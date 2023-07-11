Resignation of Board Member
On July 6, 2023, Sandra Morrell resigned as Board member effective immediately.
Ms. Sandra Morrell resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Registrant, its management, the Board or any committee of the Board, or with respect to any matter relating to the Registrant's operations, policies or practices.
