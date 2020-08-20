Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Genius Brands International, Inc.    GNUS

GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(GNUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Genius Brands International, Inc. ("Genius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNUS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Genius investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/genius-brands-international-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On June 5, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report questioning the valuation of the Company and highlighting certain inaccurate statements by Genius. For example, the report stated that Rainbow Rangers, one of the Company’s cartoon properties, was actually airing nine times per week, not the 26-airings noted in Genius’ press release, and was not airing in favorable time slots.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.92, or over 13%, to close at $5.94 on June 5, 2020, thereby damaging investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Genius should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
01:02pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
08/19SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
08/19Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ge..
BU
08/19GENIUS BRANDS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action ..
BU
08/14GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Issues Statement in Connection With Second Quarter..
AQ
08/14GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
08/13GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/13Genius Brands International Issues CEO Newsletter
GL
08/10GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Mega-Hit Yu-Gi-Oh Joins Kartoon Channel!
AQ
08/10Genius Brands International Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection wi..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5,91 M - -
Net income 2019 -11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2019 9,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,22x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 304 M 304 M -
EV / Sales 2018 21,4x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Genius Brands International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Heyward Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Denton Chief Financial Officer
Lynne A. Segall Independent Director
Joseph Davis Independent Director
Anthony D. Thomopoulos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC.409.72%304
VIVENDI SE-6.66%32 659
ROKU, INC.10.06%18 378
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.74.57%15 700
BOLLORÉ SE-18.92%11 000
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-27.86%10 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group