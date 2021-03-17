Genie Energy : INTEGRA Biosciences Taps Genie Solar Energy For Rooftop Solar Installations

NEWARK, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Solar Energy, a developer, designer and installer of commercial solar systems, has completed two rooftop solar installations in New Hampshire for INTEGRA Biosciences, a developer and manufacturer of medical pipettes and other liquid handling and media preparation applications including devices for COVID-19 testing.

The two INTEGRA Biosciences installations total 572 kW and generate enough power to offset 844,000 kWh – equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 96 houses. Over the next 25 years, they will eliminate CO2 emissions equivalent to burning over 14 million pounds of coal or driving 34 million miles.

"These solar installations on our US facilities align with INTEGRA's global sustainability efforts. In combination with our partnership with myclimate.org and our new line of products that utilize 60% less plastic, these installations from Genie Solar Energy are helping us to make great progress toward more sustainable global operations. We draw our inspiration from our employees who think critically about their own carbon footprint and make a difference in their communities every day," said INTEGRA's US Solar Energy Project Manager, Hannah Trull.

Since 1965, INTEGRA has been dedicated to developing solutions for pipetting and media preparation, while fulfilling the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control. Its operations span the globe with facilities in the USA, Canada, China, Japan, UK, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and a network of over 100 highly trained distribution partners worldwide.

In recent years, INTEGRA has conducted a coordinated, global effort to reduce its impact on the environment. Its effort has been supported by myclimate.org which continuously assesses and monitors the impact of INTEGRA's global operations according to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, helping the company to minimize and offset its carbon footprint.

"It was an honor to be chosen as INTEGRA's partner on this project," said Sara Schwandt, Managing Director of Genie Solar Energy. "INTEGRA sought to leverage solar to bring power generation local and to reduce its impact on the environment. The company accomplished both goals and improved its bottom line, demonstrating that wise investments in environmental sustainability can help businesses reduce costs and operate more efficiently.

Genie Solar Energy generates savings for its clients through technology, demand reduction and more efficient energy supply procurement.

"The INTEGRA project is doubly exciting because we leveraged Prism Solar bifacial panels. These panels - installed over INTEGRA's new white roof - produce electricity much more efficiently than mono-facial panels. This allows the company to offset more than half of the overall electricity consumption at each of its two US facilities," Schwandt concluded.

About Genie Solar Energy, LLC

Genie Solar Energy is a subsidiary of Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE). Genie Solar Energy develops, designs and installs solar generation projects for commercial clients nationwide. Every system is designed specifically to maximize the return on investment available at the site, while leveraging all available governmental incentives and credits.

About Genie Energy:

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), is a global provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in Europe and Asia. The Genie Energy Services division includes Diversegy, a commercial and industrial brokerage and consultative services company, and Genie Solar Energy and Prism Solar, which design, supply and install commercial and residential solar solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com .

