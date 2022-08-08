Genie Energy : Announces Second Quarter Results - Form 8-K 08/08/2022 | 08:05am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Genie Energy Announces Second Quarter Results Reports record second-quarter gross profit, net income and Adjusted EBITDA1 Repurchased 639,000 shares of Class B Common Stock and $2 million of Preferred Stock Announced formation of Sunlight Energy Investments to invest in commercial, community and utility-scale solar projects Newark, NJ - August 8, 2022: Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. "The drivers of our record first quarter results carried over into the second quarter, leading to very strong profitability metrics despite the second quarter's traditional weakness in the US," said Michael Stein, chief executive officer. "Overall, given the continued market uncertainty, we employed a conservative customer acquisition and retention strategy in our US and international retail operations, allowing us to deliver strong profitability. Our international results were impacted by a mark-to-market increase in the value of our hedge book. Finally, we complemented our strong operational performance by returning $8.8 million in capital to shareholders via repurchases of common and preferred stock and payments of our regular quarterly common and preferred stock dividends." Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (versus 2Q21 unless otherwise noted) ● Revenue decreased 1.8% to $75.0 million; ● Gross profit increased 218.2% to $67.5 million, and gross margin increased to 89.9% from 27.8%, due in large part to gains related to the international forward hedge book; ● Income from operations increased to $48.5 million from 4.5 million; ● Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $49.1 million from $5.5 million; ● GRE generated income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA of $14.4 million and $14.7 million, compared to $5.5 million and $5.8 million, respectively; ● Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders increased to $33.9 million, and diluted income per share (EPS) increased to $1.30, compared to a $5.0 million and $0.19, respectively; ● Declared a $0.075 quarterly dividend for class A and B common stockholders; ● Repurchased 639,000 shares of Class B common stock and redeemed $2 million of preferred stock. Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 6/30/22* (in $M except for EPS) 2Q22 2Q21 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Total Revenue $ 75.0 $ 76.4 (1.8 )% $ 173.6 $ 183.9 (5.6 )% Genie Retail - US (GRE) $ 63.2 $ 67.0 (5.7 )% $ 147.0 $ 157.6 (6.7 )% Electricity $ 53.1 $ 61.9 (14.3 )% $ 112.4 $ 135.3 (16.9 )% Natural Gas $ 10.1 $ 5.1 98.7 % $ 34.6 $ 22.4 54.7 % Genie Retail - International (GREI)** $ 8.1 $ 7.1 14.6 % $ 20.7 $ 21.4 (3.3 )% Electricity $ 7.8 $ 6.8 14.5 % $ 20.2 $ 21.0 (4.0 )% Other $ 0.3 $ 0.3 16.8 % $ 0.5 $ 0.4 35.1 % Genie Renewables $ 3.8 $ 2.3 61.2 % $ 5.8 $ 4.8 20.5 % Gross Margin 89.9 % 27.8 % 6,217 bps 65.1 % 18.4 % 4,670 bps Genie Retail - US (GRE) 45.9 % 27.4 % 1,857 bps 51.4 % 21.1 % 3,029 bps Genie Retail - International (GREI) 465.7 % 27.9 % 4,3780 bps 174.4 % -6.8 % 18,128 bps Genie Renewables 21.6 % 39.4 % (1,774 )bps 23.0 % 42.2 % (1,918 )bps Income (Loss) from Operations $ 48.5 $ 4.5 968.7 % $ 72.9 $ (0.9 ) nm Operating Margin 64.6 % 5.9 % 5867 bps 42.0 % -0.5 % 4251 bps Net Loss Attributable to Discontinued Operations - $ (3.2 ) nm - $ (4.3 ) nm Net Income Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders $ 33.9 $ 5.0 577.5 % $ 51.4 $ 2.6 1845.2 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.30 $ 0.19 584.2 % $ 1.97 $ 0.10 1870.0 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 49.1 $ 5.5 798.2 % $ 74.8 $ 1.1 6823.9 % Cash Flow from (used in) Continuing Operating Activities $ 9.2 $ 3.7 149.2 % $ 27.6 $ (2.0 ) NM nm = not measurable/meaningful * Numbers may not add due to rounding ** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results 1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. 2 Select Business Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 (as of quarters ended on June 30)** Units in 1000s 2Q22 2Q21 Change Retail Performance Metrics: Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) 303 384 (21.3 )% Genie Retail - US (GRE) 262 330 (20.4 )% Electricity 185 272 (31.7 )% Natural Gas 77 58 32.2 % Genie Retail - International (GREI) 40 55 (26.7 )% Electricity 40 55 (26.7) % Natural Gas - - nm Metersin 1000s units 342 434 (21.4 )% Genie Retail - US (GRE) 280 361 (22.4 )% Electricity 203 292 (30.3 )% Natural Gas 77 69 10.8 % Genie Retail - International (GREI) 62 74 (16.2 )% Electricity 62 74 (16.2 )% Natural Gas - - nm GRE Average Monthly Churn - Meters Gross Sales 34 35 (2.8 )% Churn 4.4 % 3.8 % 66 bps ** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results Segment Highlights GRE GRE delivered record second quarter levels of gross profit, income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA highlighted by strong margins in its retail book. Electric per meter consumption declined moderately versus the year-ago quarter but remained solidly above pre-COVID levels. As in prior quarters, GRE moderated its customer acquisition efforts to maximize the value of its portfolio given the ongoing market volatility. Sequentially, RCEs increased slightly to 263,000 while meters served decreased by 6,000 to 280,000 as of June 30, 2022. Average monthly churn increased to 4.4% from 3.8% in the year ago quarter and decreased from 4.5% in the first quarter of 2022. GRE will continue to monitor the retail energy markets for customer acquisiton opportunities. As volatility either moderates or becomes more palatable to customers, GRE expects to recalibrate its customer acquisition and retention programs to generate growth in the customer book. 3 GREI Energy price volatility in Europe resulted in mark-to-market gains in our forward hedge book of $35.8 million. After the quarter close, GREI took initial steps to optimize its forward position. The company has sold its Swedish book of approximately 6,000 meters and is evaluating additional actions for the remaining customers. Genie Renewables Genie continued building solar projects for large commercial customers and is on track to continue recognizing additional revenue from its current backlog of projects. The company made strides in the community solar and utility scale solar space as well, and expects to share more about these verticals in Q3. Q2 revenue strength came from the segment's CityCom Solar business which markets community solar energy solutions. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights On June 30, 2022, Genie Energy reported $239.2 million in total assets, including $67.2 million in cash, restricted cash and marketable equity securities. Liabilities totaled $86.0 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $125.8 million. Non-current liabilities were $10.7 million. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $9.2 million compared to $4.1 million a year ago. Strategic Update and Commentary on the Balance of 2022 Michael Stein commented, "In light of the continued volatility in energy markets as well as global economic and political uncertainty, we took steps to enhance our position through the sale of our Swedish book of business to another market participant. We are continuing to evaluate ways in which to reduce our obligations in Europe and will provide further updates on our third-quarter earnings call. "We also recently announced a significant expansion of our solar strategy, transforming Genie into a developer and financier of commercial, community and utility-scale solar projects. To facilitate equity financing, we formed Sunlight Energy Investments with Genie as the general partner. Sunight Energy will seek to participate in projects originated by both Genie and by other solar developers, and will bring in other investors to participate alongside Genie. "Looking ahead to the remainder of 2022, we anticipate that energy price volatility will continue to impact our domestic retail provider business in the near term. Until we return to a normalized environment, we will focus on maximizing margins and cash flow while moderating our investment in customer acquisition." 4 Trended Financial Information:* (in $M except for EPS, RCE and Meters) 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 2020 2021 YTD 2022 Total Revenue $ 107.5 $ 76.4 $ 95.1 $ 84.7 $ 98.5 $ 75.0 $ 356.9 $ 363.7 $ 173.6 Genie Retail - US (GRE) $ 90.7 $ 67.0 $ 86.3 $ 67.9 $ 83.9 $ 63.2 $ 304.4 $ 311.8 $ 147.0 Electricity $ 73.4 $ 61.9 $ 82.8 $ 54.9 $ 59.4 $ 53.1 $ 270.9 $ 273.0 $ 112.4 Natural Gas $ 17.3 $ 5.1 $ 3.5 $ 12.9 $ 24.5 $ 10.1 $ 33.6 $ 38.8 $ 34.6 Genie Retail - International (GREI)** $ 14.3 $ 7.1 $ 7.5 $ 15.5 $ 12.6 $ 8.1 $ 27.3 $ 44.4 $ 20.7 Electricity $ 14.2 $ 6.8 $ 7.1 $ 15.2 $ 12.4 $ 7.8 $ 26.6 $ 43.3 $ 20.2 Other $ 0.1 $ 0.3 $ 0.4 $ 0.3 $ 0.2 $ 0.3 $ 0.6 $ 1.1 $ 0.5 Genie Renewables $ 2.5 $ 2.3 $ 1.3 $ 1.3 $ 2.0 $ 3.8 $ 25.2 $ 7.5 $ 5.8 Gross Margin 11.8 % 27.8 % 43.5 % 34.9 % 46.2 % 89.9 % 26.6 % 28.8 % 65.1 % Genie Retail - US (GRE) 16.5 % 27.4 % 39.6 % 34.5 % 55.5 % 45.9 % 29.0 % 29.1 % 51.4 % Genie Retail - International (GREI) -23.9 % 27.9 % 91.0 % 37.8 % -12.4 % 465.7 % 16.6 % 25.2 % 23.0 % Genie Renewables 44.9 % 39.4 % 34.0 % 21.5 % 25.7 % 21.6 % 8.8 % 37.1 % 37.1 % Income (loss) from Operations $ (5.5 ) $ 4.5 $ 23.3 $ 10.7 $ 24.4 $ 48.5 $ 21.9 $ 33.1 $ 72.9 Operating Margin (5.1 )% 5.9 % 24.5 % 12.7 % 24.8 % 64.6 % 6.1 % 9.1 % 42.0 % Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Discontinued Operations $ (1.1 ) $ (3.2 ) $ (16.4 ) $ 26.3 - - $ 0.8 $ 5.5 - Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders $ (2.4 ) $ 5.0 $ (2.7 ) $ 29.2 $ 17.5 $ 33.9 $ 11.7 $ 29.1 $ 51.4 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.11 ) $ 1.12 $ 0.67 $ 1.30 $ 0.44 $ 1.11 $ 1.97 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4.4 ) $ 5.5 $ 24.2 $ 12.5 $ 25.7 $ 49.1 $ 27.4 $ 37.7 $ 74.8 Retail Performance Metrics: Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) in 1000s 400 384 383 301 298 303 389 301 303 Genie Retail - US (GRE) 347 330 336 260 260 263 337 260 263 Electricity 291 272 276 189 182 185 284 189 185 Natural Gas 56 58 60 71 78 77 53 71 77 Genie Retail - International (GREI) 53 55 46 40 38 40 51 40 40 Electricity 53 55 46 40 38 40 51 40 40 Natural Gas - - - - - - - - - Meters in 1000s units 447 434 428 352 347 342 441 352 342 Genie Retail - US (GRE) 373 361 361 285 286 280 368 285 280 Electricity 308 292 289 210 209 203 303 210 203 Natural Gas 65 69 72 75 78 77 65 75 77 Genie Retail - International (GREI) 74 74 67 67 61 62 73 67 62 Electricity 74 74 67 67 61 62 73 67 62 Natural Gas - - - - - - - - - GRE Meter Data Gross Sales 62 35 47 33 44 34 212 177 79 Churn*** 4.9 % 3.8 % 4.0 % 6.2 % 4.5 % 4.4 % 4.4 % 4.7 % 4.5 % nm = not measurable/meaningful * Numbers may not add due to rounding ** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results *** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals 5 Dividend on Genie Energy Common Stock Genie Energy's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.075 per share of Class A and Class B common stock with a record date of August 18, 2022. The dividend will be paid on or about August 26, 2022. The distribution will be treated as an ordinary dividend for income tax purposes. Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information At 8:30 AM Eastern today, Genie Energy's management will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results, business outlook, and strategy. The call will begin with management's remarks followed by Q&A with investors. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the US) or +1-973-528-0011 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 955827. Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or +1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay passcode: 46224. The replay will remain available through August 22, 2022. A recording of the call also will be available for playback on the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website. About Genie Energy Ltd. Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in selected markets in Europe. Genie Renewables comprises Genie Solar Energy, a provider of end-to-end customized solar solutions primarily for commercial customers, Diversegy, a commercial energy consulting business, CityCom Solar, a provider of community solar energy solutions and Genie's interest in Prism Solar, a supplier of solar panels and solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com. In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Contact: Brian Siegel IRC, MBA Senior Managing Director Hayden IR (346) 396-8696 brian@haydenir.com 6 GENIE ENERGY LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,093 $ 95,492 Restricted cash-short-term 5,658 6,657 Marketable equity securities 490 1,336 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,480 and $6,365 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 43,881 52,357 Inventory 16,043 17,720 Prepaid expenses 6,843 4,994 Other current assets 48,392 21,789 Current assets of discontinued operations 18,680 - Total current assets 201,080 200,345 Property and equipment, net 347 297 Goodwill 11,617 11,755 Other intangibles, net 3,408 3,648 Deferred income tax assets, net 4,581 4,259 Other assets 18,202 9,161 Total assets $ 239,235 $ 229,465 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 26,188 33,554 Accrued expenses 33,771 39,523 Income taxes payable 10,903 9,792 Due to IDT Corporation, net 148 532 Other current liabilities 4,311 2,125 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 30,766 Total current liabilities 75,321 116,292 Other liabilities 10,660 2,384 Total liabilities 85,981 118,676 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares-10,000: Series 2012-A, designated shares-8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 2,087 and 2,322 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 17,743 19,743 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares-35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 16 16 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares-200,000; 26,712 and 26,620 shares issued and 24,055 and 24,615 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 267 266 Additional paid-in capital 144,818 143,249 Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 2,657 and 2,005 shares of Class B common stock at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (18,519 ) (14,034 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,123 3,160 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 18,361 (29,115 ) Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity 163,809 123,285 Noncontrolling interests (10,555 ) (12,496 ) Total equity 153,254 110,789 Total liabilities and equity $ 239,235 $ 229,465 7 GENIE ENERGY LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity $ 60,832 $ 68,681 $ 132,616 $ 156,294 Natural gas 10,098 5,082 34,601 22,362 Other 4,096 2,616 6,337 5,214 Total revenues 75,026 76,379 173,554 183,870 Cost of revenues 7,552 55,171 60,539 150,008 Gross profit 67,474 21,208 113,015 33,862 Operating expenses and losses: Selling, general and administrative (i) 18,998 16,672 40,107 34,790 Income (loss) from operations 48,476 4,536 72,908 (928 ) Interest income 48 10 65 20 Interest expense (52 ) (103 ) (102 ) (212 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable equity securities and investments (146 ) 2,915 (799 ) 7,022 Gain on sale of subsidiary - 4,226 - 4,226 Other (loss) income, net (372 ) 39 (869 ) 447 Income before income taxes 47,954 11,623 71,203 10,575 Provision for income taxes (10,581 ) (3,143 ) (17,094 ) (3,679 ) Net income from continuing operations 37,373 8,480 54,109 6,896 Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes - (3,195 ) - (4,305 ) Net income 37,373 5,285 54,109 2,591 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,894 (82 ) 1,741 (790 ) Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. 34,479 5,367 52,368 3,381 Dividends on preferred stock (624 ) (370 ) (994 ) (740 ) Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 33,855 $ 4,997 $ 51,374 $ 2,641 Amounts attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders Income from continuing operations $ 33,896 $ 8,192 $ 51,374 $ 6,946 Loss from discontinued operations - (3,195 ) - (4,305 ) Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 33,896 $ 4,997 $ 51,374 2,641 Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders: Basic: Income from continuing operations $ 1.33 $ 0.31 $ 2.01 $ 0.27 Loss from discontinued operations - (0.12 ) - (0.17 ) Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 1.33 $ 0.19 $ 2.01 $ 0.10 Diluted Income from continuing operations $ 1.30 $ 0.31 $ 1.97 $ 0.26 Loss from discontinued operations - (0.12 ) - (0.16 ) Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 1.30 $ 0.19 $ 1.97 $ 0.10 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share: Basic 25,463 25,804 25,613 25,903 Diluted 26,070 26,227 26,088 26,446 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.075 $ - $ 0.150 $ - (i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $ 730 $ 559 $ 1,570 $ 1,148 8 GENIE ENERGY LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Operating activities Net income $ 54,109 $ 2,591 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (4,305 ) Net income from continuing operations 54,109 6,896 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 532 696 Deferred income taxes 7,019 2,972 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 1,301 1,092 Unrealized loss (gain) marketable equity securities and investment 799 (7,022 ) Stock-based compensation 1,570 1,148 Equity in the net loss (income) in equity method investees 249 (164 ) Gain on sale of subsidiaries - (4,226 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 7,175 (621 ) Inventory 1,677 1,277 Prepaid expenses (1,849 ) (1,211 ) Other current assets and other assets (34,212 ) (3,387 ) Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (11,546 ) (170 ) Due to IDT Corporation (384 ) 47 Income taxes payable 1,111 625 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 27,551 (2,048 ) Net cash used in discontinued operations - (3,824 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 27,551 (5,872 ) Investing activities Capital expenditures (60 ) (80 ) Proceeds from the sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed - 4,550 Investment in notes receivables with related party (1,388 ) - Purchase of marketable equity securities and other investment (800 ) (1,000 ) Repayment of notes receivable 19 13 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities of continuing operations (2,229 ) 3,483 Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations (49,446 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (51,675 ) 3,483 Financing activities Dividends paid (4,669 ) (740 ) Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees (71 ) - Repurchase of Class B common stock (4,414 ) (2,435 ) Redemption of preferred stock (2,000 ) - Net cash used in by financing activities (11,154 ) (3,175 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (120 ) (54 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (35,398 ) (5,618 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at beginning of period 102,149 43,184 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at end of the period 66,751 37,566 Less: Cash of discontinued operations at end of period - 1,906 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding discontinued operations) at end of period $ 66,751 $ 35,660 9 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure for the Second Quarter 2022 In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for its Genie Retail Energy segment. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Genie Energy's measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of assets and subtracts out equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net. Genie Energy's measure of segment level Adjusted EBITDA starts with income (loss) from operations, and adds back depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and subtracts out impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie Energy's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that Genie Energy's measure of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie Energy's or GRE's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie Energy's competitors. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time. Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income (loss) from operations, as well as net income (loss), on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie Energy's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated. Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie Energy's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance. 10 Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie Energy's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie Energy's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance. Impairment of goodwill is a component of (loss) income from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of goodwill is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie Energy's continuing operations. Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis and for the Genie Retail Energy (GRE) segment. Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA for Genie Energy Ltd. Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 1Q22 2Q22 2020 2021 YTD 22 Income (loss) from Operations $ (5.5 ) $ 4.5 $ 23.3 $ 10.7 $ 24.4 $ 48.5 $ 21.9 $ 33.1 $ 72.9 Add back Depreciation and Amortization $ 0.4 $ 0.3 $ 0.3 $ 0.3 $ 0.3 $ 0.2 $ 3.0 $ 1.3 $ 0.5 Non-Cash Compensation $ 0.6 $ 0.6 $ 0.5 $ 1.3 $ 0.8 $ 0.7 $ 1.1 $ 2.9 $ 1.6 Impairment $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 1.4 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 Equity in the Loss of AMSO/GEUK $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 $ 0.1 $ (0.4 ) $ 0.1 $ 0.4 $ (0.2 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (4.4 ) $ 5.5 $ 24.2 $ 12.5 $ 25.7 $ 49.1 $ 27.4 $ 37.7 $ 74.8 Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA for GRE (in millions) Q122 Q222 YTD 22 Income (loss) from Operations $ 30.2 $ 14.4 $ 44.6 Add back Depreciation and Amortization $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 Stock-based Compensation $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.4 Impairment $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 Equity in the income of equity method investee $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30.5 $ 14.7 $ 45.2 # # # Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Genie Energy Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 12:04:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about GENIE ENERGY LTD. 08:05a GENIE ENERGY : Announces Second Quarter Results - Form 8-K PU 07:48a GENIE ENERGY : Q2 Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:38a Earnings Flash (GNE.PRA) GENIE ENERGY Reports Q2 Revenue $75M MT 07:38a Earnings Flash (GNE.PRA) GENIE ENERGY Reports Q2 EPS $1.30 MT 06:01a NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2- DJ 07/25 Genie Energy to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results PR 07/14 GENIE ENERGY : Declares Second Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividend PU 07/14 GENIE ENERGY : Dividend History through July 15, 2022 PU 07/14 GENIE ENERGY : Declares Second Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividend - Form 8-K PU 07/14 GENIE ENERGY LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ