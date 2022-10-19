Genius Group Ltd. Announces 17.18% Revenue Growth in First Half of 2022 and Expansion of Gross Margin on a Pro Forma Basis to 48.49%

Genius Group Limited (“Genius Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: GNS), a leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2022.

Financial Highlights From the First Half of 2022

H1 2022 revenue growth to $7.44 million, 17.18% growth over H1 2021 and revenue of $16.57 million on a pro forma basis in H1 2022

H1 2022 gross margin of 29.97%, compared to 25.85% in H1 2021 and gross margin of 48.49% on a pro forma basis in H1 2022

H1 2022 net loss of ($3.50) million and net loss on a pro forma basis of ($2.61) million in H1 2022

H1 2022 EBITDA net loss of ($1.96) million compared to EBITDA net loss of ($0.62) million in H1 2021 and EBITDA net loss on a pro forma basis of ($0.95) million in H1 2022

Cash and equivalent as of June 30, 2022 of $7.58 million compared to $1.78 million as of December 31, 2021

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, commented: “Through the first half of the year, Genius Group has continued to see strong demand, resulting in pro forma margin expansion and significant growth in the number of students visiting our platform. Individuals are increasingly turning to online learning to complement their education and acquire the digital skills required in today’s economy, and this is reflected in our results.”

Operational Highlights

The number of students grew to 2.8 million, which represents a 13% growth on an annualized basis. On a pro forma basis, Genius Group had a group user base of 4.2 million (students and users) at the end of H1 2022.

The number of paying students grew to 39,124 since December 2021, a 9.44% annualized growth rate. On a pro forma basis, the company had 164,673 paying students and users.

The number of partners grew to 10,622 since December 2021, a 7.9% annualized growth rate. On a pro forma basis, partners grew to 12,391 since December 2021.

Other Recent Highlights

Appointment of Richard Berman as Audit Committee Chair after he joined the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2022

Appointment of Tim Murphy as Director and Head of Compliance Committee on the Board in September 2022

Appointment of Erez Simha as Chief Financial Officer to scale the company through both organic and inorganic growth

Appointment of Rav Karwal as Chief Revenue Officer to lead revenue, sales, and other go-to-market strategies and ensure exceptional client experiences

Acquisition of New Zealand-based Education Angels, a provider of in-home child care services, for US$1.9m

Acquisition of South African-based E-Squared Education Enterprises, a full campus with primary, secondary and college education for students in entrepreneurship, for $2.6m

Acquisition of U.S.-based University of Antelope Valley, accredited university in California, for $13m

Acquisition of U.K.-based Property Investors Network, a provider of property investment education, for $19.1m

Acquisition of U.S.-based Revealed Films Inc., media production company that specializes in multi-part documentaries, for US$10m

Sold a senior secured convertible note with a principal amount of $18.1m for a purchase price of $17 million

Financial Guidance

We are maintaining our 2022 pro forma adjusted EBITDA guidance at a lower pro forma revenue range.

Pro forma annual revenue of $35.0m-$38.0m

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $0.5m - $1.5m

Weighted average share count of 22,458,386

Number of students (and users) 4.2m-4.4m

Webcast and Conference Call

Genis Group will host a live webcast to discuss the results today at 8:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. SGT. The webcast and supplemental information can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Genius Group website at ir.geniusgroup.net. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available via the same link for 6 months.

Time: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. SGT

Webcast: Go to the Investor Relations section of the Genius Group website to listen and view the slides.

Dial-in: 877-407-0712 (U.S. Toll Free); +1 201-493-6716 (International)

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has a group user base of 4.2 million in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including (without limitation) statements regarding our or our management’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; changes in demand for online learning; changes in technology; fluctuations in economic conditions; the growth of the online learning industry the United States and the other markets the Company serves or plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Key Business Metrics

We monitor the key business metrics and Non-IFRS financial measures to help us evaluate our business and growth trends, set growth targets and budgets, and measure the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts. These key business metrics and Non-IFRS financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, are not a substitute for IFRS financial measures, and may differ from similarly titled metrics or measures presented by other companies. See “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations — Key Business Metrics and Non-IFRS Financial Measures” for detailed descriptions of the measures and metrics.

Non-IFRS Financial Measure

We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net profit / loss for the period plus income taxes and social contribution plus / minus finance revenue /expense result plus depreciation and amortization plus share-based compensation expenses plus bad debt provision.

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(In US Dollars) As of June 30, As of December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,576,587 $ 1,784,938 Accounts receivable, net 2,137,771 1,018,003 Other receivables 4,226,476 66,000 Due from related parties 2,025,440 44,245 Inventories 96,181 92,530 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,866,462 3,490,446 Total Current Assets 18,928,917 6,496,162 Property and equipment, net 6,753,497 6,776,116 Operating lease right-of-use asset 808,376 1,077,241 Investments at fair value 109,583 29,069 Goodwill 17,156,708 1,320,100 Intangible assets, net 3,509,138 1,394,969 Other non-current assets 13,296,318 501,750 Total Assets 60,562,537 17,595,407 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable 1,608,171 1,078,381 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,620,576 2,064,302 Deferred revenue 2,494,753 2,561,912 Operating lease liabilities – current portion 210,809 436,271 Income tax payable 377,190 - Loans payable – current portion 28,923 65,415 Loans payable – related parties – current portion 532,265 425,551 Convertible debt obligations, current portion 900,974 507,765 Total Current Liabilities 9,773,661 7,139,597 Due to related parties - - Operating lease liabilities – non-current portion 842,056 894,589 Loans payable – non-current portion 1,281,786 85,858 Convertible debt obligations, non-current portion - 766,245 Deferred tax liability 1,070,157 723,122 Total Liabilities 12,967,660 9,609,411 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Contributed capital 94,026,740 50,924,276 Subscriptions receivable (1,954,415 ) (1,900,857 ) Reserves (34,809,105 ) (31,888,638 ) Accumulated deficit (16,523,809 ) (13,493,684 ) Capital and reserves attributable to owners of Genius Group Ltd 40,739,411 3,641,097 Non controlling interest 6,855,466 4,344,899 Total Stockholders’ Equity 47,594,877 7,985,996 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity 60,562,537 17,595,407

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In US Dollars) June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 7,443,230 $ 6,351,751 Cost of revenue (5,212,637 ) (4,708,872 ) Gross profit 2,230,593 1,642,859 Operating (Expenses) Income General and administrative (5,249,054 ) (3,055,332 ) Depreciation and amortization (178,807 ) (81,993 ) Other operating income 166,001 67,230 Loss from foreign currency transactions 58,759 (66,187 ) Total operating expenses (5,203,101 ) (3,136,282 ) Loss from Operations (2,972,508 ) (1,493,423 ) (Expense) Income Interest expense, net (99,298 ) (182,783 ) Impairment loss (480,372 ) — Other income 30,713 — Total Other Expense (548,957 ) (182,783 ) Loss Before Income Tax (3,521,465 ) (1,676,206 ) Income Tax Benefit (Expense) 24,238 47,039 Net Loss (3,497,227 ) (1,629,167 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation (69,375 ) 70,711 Total Comprehensive Loss (3,566,602 ) (1,558,456 ) Total Comprehensive Loss is attributable to: Owners of Genius Group Ltd (3,420,929 ) (1,530,682 ) Non controlling interest (145,673 ) (27,774 ) Total Comprehensive Loss (3,566,602 ) (1,558,456 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 17,794,634 16,155,812 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (0.20 ) (0.10 )

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In US Dollars) For the Period Ended June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (3,497,227 ) $ (4,489,198 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 150,317 293,837 Depreciation and amortization 835,757 1,574,913 Deferred tax liability — 105,650 Amortization of debt discount — 140,837 Provision for doubtful debts — (39,108 ) Amortization of tax liability (29,679 ) — Impairment loss 480,372 — Loss on foreign exchange transactions (58,759 ) 153,692 Interest expense on lease liabilities 58,026 131,291 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (480,438 ) (30,554 ) Other receivable — (66,000 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,840,348 ) (1,927,176 ) Inventory (3,651 ) 20,013 Accounts payable 430,633 256,562 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (609,406 ) 254,080 Deferred revenue 82,841 1,015,200 Deferred tax liability — (257,953 ) Other non-current liabilities — (217,291 ) Total adjustments (984,335 ) 1,407,993 Net Cash Used In Operating Activities (4,481,562 ) (3,081,205 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchase of intangible assets (313,876 ) (804,314 ) Purchase of equipment (79,455 ) (77,797 ) Acquisition of PIN, EA and ESQ (2,116,456 ) — Deposit on investment in UAV (6,604,194 ) — Investment at fair value (80,514 ) Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (9,194,496 ) (882,111 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Amount due to/from related party (338,280 ) (154,345 ) Proceeds from sale of future shares — 953,087 Proceeds from equity issuances, net of issuance costs 2,605,215 3,127,442 Proceeds from IPO, net 18,060,447 — Issuance from convertible debt (147,582 ) — Operating lease liability payments (306,811 ) (758,522 ) Proceeds/ (Repayments) of loans payable (192,465 ) (71,967 ) Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities 19,680,524 3,095,695 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (212,817 ) 379,408 Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash 5,791,649 (488,213 ) Cash – Beginning of year 1,784,938 2,273,151 Cash – End of period 7,576,587 1,784,938

Pro Forma Financials

Pro forma financials for Genius Group (The full Group including the Group and the all Acquisitions YTD): Unaudited pro forma financials provided for the period ended June 30, 2022, for the full Group, including all acquired companies YTD as if they were operating as one during these periods. The acquisitions included in the table below are Property Investors Network (acquired April 30, 2020), Education Angels (acquired April 30, 2022), E-Square (acquired May 31, 2022), University of Antelope Valley (acquired July 07, 2022) and Revealed Films (acquired October 04, 2022).

Genius Group

Pro forma

Six Months

Ended

(USD 000’s) Summary Income Statement June 30, 2022 Sales 16,573 Cost of goods sold (8,536 ) Gross profit (Loss) 8,037 Other Operating Income 225 Operating Expenses (11,086 ) Operating profit (Loss) (2,824 ) Other income 783 Other Expense (588 ) Net Income (Loss) Before Tax (2,630 ) Tax Expense 24 Net Income (Loss) After Tax (2,605 ) Other Comprehensive Income (70 ) Total Income (Loss) (2,675 ) Net income per share, basic and diluted (0.15 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 17,794,634

Genius Group

Pro forma

Six Months

Ended

(USD 000’s) Adjusted EBITDA June 30, 2022 Net Income (Loss) (2,605) Tax Expense (24) Interest Expense, net 108 Depreciation and Amortization 938 Goodwill Impairments 480 Stock Based Compensation 150 Adjusted EBITDA (953)

Genius Group

Pro forma

Six Months

Ended

(USD 000’s) June 30, 2022 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total current assets 21,751 Total non-current assets 56,781 Total Assets 78,532 Total current liabilities 12,033 Total non-current liabilities 11,904 Total Liabilities 23,937 Total Shareholders’ Equity 54,595 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 78,532

