Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genius Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNS   SGXZ34583559

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED

(GNS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
3.900 USD   -2.01%
06:38aBritish businesses turning away from China, industry group says
RE
07/28Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Turns to Profit in H1 on New Products Boost
MT
07/25GENIUS : acquires California based University of Antelope Valley - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

British businesses turning away from China, industry group says

07/30/2022 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Canary Wharf business district in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British businesses are cutting ties with China due to concerns about political tensions, a shift that is likely to stoke inflationary pressures, the head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said in an interview published on Saturday.

"Every company that I speak to at the moment is engaged in rethinking their supply chains ... because they anticipate that our politicians will inevitably accelerate towards a decoupled world from China," CBI Director-General Tony Danker was quoted as telling the Financial Times newspaper.

China was Britain's biggest source of imported goods in 2021, accounting for 13% of the total, while it was the sixth-largest destination for goods exports, according to Britain's official trade statistics.

However, British security concerns have risen in recent years, fuelled by disagreements with China over Hong Kong and other issues. Last week, the head of Britain's foreign intelligence service, Richard Moore, said China was now his top priority, ahead of counter-terrorism work.

Britain has also increasingly blocked Chinese takeovers of companies on national security grounds.

Both the remaining candidates in the Conservative Party leadership contest - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak - have said they intend to take a tougher line on China.

Danker said growing U.S. concern about China had also made British companies more wary about being dependent on Chinese suppliers, and that going elsewhere was would be "more expensive and thus inflationary".

"It doesn't take a genius to think cheap goods and cheaper goods may be a thing of the past," he added.

British inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.4% last month, partly because of the surge in energy prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
All news about GENIUS GROUP LIMITED
06:38aBritish businesses turning away from China, industry group says
RE
07/28Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Turns to Profit in H1 on New Products Boost
MT
07/25GENIUS : acquires California based University of Antelope Valley - Form 6-K
PU
07/25Genius Group Edtech arm, GeniusU, named a Singapore Top 10 Emerging Giant in KPMG Repor..
BU
07/21Genius Group Names Erez Simha Chief Financial Officer
MT
07/21Genius Group announces the appointment of Mr. Erez Simha as Chief Financial Officer
BU
07/21Genius Group Announces the Appointment of Mr. Erez Simha as Chief Financial Officer
CI
07/21Swedish Property Platform Hemnet Names Interim CFO, Chief Technology Officer; Shares Up..
MT
07/15Medtronic to Expand Colon Cancer Screening Program With Support From Amazon Web Service..
MT
07/14Genius Group Welcomes Dr. David Vierra as Interim President of the University of Antelo..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38,9 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 83,8 M 83,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart GENIUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genius Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENIUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,90 $
Average target price 18,40 $
Spread / Average Target 372%
Managers and Directors
Roger James Hamilton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Erez Simha Chief Financial Officer
Suraj Naik Chief Technology Officer & Director
Brad Warkins Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Acutt Global Investments Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED0.00%84
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.30.52%4 651
TAL EDUCATION GROUP25.19%3 192
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.12.09%3 059
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED298.87%2 694
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.47%2 022