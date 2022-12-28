Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genius Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNS   SGXZ34583559

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED

(GNS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57 2022-12-27 pm EST
0.3250 USD   -6.23%
07:01aGenius Group to Organize Virtual Investor Meeting with CEO Roger Hamilton
BU
12/25Tali Digital, Sprint Capital Partners and Affiliate Enter Partnership
MT
12/24Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Genius Group to Organize Virtual Investor Meeting with CEO Roger Hamilton

12/28/2022 | 07:01am EST
Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, announces that it will organize a virtual investor meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, with its Chief Executive Officer, Roger Hamilton to provide an update on the business and its subsidiaries and respond to shareholder enquiries.

To ensure all enquiries are answered, all shareholder questions need to be submitted in advance to the email address investor@geniusgroup.net.

Webcast Information:

Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EST / 9:00 p.m. SGT

Webcast: Go to the Investor Relations section of the Genius Group website to register to the webcast.

A live webcast and archived replay on the company presentation will be available on Genius Group’s Investor Relations website at ir.geniusgroup.net.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has a group user base of 4.3 million users in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37,7 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,02 M 8,02 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart GENIUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genius Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENIUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,33 $
Average target price 19,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5 746%
Managers and Directors
Roger James Hamilton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Erez Simha Chief Financial Officer
Suraj Naik Chief Technology Officer & Director
Brad Warkins Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Acutt Global Investments Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED0.00%8
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED975.61%7 337
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.83.62%6 553
TAL EDUCATION GROUP124.43%5 722
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.24.68%3 278
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.40.82%1 967