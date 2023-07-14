Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On July 12, 2023, the Company held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting"). Holders of the shares of the Company's common stock were entitled to one vote per share held as of the close of business on June 09, 2023 (the "Record Date"). Holders of the Company's shares voted on all matters considered and voted upon at the Meeting (including the election of directors), each of which were described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 26, 2023.

The number of votes cast for and against, and abstentions, with respect to each matter voted upon at the Meeting are set forth below. Voting results are, when applicable, reported by rounding fractional share voting down to the nearest round number.

Proposal 1 - To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, together with the Auditor's Report

For Against Abstain Total Shares Voted 14,604,509 406,707 81,445 15,011,216 (97.29%) (2.71%)

Based on the foregoing votes, Proposal 1 was approved.

Proposal 2 - To approve the payment of directors' fees and remuneration of directors for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

For Against Abstain Total Shares Voted 13,734,433 1,263,113 95,115 14,997,546 (91.58%) (8.42%)

Based on the foregoing votes, Proposal 2 was approved.

Proposal 3 - To re-elect Roger James Hamilton (Class I Director), who is retiring in accordance with Regulation 89 of the Company's Constitution

For Against Abstain Total Shares Voted 14,506,807 538,514 47,340 15,045,321 (96.42%) (3.58%)

Based on the foregoing votes, Roger James Hamilton was re-elected and Proposal 3 was approved.