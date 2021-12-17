Genius Sports : Announces Investor Day on January 27 - Form 6-K

Genius Sports Announces Investor Day on January 27

LONDON & NEW YORK, December 17, 2021 - Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) ("Genius" or "GSL") today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, January 27, 2022, beginning at 9:00AM EST.

Event registration and details are available on Genius Sports' Investor Relations website at investors.geniussports.com. Following the conclusion of the live event, a replay and accompanying materials will also be available on the Investor Relations website

Genius also released a letter from its CEO, Mark Locke, which can be found on the Investor Relations website at investors.geniussports.com and below.

From Mark Locke, CEO

Since the founding of Genius Sports two decades ago, it is hard to think of a year as transformational as 2021.

Genius is an organization that listens to its partners and adapts to changing dynamics. This is core to how we run our business, lead in the development of our fast-growing and evolving industry, and drive shareholder value.

As 2021 comes to a close, we would like to reiterate certain key tenets that inform our approach as we enter 2022 and beyond:

• Drive operational excellence across the business, with an eye towards sustainable growth, value creation and innovation

• Communicate clearly and effectively

• Maintain a clear focus on creating shareholder value in the near, medium, and long-term

I remain incredibly optimistic about the future of Genius Sports and the industries that we support. We are still in the early stages of growth and believe that the opportunity for Genius Sports and other players in the ecosystem is very significant. In North America alone, as of 2021, we are $3.5bn into an estimated $42bn OSB GGR market by 20331. To draw a comparison, we are only just beginning to suit up and take the field.

We hope you will join us on January 27, 2022 for our first Investor Day. We are preparing for an interesting and informative session. Please refer to our Investor Relations website for registration details.

Wishing everyone a happy holiday season.

All the best,

Mark Locke