Genius Sports Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports”), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, will participate in six upcoming investor conferences.

Oppenheimer’s 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference on May 11, 2023

Needham’s 18th Annual Technology & Media Conference from May 16-18, 2023. Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a breakout session with the host analyst. The session will begin at approximately 11:45am ET on May 17, 2023.

B. Riley Securities’ 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference from May 24-25, 2023: Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a breakout session with the host analyst. The session will begin at approximately 10:30am PT on May 25, 2023.

Craig-Hallum’s 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 31, 2023

Cantor Fitzgerald’s 2023 Technology Conference from June 14-15, 2023

Jefferies’ Consumer Conference from June 20-21, 2023

A live webcast and replay of each breakout session, where available, can be accessed at investors.geniussports.com.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

