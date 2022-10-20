Advanced search
    GNS   SGXZ34583559

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED

(GNS)
Delayed Nyse  -  10:00 2022-10-20 am EDT
1.975 USD   +9.72%
10/19Genius : Investor Presentation H1
PU
10/19Genius : Key Business Metrics - Form 6-K
PU
10/19Genius Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Navalny says he faces new criminal case for 'promoting terrorism'

10/20/2022 | 10:13am EDT
Kremlin critic Navalny appears in court via video link in Kovrov

(Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Thursday that authorities had opened a new criminal case against him for promoting terrorism and extremism.

Navalny, the most prominent domestic critic of President Vladimir Putin, is already serving sentences totalling 11-1/2 years for fraud, contempt of court and parole violations, all of which he rejects as trumped-up charges intended to silence him.

"I am a genius of the underworld," said Navalny, who is able to post on Twitter through his lawyers and allies.

"You all thought I had been isolated in prison for two years, but it turns out I was actively committing crimes. Luckily, the Investigative Committee was vigilant and didn't miss a thing."

There was no immediate official confirmation of the new case.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38,0 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,4 M 44,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart GENIUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genius Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENIUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,80 $
Average target price 19,20 $
Spread / Average Target 967%
Managers and Directors
Roger James Hamilton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Erez Simha Chief Financial Officer
Suraj Naik Chief Technology Officer & Director
Brad Warkins Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Acutt Global Investments Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED0.00%44
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED552.17%4 413
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.6.33%3 795
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-1.10%2 669
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-2.54%2 485
STRIDE, INC.38.43%1 935