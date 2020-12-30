Genie Energy : Investor Presentation - December 2020
12/30/2020 | 04:53pm EST
Genie Energy Ltd
(NYSE: GNE)
Investor Presentation
December 2020
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and such forward-lookingstatements are statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include:
statements about Genie's and its divisions' future performance;
projections of Genie's and its divisions' results of operations or financial condition; and
statements regarding Genie's plans, objectives or goals, including those relating to its strategies,initiatives, competition, acquisitions,dispositions and/or its products and offerings.
Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "aim," "will," "should," "likely," "continue" and similar expressionsare intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and all such forward- looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements.
Forward-looking statements are based on Genie's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and because forward-looking statements address future results, events and conditions, they, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond the Genie's control. Such known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Genie's actual results, performance or other achievementsto differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed, projected or implied by these forward-looking statements.
These factors include those discussed under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management'sDiscussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in Genie's periodic filings made with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Genie cautions that such factors are not exhaustive and that other risks and uncertaintiesmay cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are statements of Genie's current expectations concerning future results, events and conditions and Genie is under no obligation to update any of the forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Genie Energy
At a glance
Genie Energy Ltd.*
(NYSE: GNE)
(NYSE: GNEPRA)
Genie Retail Energy
Genie Retail Energy
International
Genie Energy Services
Genie Oil and Gas (GOGAS) and Afek not included. The company has discontinued its oil and gas exploration operations accounted for in those business units
Genie Energy Class B Common Stock
Symbol
NYSE: GNE
Stock Price¹
$7.74
Shares Outstanding²
26.2 million
Dividend Yield¹
4.4%
Market Capitalization1,2
$203 million
Genie Energy Series 2012-A Preferred Stock
Symbol
NYSE: GNEPRA
Stock Price¹
$8.76
Shares Outstanding²
2.3 million
Dividend Yield1
7.3%
Consolidated Financials & Results
Cash³,⁴
$49.2 million
Debt⁴
$2.0 million
Revenue (TTM)⁵
$358.4 million
Income from operations (TTM)⁵
$22.9 million
Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)⁵,⁶
$24.2 million
Full time employees
225
¹ As of December 24, 2020
Shares outstanding as of November 4, 2020. Includes 1.6 million shares of Class A common stock not publicly traded
³ Includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
As of September 30, 2020
⁵ Trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020
⁶ Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation to corresponding GAAP measure later in this presentation
Investment Thesis
Powerful Financial Performance
Domestic energy supply delivers consistent strong financial performance
Diversified operations mitigate market and regulatory risk
Attractive Dividends
Common stock dividend increased 13% in 2020
Yield on Genie Energy common and preferred stocks supported by stable cash flows and solid balance sheet with ample cash and no debt
Strong International Growth
Genie's investment to build businesses in deregulated international markets provides abundant, diversified growth opportunities
Maturing international supply businesses with improving financial performance
Retail Energy Supply
Business Overview
Retail energy provider business supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers in deregulated markets in US and International markets
Market Framework
❖Deregulated markets: in US, state by state regulatory structure
❖Competition: incumbent utility and other competitive suppliers
❖Utilities: handle distribution and, in most markets, billing
5
Retail Energy Supply
Business Overview
Key Enterprise Functions
❖Sales and marketing - Across multiple channels to residential and small commercial
❖Commodity supply - Wholesale markets to meet retail demand ❖Portfolio of offerings
■
■
Green (carbon offsets) and conventional sourcing Fixed and variable rates
❖Risk mitigation
❖Customer care and retention
6
Retail Energy Supply
Value Creation
Multiple sales channels
Customer Acquisition Model
❖ Green energy and fixed rate highlight portfolio of offerings
Deep data analysis to identify market opportunities and optimize offerings
❖ In purchase of receivable markets, utilities assume bad debt risk
Geographic diversity reduces weather and regulatory risks
Attractive margin and cash flow cycle
Long-Term, Valuable Customers
❖ Targeted payback period tailored to product and customer type
Customer rewards program
Genie Retail Energy
US Markets
Genie Retail Energy
Markets Served
Deregulated Markets
Opportunity
Domestic Customer Portfolio*
* Domestic residential customer equivalents (RCEs) at September 30, 2020
9
Genie Retail Energy
US Markets
US Markets
Genie Retail Energy Financial Results
11
* TTM - Trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020
Genie International
Diversification through expansion of REP business to deregulated markets globally
Great Britain
Finland + Sweden
Japan
❖ Entered in 4Q17
❖ Acquired Lumo Energia (Finland)
❖ Launched in 1Q19
❖ Electricity and natural gas
in 1Q19
❖ TAM: 83 million electric meters
❖ TAM: 50 million meters
❖ TAM: 3.4 million meters in Finland
❖ Market fully opened in 2020. Low
❖ Platform to address 12+ million
REP penetration
meter Scandinavian market
Genie International
Strong Meter & RCE Growth
13
International Markets
GRE International Financial Results**
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
FY 2019
TTM*
(in millions of USD)
Revenue
$4.8
$2.9
$3.0
$5.8
$7.0
$5.0
$5.8
$16.6
$23.7
Gross profit
0.0
0.2
0.4
(0.3)
(0.3)
1.9
1.1
0.3
2.4
SG&A Expense
1.3
1.4
1.5
2.5
1.7
2.0
2.1
6.6
8.5
Depreciation and amortization
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.4
0.5
0.5
0.5
1.8
1.9
Loss from operations
($1.7)
($1.6)
($1.6)
($3.2)
($2.5)
($0.6)
($1.6)
($8.1)
($7.9)
TTM - Trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020.
Genie Energy accounted for its investments in Orbit Energy, its joint venture operating in the U.K., under the equity method of accounting. Revenue generated, and expenses incurred, are not reflected in segment revenue and operating expenses. RCE and meter counts do, however,
include Orbit Energy customers.
14
Genie Energy
COVID-19 Update
Trends through September 2020
Increased consumption per meter as residential customers spend more time at home
Decreased rate of new customer acquisition and decreased SG&A expense as a result of suspension of door-to-door marketing in 1Q20. Resumption of limited door-to-door in 2Q20-3Q20
Decreased rate of customer churn reflecting decreased competitive meter acquisition
Gradually declining commodity prices reflecting impact of decreased commercial consumption in broad commodity markets
15
Meters and RCEs
Global
Commentary
2015-2016: Strong electric meter, RCE growth through domestic expansion
2016: Acquired domestic REP Town Square Energy in Q4
2017: Organic RCE growth
2018: Reduced investment and regulatory compliance accelerate attrition
2019-2020: Domestic and international growth with shift to higher consumption meters in domestic markets
Residential Customer Equivalents (RCEs)
Meters
Genie Energy
Consolidated P&L
17
* TTM - Trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financials
In addition to including financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy's investor presentation included Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Genie Energy's measure of Adjusted EBITDA consists of gross profit less selling, general and administrative expense, research and development expense, exploration expense and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, plus depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (which are included in selling, general and administrative expense). Another way of calculating Adjusted EBITDA is to start with income (loss) from operations and add depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment, other operating loss, and the write-off of capitalized exploration costs, and other operating gain. These additions and deductions are non-cash and/or non-routine items in the relevant periods.
Management believes that Genie's Adjusted EBITDA measure provides useful information to both
management and investors by excluding certain expenses and non-routine gains or losses that may not be indicative of Genie's or the relevant segment's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision making. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie's competitors. Disclosure of this financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted EBITDA may also be an indicator of the strength and performance of Genie's and the segment's ongoing business operations, including the ability to fund capital expenditures, and meet working capital needs from current operations (as opposed to cash resources), and to incur and service debt.
Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the GAAP measures gross profit and income (loss) from operations, on a segment and/or consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to the segments' and Genie's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.
Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. While Genie Energy's oil and gas exploration business may be capital intensive, Genie Energy does not expect to incur significant depreciation or depletion expense for the foreseeable future. Genie Energy's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization is therefore a useful indicator of its current performance.
Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of
awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie Energy's
calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie Energy's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.
The write-off of capitalized exploration costs, which is a component of income (loss) from operations, is also excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The write-off of capitalized exploration costs is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie Energy's continuing operations.
Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, gross profit, income (loss) from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income (loss) or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Following are reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, Income from Operations:
18
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financials
19
* TTM - Trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020
