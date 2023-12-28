GENinCode PLC - biotechnology company focused on prevention of cardiovascular disease - Raises GBP57,378 via a retail offer of 1.1 million shares at a price of 5 pence each. This is in addition to the placing and subscription raised on Thursday last week. At that time, it had said it hoped raise up to GBP1.0 million via the retail offer to existing shareholders. A total of 81.1 million new shares have been issued under all three equity raises, including 67.6 million placing shares and 12.4 million subscription shares. Total gross proceeds are GBP4.1 million. Admission of new shares is expected at the opening bell on January 10, taking the number of GENinCode shares in issue to 177.0 million shares.

Current stock price: last traded at 5.40p on Wednesday in London

12-month change: down 28%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

