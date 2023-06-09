Genius : Resignation of a Board Member and Chief Marketing Officer - Form 6-K

Resignation of a Board Member and Chief Marketing Officer
Michelle Clarke has resigned from both her Chief Marketing Officer and Director positions of Genius Group Ltd (the "Company") on May 13, 2023. Ms. Clarke's decision to resign is for personal reasons and did not arise or result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.
Disclaimer
