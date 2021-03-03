Genie Energy : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

NEWARK, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a global provider of energy services, will announce financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Genie Energy will issue an earnings release over a wire service and post it in the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website (https://genie.com/investors/investor-relations/) at 7:30 AM Eastern. The release will also be filed in a current report (Form 8-K) with the SEC.

At 8:30 AM Eastern, Genie Energy's management will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results, business outlook and strategy. The call will begin with management's remarks followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-348-6472 (toll-free from the US) or 1-412-902-4240 (international) and request the Genie Energy conference call.

Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free from the US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and providing the replay PIN: 10151934. The replay will remain available through March 18, 2021. A recording of the call - in MP3 format – also will be available for playback on the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website.

About Genie Energy Ltd.:

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a global energy solutions company. We supply homes and small businesses in the US, Europe and Asia with electricity including electricity generated from renewable resources and with natural gas. We provide commercial and industrial clients with energy brokerage and consultative services through our Diversegy brand. Through Genie Solar Energy and Prism Solar, we design, construct and install commercial solar energy solutions. For more information, visit https://genie.com/.

