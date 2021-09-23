Genie Energy : Oriel Energy - Registration Statements (S-1) Filed with the SEC

S-1 1 ea147626-s1_orielenergy.htm REGISTRATION STATEMENT As filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 20, 2021 Registration No. 333-________ UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-1 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 ORIEL ENERGY, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 4931 87-2578976 (State of other jurisdiction of (Primary Standard Industrial (IRS Employer incorporation or organization) Classification Code Number) Identification Number) 520 Broad St. Newark, NJ 07102 973-438-3500 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices) Michael Stein Chief Executive Officer Oriel Energy, Inc. 520 Broad St. Newark, NJ 07102 973-438-3018 (Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) With copies to: Dov Schwell, Esq. Andrew M. Tucker, Esq. Schwell Wimpfheimer & Erin Reeves McGinnis, Esq. Associates LLP Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP 37 West 39th Street Suite 505 101 Constitution Ave NW, Suite 900 New York, New York 10018 Washington, DC 20001 Tel No.: (646) 328-0795 Tel. No.: (202) 689-2800 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: As soon as practicable after the registration statement is declared effective. If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act, check the following box: ☐ If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(d) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐

The information in this preliminary prospectus is not complete and may be changed. These securities may not be sold until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This preliminary prospectus is not an offer to sell nor does it seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUBJECT TO COMPLETION DATED September 20, 2021 ORIEL ENERGY, INC. ________________ Shares of Class B common stock We are offering shares of Class B common stock, par value $0.01 ("Class B common stock", and each a "Share" and collectively, the "Shares") of Oriel Energy, Inc. (the "Company," "Oriel" "we," "our" or "us"). We anticipate that the initial public offering price will be between $ and $ per share of Class B common stock. Prior to this offering, there has been no public market for our Class B common stock. We intend to apply to have our Class B common stock listed on the NYSE American and have reserved the symbol "ORIE." Holders of shares of Class B common stock are entitled to one-tenth of one vote for each share on all matters to be voted on by the stockholders. Holders of Class B common stock are entitled to share ratably in dividends, if any, as may be declared from time to time by the Board of Directors in its discretion from funds legally available therefor. There are no conversion or redemption rights or sinking fund provisions with respect to the Class B common stock. The Company also has authorized shares of Class A common stock. Holders of shares of Class A common stock are entitled to three votes for each share on all matters to be voted on by the stockholders. Holders of Class A common stock are entitled to share ratably in dividends, if any, as may be declared from time to time by the Board of Directors in its discretion from funds legally available therefor. Each share of Class A common stock may be converted, at any time and at the option of the holder thereof, into one fully paid and non-assessable share of Class B common stock. The Class B common stock is not convertible into Class A common stock. Oriel is currently an indirect subsidiary of Genie Energy Ltd. Prior to the offering, Oriel will become a direct subsidiary of Genie Energy Ltd. and immediately prior to the closing of this offering, Genie will spin-off Oriel to Genie's stockholders and distribute its entire interest in Oriel to Genie's stockholders. The spin-off of Oriel will occur by way of a pro rata distribution of Oriel Class A common stock and Class B common stock to Genie's stockholders. On the distribution date, each Genie stockholder will receive one share of Oriel Class A common stock for every three shares of Genie Class A common stock and one share of Oriel Class B common stock for every three shares of Genie Class B common stock, in each case, held at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on , which is the record date for the spin-off. The distribution of shares of our Class B common stock will be issued in book-entry form and physical certificates of Oriel will be issued only to holders of Genie Class A common stock and, upon request, to holders of Genie Class B common stock. Following the offering and proposed spin-off, eight trusts for the benefit of children of Howard S. Jonas, Vice Chairman of our Board of Directors, collectively will have voting power over shares of our common stock (which includes shares of our Class A common stock (which is all the issued and outstanding shares of the Class A common stock), which are convertible into shares of our Class B common stock on a 1-for-1 basis, and shares of our Class B common stock), representing approximately % of the combined voting power of our outstanding capital stock. Following this offering, the beneficial ownership of the holders of Class A common stock will remain the same, while their combined voting power will be approximately %. Our Class A common stock is not quoted on any market or listed on any exchange nor do we intend to quote or list shares of our Class A common stock.

Investing in our Class B common stock is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. See the section entitled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 3 of this Prospectus for a discussion of information that should be considered in connection with an investment in our securities. Per Share Total Offering Price $ $ Underwriter's discounts and commissions(1) $ $ Proceeds to our Company before expenses $ $ See "Underwriting" beginning on page 65 for additional information regarding underwriting compensation. You should rely only on the information contained in this Prospectus or any prospectus supplement or amendment thereto. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with different information. NEITHER THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF THESE SECURITIES OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PROSPECTUS. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE. We have granted a 45-day option to the representative of the underwriters, exercisable one or more times in whole or in part, to purchase up to additional shares of Class B common stock to cover over-allotments, at the public offering price per share of Class B common stock, less, in each case, the underwriting discounts payable by us. The securities issuable upon exercise of this overallotment option are identical to those offered by this prospectus and have been registered under the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part. The underwriters expect to deliver the securities against payment in New York, New York on or about , 2021. Sole Book-Running Manager EF HUTTON division of Benchmark Investments, LLC The date of this Prospectus is September 20, 2021