  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genius Sports Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GENI   GG00BMF1JR16

GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED

(GENI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
3.810 USD   -8.63%
07:04aGenius Sports Extends bet365 Partnership With Explorative Launch of Next Generation Betting Products Powered by Second Spectrum Tracking Technology
BU
10/18Genius Sports Signs Exclusive Betting Data Deal With Australian Professional Leagues
MT
10/18Genius Sports Strikes Exclusive Official Data and Integrity Partnership With Australian Professional Leagues
BU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genius Sports Extends bet365 Partnership With Explorative Launch of Next Generation Betting Products Powered by Second Spectrum Tracking Technology

10/24/2022 | 07:04am EDT
  • Long-term extension of agreement to provide bet365 with highest quality official data across thousands of events a year
  • Genius Sports to launch completely new range of betting products powered by Second Spectrum, Genius Sports’ AI-driven tracking technology

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports” or “the Company”), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has clinched a long-term extension of its official data partnership with bet365.

Genius Sports will provide bet365 with its exclusive portfolio of official data rights including the Premier League, NFL, CFL, AHL, NASCAR and more. In addition, as the official data partner to the Mid-American Conference, Genius Sports will provide bet365 with the first and only official data feed for betting on NCAA sports.

In another first, Genius Sports and bet365 will explore the implementation of Genius’ unique suite of ground-breaking betting products powered by its Second Spectrum tracking and augmentation technology.

“Expanding our partnership with bet365, the largest sports betting brand in the world, demonstrates our commitment to delivering the most innovative and compelling products for our customers,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “Across thousands of events a year, including top-tier competitions such as the Premier League and NFL, we will provide bet365 with the highest quality content and first-of-its-kind betting experience to power immersive and real-time betting markets for millions of customers worldwide.”

ENDS

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 340 M - -
Net income 2022 -83,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 739 M 739 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genius Sports Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,81 $
Average target price 7,75 $
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Adrian Locke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Charles Fraser Taylor Chief Financial Officer
David R. Levy Chairman
Campbell Stephenson Chief Information Officer
Peter Frey Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED-49.87%739
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-49.04%279 378
NETFLIX, INC.-51.93%128 865
AIRBNB, INC.-27.95%76 708
PROSUS N.V.-33.20%65 660
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.17%55 477