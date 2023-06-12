Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genie Energy Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNE.PRA   US3722843071

GENIE ENERGY LTD.

(GNE.PRA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  02:01:43 2023-06-12 pm EDT
8.540 USD   -3.72%
05:20pGenie Energy to Present at Sidoti's June Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference
PR
05/30Genie Energy to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII
NE
05/18GENIE ENERGY LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genie Energy to Present at Sidoti's June Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference

06/12/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWARK, N.J., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a global provider of energy services, today announced that Avi Goldin, Genie's chief financial officer, will present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 14 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Goldin's presentation will provide an overview of Genie Energy's strategy, outlook and results. The live presentation can be accessed here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K4EB2mnYSNu8fxB6HPUTQA. Presentation materials will also be made available through the Genie Energy website.

Management will be available for virtual 1x1 investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday and Thursday, June 14/15. Investors who are interested in arranging a meeting with Genie management should contact Brian Siegel of Hayden IR (brian@haydenir.com) or request a meeting through the Sidoti Conference Portal.

About Genie Energy Ltd.:
Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division is a vertically-integrated provider of commercial, community, and utility-scale solar energy solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genie-energy-to-present-at-sidotis-june-small-cap-virtual-investor-conference-301848726.html

SOURCE Genie Energy Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about GENIE ENERGY LTD.
05:20pGenie Energy to Present at Sidoti's June Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference
PR
05/30Genie Energy to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII
NE
05/18GENIE ENERGY LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/09GENIE ENERGY LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/09Tranche Update on Genie Energy Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 10, 2013.
CI
05/08Genie Energy Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.075/Share, Payable May 30 to Shareholde..
MT
05/08Transcript : Genie Energy Ltd., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 08, 2023
CI
05/08Genie Energy Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/08Genie Energy : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08Earnings Flash (GNE) GENIE ENERGY Reports Q1 EPS $0.54
MT
More news
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer