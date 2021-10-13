Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genie Energy Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNE   US3722842081

GENIE ENERGY LTD.

(GNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genie Energy : Declares Third Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividend - Form 8-K

10/13/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Genie Energy Declares Third Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividend

NEWARK NJ (October 13, 2021): The board of directors of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) has declared a cash dividend of $0.1594 per share of the company's Series 2012-A Preferred Stock for the third quarter of 2021.

The dividend will be paid on or about November 15, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8th.

The distribution will be treated as an ordinary dividend for tax purposes.

Genie Energy announces declarations of GNEPRA Series 2012-A Preferred Stock dividends through Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and press releases posted on the investor relations pages of the Genie Energy website.

ABOUT GENIE ENERGY LTD:

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), is a global provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in Europe and Asia. The Genie Energy Services division includes Diversegy, a commercial and industrial brokerage and consultative services company, and Genie Solar Energy and Prism Solar, which design, supply and install commercial solar solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

Contact:

Genie Energy Investor Relations

Bill Ulrey

P: (973) 438-3848

E-mail: invest@genie.com

# # #

Disclaimer

Genie Energy Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 20:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENIE ENERGY LTD.
04:42pGENIE ENERGY : Declares Third Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
04:32pGENIE ENERGY LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/23GENIE ENERGY : Oriel Energy - Registration Statements (S-1) Filed with the SEC
PU
09/23GENIE ENERGY : Investor Presentation - Sidoti Small Cap Conference - September 23, 2021
PU
09/23GENIE ENERGY LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09Genie Energy Ltd. Announces That It Is Preparing to Launch A Full-Service Energy Sales ..
CI
08/09GENIE ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
08/09Tranche Update on Genie Energy Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 10, 2013.
CI
08/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Genie Energy Gets Stock Award Makes Tax Sale with Portion
MT
08/05GENIE ENERGY : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 379 M - -
Net income 2020 13,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 36,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 3,54%
Capitalization 172 M 172 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 202
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart GENIE ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Genie Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENIE ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Menachem Stein Chief Executive Officer
Avi Goldin CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Howard S. Jonas Chairman
William Wesley Perry Lead Independent Director
Allan Sass Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIE ENERGY LTD.-8.46%172
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-3.68%45 261
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.88%43 772
SEMPRA-3.36%39 728
ENGIE-7.73%32 228
E.ON SE14.89%31 344