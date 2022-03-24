Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genie Energy Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNE   US3722842081

GENIE ENERGY LTD.

(GNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genie Energy : Investor Presentation - March 2022

03/24/2022 | 06:46pm EDT
Genie Energy Ltd

(NYSE: GNE)

Investor Presentation

March 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements are statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include:

  • statements about Genie's and its divisions' future performance;
  • projections of Genie's and its divisions' results of operations or financial condition; and
  • statements regarding Genie's plans, objectives or goals, including those relating to its strategies, initiatives, competition, acquisitions, dispositions and/or its products and offerings.

Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "aim," "will," "should," "likely," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements and all such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on Genie's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and because forward- looking statements address future results, events and conditions, they, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond the Genie's control. Such known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Genie's actual results, performance or other achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed, projected or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include those discussed under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in Genie's periodic filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Genie cautions that such factors are not exhaustive and that other risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are statements of Genie's current expectations concerning future results, events and conditions and Genie is under no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

The Foundation

Largest shareholder group has a consistent track record of building

businesses & creating significant value for shareholders

Company

Market Value

Most Recent

@9/14/09

Market Value*

Genie Energy (NYSE: GNE)

10/28/11 (Spin-off)

$179M

IDT Corp (NYSE: IDT)

$53M

$868M

IDW Media (NYSE American: IDW)

9/14/09 (Spin-off)

$28M

Straight Path Communications (NYSE: STRP)

7/31/13 (Spin-off)

$2,164M

(sold to VZ 2/18)

Rafael Holdings (NYSE: RFL)

3/26/18 (Spin-off)

$50M

Zedge (NYSE American: ZDGE)

6/1/16 (Spin-off)

$89M

Total

$53M

$3,378M

3

* Based on Yahoo market value as of 3/17/22

Genie Energy Highlights

HQ

Newark, NJ

Key Management and Board Members:

CEO

Michael Stein

CFO

Avi Goldin

Chairman

Howard Jonas

Lead Independent Dir.

Wesley Perry

Employees

~150

Tickers (NYSE)

GNE, GNEPRA

Fiscal 2021 Pro-forma *

$360M 32.5%

RevenueGM

$51M

Adj. EBITDA

~4.4%

Dividend Yield

(3/17/22)

* Pro-forma excl. impact of Texas Winter Storm Uri, UK, Japan, & GOGAS operations as of 12/31/21. Please see reconciliations in Appendix

4

Genie Energy Operating Structure

Genie is a leading retail energy provider (REP) to select deregulated

markets within the US & Scandinavia & provides solar solutions in the US

Genie Energy Ltd.

NYSE:

GNE, GNEPRA

Genie Retail Energy

Genie Retail Energy

(GRE)

International (GREI)

Genie Renewables

5

Disclaimer

Genie Energy Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 364 M - -
Net income 2021 29,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 95,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,30x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 177 M 177 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart GENIE ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Genie Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENIE ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Menachem Stein Chief Executive Officer
Avi Goldin CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Howard S. Jonas Chairman
William Wesley Perry Lead Independent Director
Allan Sass Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIE ENERGY LTD.19.75%175
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.55%53 315
SEMPRA ENERGY20.52%50 322
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-7.58%38 264
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.0.10%33 539
ENGIE-7.93%31 905