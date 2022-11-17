Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genius Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNS   SGXZ34583559

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED

(GNS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
0.5010 USD   -2.81%
07:06aGenius Group to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
11/16Genius Brands, Hot Topic Sign Retail Deal for Stan Lee Brand
MT
11/14Genius Group Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Genius Group to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

11/17/2022 | 07:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Genius Group Limited (“Genius Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: GNS), will announce third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, prior to market open.

Management will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. EST / 9:00 p.m. SGT the same day. The webcast, along with supplemental information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Genius Group website at ir.geniusgroup.net. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available via the same link for 6 months.

Webcast and Conference Call Information:

Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EST / 9:00 p.m. SGT

Webcast: Go to the Investor Relations section of the Genius Group website to listen and view the slides.

Dial in: 877-407-0712 (U.S. Toll Free)

+1 201-493-6716 (International)

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has over 4.2 million students and users in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GENIUS GROUP LIMITED
07:06aGenius Group to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
11/16Genius Brands, Hot Topic Sign Retail Deal for Stan Lee Brand
MT
11/14Genius Group Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/10Genius Sports Posts Narrower Loss in Q3; Revenue Grows
MT
11/10Earnings Flash (GENI) GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED Posts Q3 Revenue $78.7M, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
11/10Genius Group Retains Law Firms to Investigate Recent Market Activity
BU
11/02Venezuela's long-suffering manufacturers face new c..
RE
10/31International Genius Seeks Resumption of Trading in Shares
MT
10/31Carlyle's David Rubenstein on how to invest now
RE
10/24Genius Sports Extends Official Data Partnership with bet365
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37,5 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,4 M 12,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart GENIUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genius Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENIUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,50 $
Average target price 19,20 $
Spread / Average Target 3 732%
Managers and Directors
Roger James Hamilton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Erez Simha Chief Financial Officer
Suraj Naik Chief Technology Officer & Director
Brad Warkins Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Acutt Global Investments Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED0.00%12
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED658.98%5 154
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.29.33%4 418
TAL EDUCATION GROUP37.91%3 517
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.27.72%3 358
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.36.74%1 924