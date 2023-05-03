Advanced search
    GENI   GG00BMF1JR16

GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED

(GENI)
04:00:02 2023-05-02 pm EDT
3.690 USD   -0.27%
07:08aGenius Sports Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule
BU
04/28Genius Sports to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9
BU
04/05Genius Sports Announces Availability of its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
Genius Sports Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule

05/03/2023 | 07:08am EDT
Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports”), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, will participate in six upcoming investor conferences.

  • Oppenheimer’s 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference on May 11, 2023
  • Needham’s 18th Annual Technology & Media Conference from May 16-18, 2023. Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a breakout session with the host analyst. The session will begin at approximately 11:45am ET on May 17, 2023.
  • B. Riley Securities’ 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference from May 24-25, 2023: Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a breakout session with the host analyst. The session will begin at approximately 10:30am PT on May 25, 2023.
  • Craig-Hallum’s 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 31, 2023
  • Cantor Fitzgerald’s 2023 Technology Conference from June 14-15, 2023
  • Jefferies’ Consumer Conference from June 20-21, 2023

A live webcast and replay of each breakout session, where available, can be accessed at investors.geniussports.com.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 392 M - -
Net income 2023 -60,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -13,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 761 M 761 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
EV / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 54,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,69 $
Average target price 7,30 $
Spread / Average Target 97,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Adrian Locke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Charles Fraser Taylor Chief Financial Officer
David R. Levy Chairman
Campbell Stephenson Chief Information Officer
Eric Stevens Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED3.36%763
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.53%417 673
NETFLIX, INC.7.69%144 085
PROSUS N.V.3.93%94 116
AIRBNB, INC.41.03%76 513
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.47.67%65 934
