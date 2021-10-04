Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genius Sports Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GENI   GG00BMF1JR16

GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED

(GENI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genius Sports : Hard Rock Digital Selects Genius Sports with Wide-Ranging Official Sports Data and Fan Engagement Partnership

10/04/2021 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Genius Sports to power Hard Rock Digital with official sports data and digital fan engagement services

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports” or “the Company”), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, today announced a new landmark partnership with Hard Rock Digital.

As the premier mobile and desktop sports betting brand, Hard Rock Digital will have access to Genius Sports’ leading suite of sportsbook solutions, including official sports data from tens of thousands of events per year, customer acquisition and retention tools, and immersive fan engagement solutions.

This new partnership will include Genius Sports’ proprietary suite of NASCAR’s official data-driven in-race betting markets in addition to exclusive NFL official sports data-powered products, including access to the league’s real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) and official sports betting data feed.

Furthermore, Hard Rock Digital will gain access to Genius Sports’ market-leading portfolio of official data-powered in-play content from other top tier U.S. and international leagues including the NBA, MLB, English Premier League, Liga MX, Argentine and Colombian soccer.

“Hard Rock Digital is proud to partner with best-in-class partners like Genius Sports in order to curate the best place to play,” said Marlon Goldstein, Executive Managing Director and CEO of Hard Rock Digital. "Our aspiration is to build the best brand in digital gaming and betting, and look forward to partnering with Genius Sports on our launch and beyond."

“This partnership with Hard Rock Digital will provide millions of customers with immersive and highly engaging live betting experiences, powered by the highest quality official data,” said Mark Locke, CEO at Genius Sports. “Across each step of acquisition, engagement and retention, we provide our partners with a unique value proposition that is transforming fan experiences and the entire sports, betting and media landscape.”

ENDS

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

About Hard Rock Digital

Hard Rock Digital is building the future of online sports betting and interactive gaming under the Hard Rock brand. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock’s newest venture takes the same Hard Rock ethos and brings it to the newly expanding online sports betting industry here in the U.S. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, with offices in Austin, Texas, the Hard Rock Digital team is dedicated to building the best place to play for millions of sports fans everywhere.

Visit www.hardrocksportsbook.com to learn more!


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
08:10aGENIUS SPORTS : Hard Rock Digital Selects Genius Sports with Wide-Ranging Official Sports ..
BU
09/30GENIUS SPORTS : Expands Partnership With Entain, BetMGM to Provide Official National Footb..
MT
09/30GENIUS SPORTS : Announces Expansion of Its Agreement With Entain and BetMGM With Official ..
BU
09/30GENIUS SPORTS : Certified as Online Gaming Provider in Connecticut; Shares Up Pre-Bell
MT
09/30GENIUS SPORTS : Connecticut Awards Genius Sports Inaugural Sports Betting License
BU
09/30Connecticut Awards Genius Sports Inaugural Sports Betting License
CI
09/23GENIUS SPORTS : Files for Potential Resale of Up to 6.6 Million Shares by Shareholders
MT
09/21GENIUS SPORTS : clinches new official data and trading partnership with Golden Nugget Onli..
BU
09/21Genius Sports Clinches New Official Data and Trading Partnership with Golden Nugget Onl..
CI
09/20GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED(NYSE : GENI) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 257 M - -
Net income 2021 -418 M - -
Net cash 2021 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 786 M 3 786 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genius Sports Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,30 $
Average target price 31,17 $
Spread / Average Target 70,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Adrian Locke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Charles Fraser Taylor Chief Financial Officer
David R. Levy Chairman
Campbell Stephenson Chief Information Officer
Steven Paul Burton Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED0.00%3 786
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.19%564 452
NETFLIX, INC.13.39%271 378
PROSUS N.V.-23.16%250 153
AIRBNB, INC.17.85%107 170
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.75%88 659