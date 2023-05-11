Advanced search
    GNS   SGXZ34583559

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED

(GNS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-05-11 pm EDT
1.090 USD   +0.93%
05:52pGenius : Restatement of Prior Issued Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
05/05Genius Group to Announce Full Year 2022 Financial Results
AQ
04/20Top Premarket Decliners
MT
Genius : Restatement of Prior Issued Financial Statements - Form 6-K

05/11/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
Restatement of Prior Issued Financial Statements

On May 9, 2023, the Audit Committee of Genius Group, Ltd. met to review its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. During the meeting, the Audit Committee noted that as a result of the review of the Company's revenue recognition policy during the performance of its annual audit procedures, the Company uncovered an error in the implementation of accounting treatment for revenue recognition for transactions with a third-party sales partner, revenues would need to be restated for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. In accordance with IFRS, the restatement records revenue and expense net for 2021 sales transactions where the Company was not the clear principal in the transaction. As a result, the Company will need to decrease revenue by $4,483,458, with corresponding decrease in cost of revenue by $4,483,458. The Audit Committee noted that there were no reclassifications or impact to the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity, earnings per share, gross profit, or net loss. The Company evaluated the materiality of this misstatement considering the quantitative and qualitative factors in accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 99 ("SAB 99") and determined that this error is material. The Company and the Audit Committee noted that as a result of this misstatement the formerly filed financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 should not be relied upon, and the 2021 financials have thus been restated by way of footnote in the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Audit Committee and the Company have discussed this matter with its independent registered accounting firm, Marcum LLP.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Genius Group Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 21:49:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37,7 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,7 M 26,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart GENIUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genius Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENIUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,08 $
Average target price 19,25 $
Spread / Average Target 1 682%
Managers and Directors
Roger James Hamilton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Erez Simha Chief Financial Officer
Suraj Prakash Naik Chief Technology Officer & Director
Brad Warkins Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Acutt Global Investments Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED226.98%27
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.13.99%6 745
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-20.57%3 633
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.4.87%3 313
EAST BUY HOLDING LIMITED-52.19%3 250
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.0.79%1 922
