Certain Ordinary Shares of GENinCode Plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUL-2023.

Certain Ordinary Shares of GENinCode Plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUL-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 731 days starting from 22-JUL-2021 to 23-JUL-2023.



Details:

The Lock-in and Orderly Market Parties, who will hold a total of 42,522,182 Ordinary Shares (representing 44.38 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital on Admission) have entered into the Lock-in Agreements, pursuant to which they have each agreed with the Company, Stifel and Cenkos that (i) they will not dispose of any interest in Ordinary Shares for the period of 12 months following Admission except in certain limited circumstances, and (ii) for a further 12 months following the expiry of the initial 12 month period, they will only dispose of an interest in Ordinary Shares through Stifel or Cenkos (or the broker or joint brokers for the time-being if it is not Stifel and/or Cenkos) and in such manner as Stifel or Cenkos (or other broker, as appropriate) may reasonably require with a view to the maintenance of an orderly market in the Ordinary Shares of the Company.



The Lock-in Parties, who will hold a total of 2,525,500 Ordinary Shares (representing 2.64 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital on Admission) have also entered into Lock-in Agreements with the Company, Cenkos and Stifel pursuant to which they have agreed that they will not dispose of any interest in Ordinary Shares for the period of six months following Admission.