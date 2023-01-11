Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Genius Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    GNS   SGXZ34583559

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED

(GNS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  09:57:29 2023-01-11 am EST
0.3899 USD   +3.97%
09:53aGeorge Pell, acquitted of Vatican sex abuse, dies
RE
01/09Genius Group Signs Term Sheet for US$7.5 Million Share Subscription and Purchase Agreement
BU
01/04Genius Brands' Second-Tier Unit Sells 50% Stake in Certain Content, Consumer Products to Japan's Toho International
MT
George Pell, acquitted of Vatican sex abuse, dies

01/11/2023 | 09:53am EST
STORY: Cardinal George Pell, who was acquitted three years ago of child sexual abuse allegations in the Roman Catholic Church, died on Tuesday at the age of 81.

That's according to his secretary, who says he died at a hospital in Rome of heart complications after hip surgery.

Pell was a leader revered by Catholic conservatives in his native Australia, where he dominated the Church's hierarchy for two decades.

He was a close friend of former Pope Benedict, who died last month, and later became Pope Francis's economy minister at the Vatican in 2014; who once called him a "genius" on fighting corruption and on Wednesday praised him for persevering in trying times.

Those "trying times" were because Pell also became the most senior Catholic official accused in the long series of global sexual abuse scandals that have rocked the Church, and he served over a year in prison before acquittal by Australia's High Court.

"Well, terrible crimes have been committed in the church's name. I think it's a bit ironic that I'm the figurehead, the scapegoat that has copped most of this."

"But, one consolation for me of course is that as a Christian, for no Christian is any earthly tribunal the last tribunal."

There were multiple abuse allegations against Pell and a government inquiry found that he knew of child sex abuse by at least two other priests in the 1970s and 80s, but failed to try and have them removed from the Church.

His prison sentence was over a conviction that he had sexually assaulted two choir boys in the 90s.

It was overturned in 2020 and he walked free. On the day of his acquittal, at Pope Francis's mass, the pope prayed for all those suffering unjust sentences, which he compared to the persecution of Jesus Christ.


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37,7 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,26 M 9,26 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 48,8%
Managers and Directors
Roger James Hamilton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Erez Simha Chief Financial Officer
Suraj Naik Chief Technology Officer & Director
Brad Warkins Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Acutt Global Investments Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED13.53%9
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED18.76%8 040
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.17.12%6 930
TAL EDUCATION GROUP30.92%6 164
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.9.33%3 543
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.8.38%2 099