Aura Energy Ltd - minerals company that holds projects in Mauritania and Sweden - Applies for exploration tenements adjacent to and surrounding its existing Tiris uranium project in Mauritania. "Subject to the successful granting of these applications, Aura will work to progressively confirm and test exploration targets within these tenements through 2024 and 2025," Aura adds.

Kavango Resources PLC - Metals exploration company with assets in Botswana and Zimbabwe - Begins airborne geophysical survey at Kalahari Copper Belt project in Botswana. In addition, Kavango says it made a "strategic investment" in Pambili Natural Resources Corp, listed in Toronto. Kavango has given notice to Pambili to convert USD250,000 convertible loan made to Pambili into shares. Following conversion, it will own 15% of Pambili.

Artemis Resources Ltd - Western Australia-focused gold, copper and lithium exploration company - Says maiden drill hole completed at Osborne joint-venture, owned alongside Greentech Metals Ltd. Artemis holds 49%. "This first diamond hole is the culmination of extensive ground reconnaissance and analysis by the technical team. It is a confirmation of the rock chip and soil sampling results that have been achieved to date and suggests that we are on the right exploration pathway. We are looking forward to continuing with the drilling program and to further confirm the extent of lithium mineralisation," Executive Director George Ventouras comments.

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC - Finland-focused exploration company - Swings to pretax loss of EUR291,467 for year ended May 31, from profit of EUR13,593 the year prior. Lift from fair value movement of warrants declines to EUR9,565, from EUR389,904 the year prior. Generates no revenue, unchanged year-on-year.

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources PLC - Ireland and Finland-focused gold exploration and development company - Pretax loss in year ended May 31 widens to EUR362,829 from EUR256,484. Boost from fair value movement of warrants weakens to EUR257,050 from EUR585,954, hurting bottom-line. Generates no revenue, unchanged year-on-year.

GENinCode PLC - biotechnology company focused on prevention of cardiovascular disease - Agrees with US Food & Drug Administration to transition regulatory process of CARDIO inCode-Score offering to de novo pathway from 510(k) submission. CARDIO inCode-Score tests someone's risk of suffering a cardiovascular event. GENinCode adds: "Following the CARDIO inCode-Score 510(k) medical device submission in August 2023, the FDA has reviewed the submission and recently noted CARDIO inCode-Score's 'first in class' position and the deep clinical evidence for polygenic risk assessment of CHD. Based on these factors and the novel position of CARDIO inCode-Score, the FDA has requested the company to transition to a de novo pathway for market approval." GENinCode has submitted de novo request and expects clearance timeline "broadly in line with earlier" forecast of late first-quarter to early second-quarter of 2024.

Helium Ventures PLC - special purpose acquisition vehicle - Will seek shareholder approval for change in investment strategy at December 21 annual general meeting. Will look to now focus on technology sector. "In an era where technology is reshaping industries and redefining the way we live and work, the company is committed to identifying and supporting tech enterprises that are developing the technology landscape. The resulting investment(s) may be in a company, partnership or a special purpose vehicle. The company expects to target such opportunities in the technology sector which require funding to complete development, commercialise its technology or progress its operations," it says. It will also seek shareholder approval for a name change to Eastwood Capital PLC. Helium Ventures floated on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market back in July 2021 targeting helium sector-related investments. It will soon leave AQSE and join London's AIM.

IamFire PLC - investment issuer focused on opportunities in the social commerce, life sciences and natural resources sectors - Extends discounted capital bond with Hawk Investment Holdings Ltd for further year to November 24, 2024. In addition, it proposes name change to WeCap PLC for shareholders to vote on during December 11 annual general meeting. "The directors believe that the name change will better reflect the essence and strategy of the company which is, in effect, raising capital and providing support for its investee companies. In addition to the name change the company proposes to roll out a new website and social media platforms all with the aim of providing better awareness for our investee companies, in particular the predominant weighting given to WeShop in our portfolio," IamFire adds.

