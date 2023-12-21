GENinCode PLC - biotechnology company focused on prevention of cardiovascular disease - Raises GBP4.0 million via a placing and subscription, announced earlier Thursday, at the issue price of 5 pence per share. The issue price represents a discount of 7.1% to the closing middle market price of 5.38p on December 20, the last business day prior to the announcement of the fundraising. The placing was undertaken through an accelerated bookbuild process. A further announcement will be made on December 28 announcing the result of the retail offer under which the company aims to raise up to GBP1.0 million via Bookbuild to existing retail shareholders.

Current stock price: 5.63 pence, closed 4.7% higher on Thursday

12-month change: down 34%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.