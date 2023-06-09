Genius : Resignation of a Board Member and Chief Marketing Officer - Form 6-K

Advanced search
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED

(GNS)
2023-06-09
0.8396 USD   -5.23%
05:02pGenius : Resignation of a Board Member and Chief Marketing Officer - Form 6-K
PU
06/08Genius Group to Hold Annual General Meeting During the First Half of July 2023
AQ
06/08Genius Group Regains Compliance With New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule
MT
Resignation of a Board Member and Chief Marketing Officer

06/09/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
Resignation of a Board Member and Chief Marketing Officer

Michelle Clarke has resigned from both her Chief Marketing Officer and Director positions of Genius Group Ltd (the "Company") on May 13, 2023. Ms. Clarke's decision to resign is for personal reasons and did not arise or result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Genius Group Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 21:01:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GENIUS GROUP LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49,8 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 21,9 M 21,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 37,9%
Managers and Directors
Roger James Hamilton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Erez Simha Chief Financial Officer
Suraj Prakash Naik Chief Technology Officer & Director
Brad Warkins Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Acutt Global Investments Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED168.21%22
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.22.06%7 222
EAST BUY HOLDING LIMITED-40.10%4 069
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-10.92%4 010
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.0.93%3 227
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.28.48%1 943
