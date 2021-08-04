Genie Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results 28% revenue increase driven by customer growth and the consolidation of UK results into Genie Retail Energy International Genie Retail US - sustained benefits from elevated consumption even as COVID-19 related door-to-door channel restrictions relax Exploring separation of Genie Retail Energy International through a potential spin-off Newark, NJ - August 5, 2021: Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy provider in deregulated markets in the U.S. and Europe and a provider of renewables solutions in the U.S., today announced results for its second quarter - the three months ended June 30, 2021. "We generated very strong net income and global customer base expansion in the second quarter driven by organic meter growth in our international operations as they moved towards profitability," said Michael Stein, Chief Executive Officer. "In the U.S., we were encouraged by the durability of the elevated consumption levels we've experienced in recent quarters and by several states moving to reopen for door-to-door marketing, an important sales channel for meter acquisition." Second Quarter 2021 Highlights Revenue of $97.7 million versus $76.1 million in the year-ago quarter;

year-ago quarter; Gross profit and gross margin of $23.8 million and 24.3%, respectively, versus $19.5 million and 25.6%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter;

year-ago quarter; Income from operations and operating margin of $1.4 million and 1.4%, respectively, versus $2.7 million and 3.6%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter;

year-ago quarter; Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders and earnings per share (EPS) of $5.0 million and $0.19 per diluted share versus $1.6 million and $0.06, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. Net income in the second quarter included a gain on the sale of the operations in Japan.

year-ago quarter. Net income in the second quarter included a gain on the sale of the operations in Japan. Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $3.1 million versus $3.5 million in the year-ago quarter;

of $3.1 million versus $3.5 million in the year-ago quarter; Re-purchased 393,000 shares of GNE common stock.

Select Financial Metrics: Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020* (in $M except for EPS) Q221 Q220 Change Total Revenue $97.7 $76.1 28.4% Genie Retail - US (GRE) $67.0 $66.5 0.8% Electricity $61.9 $61.1 1.3% Natural Gas $5.1 $5.4 (5.8)% Genie Retail - International (GREI) $28.4 $5.0 463.5% Electricity $21.4 $4.8 343.4% Natural Gas $6.7 $0.0 nm Genie Renewables $2.3 $4.6 (48.7)% Gross Margin 24.3% 25.6% (130bp) Genie Retail - US (GRE) 27.4% 25.7% 170bp Genie Retail - International (GREI) 15.9% 38.0% (2210bp) Genie Renewables 39.4% 11.4% 2800bp Income from Operations $1.4 $2.7 (50.3)% Operating Margin 1.4% 3.6% -370bp Net Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders $5.0 $1.6 213.7% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.19 $0.06 $0.13 Adjusted EBITDA1 $3.1 $3.5 (11.5)% Cash Flow from Operating Activities $4.1 $16.4 (75.0)% nm = not measurable/meaningful *Numbers may not add due to rounding Select Business Metrics: 2021 versus 2020 as of 6/30/21 Units in 1000s Q221 Q220 Change Retail Performance Metrics: Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) 436 418 4.3% Genie Retail - US (GRE) 330 343 (3.8)% Electricity 272 288 (5.6)% Natural Gas 58 55 5.5% Genie Retail - International (GREI) 106 76 39.5% Electricity 82 55 49.1% Natural Gas 24 21 14.3% Meters in 1000s units 554 522 6.1% Genie Retail - US (GRE) 361 374 (3.5)% Electricity 292 311 (6.1)% Natural Gas 69 64 7.8% Genie Retail - International (GREI) 193 147 31.3% Electricity 141 105 34.3% Natural Gas 52 43 20.9% GRE Average Monthly Churn - Meters Gross Sales 35 40 (12.5)% Churn 3.8% 3.9% 10bps

Genie Retail Energy (GRE) delivered solid results for the quarter, driven by continued strong overall consumption within its residential electric meter base. While gross meter acquisitions have not yet returned to pre-COVID levels, churn remained below pre-COVID levels due to remaining restrictions on door-to-door marketing across the industry that lead to fewer customers switching suppliers. Genie Retail Energy International's (GREI) strong revenue growth was driven by a combination of organic meter growth and the full consolidation of results related to the purchase of the non- controlled interest in Orbit Energy in October 2020, which previously had not been consolidated. This strong growth came despite the revenue impact from the sale of the Company's Japanese operations early in the second quarter of 2021. Genie Renewables (formerly Genie Energy Services) reported increased gross margin as the segment shifted to higher-margin solar projects. Revenue decreased due to the fulfillment of a large order in the prior year's quarter. 1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as for reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measures. Trended Financial Information:* (in $M except for EPS, RCE and Meters) Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Q221 2019 2020 YTD 2021 Total Revenue $104.1 $76.1 $96.3 $102.9 $135.3 $97.7 $315.3 $379.3 $233.0 Genie Retail - US (GRE) $79.1 $66.5 $88.9 $69.9 $90.7 $67.0 $286.6 $305.3 $157.6 Electricity $63.1 $61.1 $86.2 $60.5 $73.4 $61.9 $246.7 $271.7 $135.3 Natural Gas $16.1 $5.4 $2.7 $9.4 $17.3 $5.1 $39.9 $33.6 $22.4 Genie Retail - International (GREI) $6.7 $5.0 $5.8 $31.8 $42.2 $28.4 $16.6 $49.6 $70.6 Electricity $6.9 $4.8 $5.6 $23.4 $30.3 $21.4 $16.4 $40.7 $51.7 Natural Gas $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $8.3 $11.8 $6.7 $0.0 $8.3 $18.5 Genie Renewables $18.0 $4.6 $1.6 $1.1 $2.5 $2.3 $12.1 $24.4 $4.8 Gross Margin 27.8% 25.6% 28.3% 21.4% 12.9% 24.3% 26.3% 25.8% 17.7% Genie Retail - US (GRE) 43.7% 25.7% 29.0% 25.6% 16.5% 27.4% 28.1% 28.9% 20.2% Genie Retail - International (GREI) -4.5% 38.0% 19.0% 13.8% 3.3% 15.9% 1.8% 14.5% 8.5% Genie Renewables 8.9% 11.4% 27.1% -29.0% 44.9% 39.4% 15.7% 9.4% 42.2% Income (loss) from Operations $9.2 $2.7 $8.5 ($1.1) ($6.6) $1.4 $9.8 $19.3 ($5.2) Operating Margin 8.8% 3.6% 8.8% -1.1% -4.9% 1.4% 3.1% 5.1% -2.2% Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $5.5 $1.6 $6.4 ($1.7) ($2.4) $5.0 $2.7 $11.7 $2.6 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.20 $0.06 $0.24 ($0.06) ($0.09) $0.19 $0.10 $0.44 $0.10 Cash Flow from Operating Activities ($2.7) $16.3 $10.4 ($0.9) ($10.0) $4.1 $15.8 $23.1 ($5.9) Retail Performance Metrics: Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) in 1000s 398 418 437 435 446 436 nm nm nm Genie Retail - US (GRE) 330 343 350 337 347 330 nm nm nm Electricity 272 288 294 284 291 272 nm nm nm Natural Gas 58 55 56 53 56 58 nm nm nm Genie Retail - International (GREI) 69 76 87 98 98 106 nm nm nm Electricity 50 55 66 76 77 82 nm nm nm Natural Gas 19 21 22 21 21 24 nm nm nm Meters in 1000s units 520 522 543 547 555 554 nm nm nm Genie Retail - US (GRE) 384 374 375 368 373 361 nm nm nm Electricity 313 311 309 303 308 292 nm nm nm Natural Gas 71 64 67 65 65 69 nm nm nm Genie Retail - International (GREI) 136 147 167 179 182 193 nm nm nm Electricity 96 105 121 132 135 141 nm nm nm Natural Gas 40 43 46 47 47 52 nm nm nm Average Monthly Churn - Meters Genie Retail - US (GRE) Gross Sales 69 40 44 59 60 35 308 212 95 Churn 4.3% 3.9% 3.7% 5.3% 4.9% 3.8% 5.3% 4.4% 4.3% nm = not measurable/meaningful *Numbers may not add due to rounding

Strategic Update Genie is conducting a strategic review of its businesses in part to address the different investment profiles of its U.S. and European businesses and to enhance shareholder value across its operations. As one element of this review, the Company is contemplating opportunities to separate GREI from GRE and Genie Renewables through a spin-off of GREI into a separate, publicly-traded entity. If a transaction is consummated, Genie believes that shareholders could benefit from the potential spin-off of GREI with adequate capital and a dedicated management team empowered to gain scale and accelerate growth in its current and prospective European markets. The remaining US operations, GRE and Genie Renewables would then be positioned to accelerate their respective growth plans. Management will provide additional details on its strategic review during today's earnings conference call. Q2 2021 Commentary from Michael Stein, CEO "Genie delivered a very strong second quarter with robust top and bottom-line results. As we look to the second half of the year, we are focused on delivering strong cash flow and bottom-line performance. We are encouraged by the improvement in the marketing environment in the US and are confident that we can return to our previous levels of meter growth once all sales channels are fully re-opened. Internationally, following the successful sale of our Japanese operations, we expect our remaining business to continue to drive strong growth while demonstrating improving profitability, which we believe makes GREI an attractive investment on a stand-alone basis. We expect to have more clarity on strategic direction as our plans are finalized." Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information Genie's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Genie investor relations website (Genie Investor Relations Page) at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern on August 5, 2021. Management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-545-0320(toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0016 (international) and request the Genie Energy conference call. Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll- free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay PIN: 42242. The replay will remain available through August 19, 2021. A recording of the call also will be available for playback on the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website.

