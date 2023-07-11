Genius Group Limited is an Edtech and education company. The Company operates as the owner of a group of companies, providing strategic management, accounting, legal and human resource (HR) services to the companies. It operates through its subsidiaries, GeniusU Ltd, which provides a full entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and Entrepreneur Resorts. Entrepreneur Resorts owns resorts in Bali and South Africa which run entrepreneur retreats and workshops. It also owns Genius Cafe, an entrepreneur beach club in Bali, and Genius Central Singapore Pte Ltd, an entrepreneur co-working hub in Singapore. It is engaged in operating Education Angels, which provides early learning in New Zealand for children from 0-5 years old and Property Investors Network, which provides property investment courses and events in England. It also specializes in offering multi-part documentaries covering topics.

Sector Miscellaneous Educational Service Providers