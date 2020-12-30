Genie Energy : Investor Presentation - December 2020 12/30/2020 | 04:53pm EST Send by mail :

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE: GNE) Investor Presentation December 2020 Safe Harbor Statement This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and such forward-lookingstatements are statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include: statements about Genie's and its divisions' future performance;

projections of Genie's and its divisions' results of operations or financial condition; and

statements regarding Genie's plans, objectives or goals, including those relating to its strategies,initiatives, competition, acquisitions,dispositions and/or its products and offerings. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "aim," "will," "should," "likely," "continue" and similar expressionsare intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and all such forward- looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Genie's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and because forward-looking statements address future results, events and conditions, they, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond the Genie's control. Such known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Genie's actual results, performance or other achievementsto differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed, projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include those discussed under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management'sDiscussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in Genie's periodic filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Genie cautions that such factors are not exhaustive and that other risks and uncertaintiesmay cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are statements of Genie's current expectations concerning future results, events and conditions and Genie is under no obligation to update any of the forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 2 Genie Energy At a glance Genie Energy Ltd.* (NYSE: GNE) (NYSE: GNEPRA) Genie Retail Energy Genie Retail Energy International Genie Energy Services Genie Oil and Gas (GOGAS) and Afek not included. The company has discontinued its oil and gas exploration operations accounted for in those business units Genie Energy Class B Common Stock Symbol NYSE: GNE Stock Price¹ $7.74 Shares Outstanding² 26.2 million Dividend Yield¹ 4.4% Market Capitalization1,2 $203 million Genie Energy Series 2012-A Preferred Stock Symbol NYSE: GNEPRA Stock Price¹ $8.76 Shares Outstanding² 2.3 million Dividend Yield1 7.3% Consolidated Financials & Results Cash³,⁴ $49.2 million Debt⁴ $2.0 million Revenue (TTM)⁵ $358.4 million Income from operations (TTM)⁵ $22.9 million Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)⁵,⁶ $24.2 million Full time employees 225 ¹ As of December 24, 2020 Shares outstanding as of November 4, 2020. Includes 1.6 million shares of Class A common stock not publicly traded ³ Includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash As of September 30, 2020 ⁵ Trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020 ⁶ Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation to corresponding GAAP measure later in this presentation 3 Investment Thesis Powerful Financial Performance Domestic energy supply delivers consistent strong financial performance

Diversified operations mitigate market and regulatory risk Attractive Dividends Common stock dividend increased 13% in 2020

Yield on Genie Energy common and preferred stocks supported by stable cash flows and solid balance sheet with ample cash and no debt Strong International Growth Genie's investment to build businesses in deregulated international markets provides abundant, diversified growth opportunities

Maturing international supply businesses with improving financial performance 4 Retail Energy Supply Business Overview Retail energy provider business supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers in deregulated markets in US and International markets Market Framework ❖Deregulated markets: in US, state by state regulatory structure ❖Competition: incumbent utility and other competitive suppliers ❖Utilities: handle distribution and, in most markets, billing 5 Retail Energy Supply Business Overview Key Enterprise Functions ❖Sales and marketing - Across multiple channels to residential and small commercial ❖Commodity supply - Wholesale markets to meet retail demand ❖Portfolio of offerings ■ ■ Green (carbon offsets) and conventional sourcing Fixed and variable rates ❖Risk mitigation ❖Customer care and retention 6 Retail Energy Supply Value Creation Multiple sales channels Customer Acquisition Model ❖ Green energy and fixed rate highlight portfolio of offerings Deep data analysis to identify market opportunities and optimize offerings

Hedging strategies reduce commodity volatility risk Risk Management ❖ In purchase of receivable markets, utilities assume bad debt risk Geographic diversity reduces weather and regulatory risks

Attractive margin and cash flow cycle Long-Term, Valuable Customers ❖ Targeted payback period tailored to product and customer type Customer rewards program 7 Genie Retail Energy US Markets Genie Retail Energy Markets Served Deregulated Markets Opportunity 8 Domestic Customer Portfolio* * Domestic residential customer equivalents (RCEs) at September 30, 2020 9 Genie Retail Energy US Markets 10 US Markets Genie Retail Energy Financial Results 11 * TTM - Trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020 Genie International Diversification through expansion of REP business to deregulated markets globally Great Britain Finland + Sweden Japan ❖ Entered in 4Q17 ❖ Acquired Lumo Energia (Finland) ❖ Launched in 1Q19 ❖ Electricity and natural gas in 1Q19 ❖ TAM: 83 million electric meters ❖ TAM: 50 million meters ❖ TAM: 3.4 million meters in Finland ❖ Market fully opened in 2020. Low ❖ Platform to address 12+ million REP penetration meter Scandinavian market 12 Genie International Strong Meter & RCE Growth 13 International Markets GRE International Financial Results** 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 FY 2019 TTM* (in millions of USD) Revenue $4.8 $2.9 $3.0 $5.8 $7.0 $5.0 $5.8 $16.6 $23.7 Gross profit 0.0 0.2 0.4 (0.3) (0.3) 1.9 1.1 0.3 2.4 SG&A Expense 1.3 1.4 1.5 2.5 1.7 2.0 2.1 6.6 8.5 Depreciation and amortization 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.5 1.8 1.9 Loss from operations ($1.7) ($1.6) ($1.6) ($3.2) ($2.5) ($0.6) ($1.6) ($8.1) ($7.9) TTM - Trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020.

Genie Energy accounted for its investments in Orbit Energy, its joint venture operating in the U.K., under the equity method of accounting. Revenue generated, and expenses incurred, are not reflected in segment revenue and operating expenses. RCE and meter counts do, however, include Orbit Energy customers. 14 Genie Energy COVID-19 Update Trends through September 2020 Increased consumption per meter as residential customers spend more time at home

Decreased rate of new customer acquisition and decreased SG&A expense as a result of suspension of door-to-door marketing in 1Q20. Resumption of limited door-to-door in 2Q20-3Q20

door-to-door marketing in 1Q20. Resumption of limited door-to-door in 2Q20-3Q20 Decreased rate of customer churn reflecting decreased competitive meter acquisition

Gradually declining commodity prices reflecting impact of decreased commercial consumption in broad commodity markets 15 Meters and RCEs Global Commentary 2015-2016 : Strong electric meter, RCE growth through domestic expansion

: Strong electric meter, RCE growth through domestic expansion 2016 : Acquired domestic REP Town Square Energy in Q4

: Acquired domestic REP Town Square Energy in Q4 2017 : Organic RCE growth

: Organic RCE growth 2018 : Reduced investment and regulatory compliance accelerate attrition

: Reduced investment and regulatory compliance accelerate attrition 2019-2020: Domestic and international growth with shift to higher consumption meters in domestic markets Residential Customer Equivalents (RCEs) Meters 16 Genie Energy Consolidated P&L 17 * TTM - Trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financials In addition to including financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy's investor presentation included Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Genie Energy's measure of Adjusted EBITDA consists of gross profit less selling, general and administrative expense, research and development expense, exploration expense and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, plus depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (which are included in selling, general and administrative expense). Another way of calculating Adjusted EBITDA is to start with income (loss) from operations and add depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment, other operating loss, and the write-off of capitalized exploration costs, and other operating gain. These additions and deductions are non-cash and/or non-routine items in the relevant periods. Management believes that Genie's Adjusted EBITDA measure provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses and non-routine gains or losses that may not be indicative of Genie's or the relevant segment's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision making. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie's competitors. Disclosure of this financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted EBITDA may also be an indicator of the strength and performance of Genie's and the segment's ongoing business operations, including the ability to fund capital expenditures, and meet working capital needs from current operations (as opposed to cash resources), and to incur and service debt. Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the GAAP measures gross profit and income (loss) from operations, on a segment and/or consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to the segments' and Genie's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated. Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. While Genie Energy's oil and gas exploration business may be capital intensive, Genie Energy does not expect to incur significant depreciation or depletion expense for the foreseeable future. Genie Energy's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization is therefore a useful indicator of its current performance. Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie Energy's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie Energy's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance. The write-off of capitalized exploration costs, which is a component of income (loss) from operations, is also excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The write-off of capitalized exploration costs is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie Energy's continuing operations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, gross profit, income (loss) from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income (loss) or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Following are reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, Income from Operations: 18 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financials 19 * TTM - Trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020 Michael Stein Chief Executive Officer Avi Goldin Chief Financial Officer Attachments Original document

