for trading of its shares on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US. Genflow says Yassine Bendiabdallah, will remain a non-executive Director. Further, appoints Vera Gorbunova as Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board and says Dr Sven Francque is joining the SAB.

Current stock price: 3.05 pence, down 2.4% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 61%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC -1.60% 3.075 Delayed Quote.30.21%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.02% 12316.45 Real-time Quote.17.58%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,65 M -0,82 M -0,82 M
Net cash 2021 0,25 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,14 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 17,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric Jean Marie Leire Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yassine Bendiabdallah Non-Executive Chairman
Tamara Lynn Joseph Independent Non-Executive Director
Guy-Charles Fanneau de la Horie Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter King-Lewis Non-Executive Director
