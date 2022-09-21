Advanced search
GENIE ENERGY LTD.

(GNE)
2022-09-21
9.370 USD   -4.00%
05:59pGENIE ENERGY : Investor Presentation - September 2022
PU
08:12aGENIE ENERGY LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/30GENIE ENERGY LTD. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Genie Energy : Investor Presentation - September 2022

09/21/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Genie Energy Ltd

(NYSE: GNE)

Investor Presentation

September 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements are statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include:

  • statements about Genie's and its divisions' future performance;
  • projections of Genie's and its divisions' results of operations or financial condition; and
  • statements regarding Genie's plans, objectives or goals, including those relating to its strategies, initiatives, competition, acquisitions, dispositions and/or its products and offerings.

Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "aim," "will," "should," "likely," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements and all such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on Genie's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and because forward- looking statements address future results, events and conditions, they, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond the Genie's control. Such known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Genie's actual results, performance or other achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed, projected or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include those discussed under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in Genie's periodic filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Genie cautions that such factors are not exhaustive and that other risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are statements of Genie's current expectations concerning future results, events and conditions and Genie is under no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Genie Energy Highlights

HQ

Newark, NJ

Key Leadership:

CEO

Michael Stein

CFO

Avi Goldin

Chairman

Howard Jonas

Lead Independent Dir. Wesley Perry

Employees

~150

Tickers (NYSE)

GNE, GNEPRA

*as of 6/30/22

** includes $2M in preferred stock

Trailing Twelve Months

(TTM)*

$353M

52.1%

Revenue

GM

$112M

~3.1%

Adj. EBITDA

Dividend Yield

(9/15/22)

$7.8M

Stock Repurchased**

3

Genie Energy at a Glance

Genie is a leading domestic retail energy provider (REP) & emerging

owner/developer of solar generation projects

Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Retail

Genie

Energy

Renewables

(GRE)

(GREW)

4

The Foundation

Largest shareholder group has a consistent track record of building

businesses & creating significant value for shareholders

Company

MarketValue

Most Recent

@9/14/09

MarketValue*

Genie Energy (NYSE: GNE)

10/28/11 (Spin-off)

$250M

IDT Corp (NYSE: IDT)

$53M

$659M

IDW Media (NYSE American: IDW)

9/14/09 (Spin-off)

$21M

Straight Path Communications (NYSE: STRP)

7/31/13 (Spin-off)

$2,164M

(sold to VZ 2/18)

Rafael Holdings (NYSE: RFL)

3/26/18 (Spin-off)

$53M

Zedge (NYSE American: ZDGE)

6/1/16 (Spin-off)

$44M

Total

$53M

$3,191M

5

* Based on Yahoo market value as of 9/19/22

Disclaimer

Genie Energy Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 21:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 364 M - -
Net income 2021 29,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 95,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,30x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 253 M 253 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart GENIE ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Genie Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENIE ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Menachem Stein Chief Executive Officer
Avi Goldin CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Howard S. Jonas Chairman
William Wesley Perry Lead Independent Director
Allan Sass Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIE ENERGY LTD.75.22%253
SEMPRA ENERGY27.65%106 149
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY61.36%65 194
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.69%44 481
NATIONAL GRID PLC-3.85%42 533
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-2.02%32 615