GENinCode Plc is a United Kingdom-based predictive genetics company. The Company is engaged in the risk assessment, prediction, and prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its tests include Cardio Incode, Lipid Incode, Sudd Incode, Roca Test, Thrombo and Thrombo Incode Reproductive Health. The Company's product portfolio draws on advanced genomic precision testing using polygenic (multiple genes) technology, molecular testing, genotyping, sequencing, and AI bioinformatics to risk assess patient DNA. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with global preventative care and treatment strategies. Its products combine genetic and clinical data to risk-assess patients and provide healthcare practitioners with advanced clinical information to evaluate and predict the onset of cardiovascular disease. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include GENinCode S.L.U. and GENinCode U.S. INC.